Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
8.7%
1 yr return
0.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
9.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.6%
Net Assets
$5.21 B
Holdings in Top 10
16.5%
Expense Ratio 0.89%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 48.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|above-average earnings growth potential,
|below-average price to earnings ratio,
|below-average price to book value ratio
|below-average price to revenue ratio, and
|above average free cash flow yield and return on capital.
|Period
|ABSYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.7%
|-9.7%
|22.7%
|29.72%
|1 Yr
|0.1%
|-16.4%
|28.4%
|80.04%
|3 Yr
|9.0%*
|-15.4%
|113.1%
|73.44%
|5 Yr
|-3.6%*
|-24.5%
|42.6%
|68.38%
|10 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-21.2%
|23.3%
|63.14%
* Annualized
|Period
|ABSYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.0%
|-36.7%
|212.9%
|83.15%
|2021
|6.8%
|-38.4%
|60.6%
|67.65%
|2020
|1.0%
|-9.3%
|66.8%
|40.70%
|2019
|4.9%
|-5.9%
|7.6%
|33.82%
|2018
|-6.1%
|-12.3%
|-1.2%
|70.93%
|Period
|ABSYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.7%
|-12.9%
|22.7%
|29.07%
|1 Yr
|0.1%
|-16.4%
|46.4%
|75.97%
|3 Yr
|9.0%*
|-15.4%
|113.1%
|72.75%
|5 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-18.9%
|42.6%
|56.65%
|10 Yr
|4.7%*
|-10.1%
|23.3%
|39.34%
* Annualized
|Period
|ABSYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.0%
|-36.7%
|212.9%
|83.15%
|2021
|6.8%
|-38.4%
|60.6%
|67.65%
|2020
|1.0%
|-7.6%
|66.8%
|40.70%
|2019
|4.9%
|-5.9%
|7.6%
|33.82%
|2018
|-3.4%
|-12.3%
|-1.2%
|33.58%
|ABSYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ABSYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|5.21 B
|1.55 M
|47.3 B
|10.82%
|Number of Holdings
|458
|10
|1551
|10.94%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|707 M
|812 K
|2.82 B
|15.10%
|Weighting of Top 10
|16.49%
|4.8%
|95.7%
|57.96%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ABSYX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.44%
|14.38%
|100.16%
|77.02%
|Cash
|3.55%
|-52.43%
|47.85%
|22.10%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.63%
|96.50%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.88%
|5.25%
|94.31%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.63%
|96.50%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.67%
|96.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ABSYX % Rank
|Financial Services
|23.84%
|0.00%
|35.71%
|46.80%
|Industrials
|22.59%
|0.65%
|48.61%
|14.35%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.31%
|0.00%
|51.62%
|36.64%
|Technology
|11.26%
|0.00%
|34.03%
|29.36%
|Energy
|7.91%
|0.00%
|29.42%
|53.86%
|Basic Materials
|4.71%
|0.00%
|67.30%
|55.41%
|Healthcare
|4.13%
|0.00%
|25.76%
|72.63%
|Consumer Defense
|3.49%
|0.00%
|13.22%
|59.38%
|Real Estate
|3.32%
|0.00%
|44.41%
|78.37%
|Communication Services
|2.98%
|0.00%
|24.90%
|38.19%
|Utilities
|2.45%
|0.00%
|13.86%
|51.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ABSYX % Rank
|US
|93.33%
|11.42%
|100.16%
|61.93%
|Non US
|3.11%
|0.00%
|78.53%
|45.30%
|ABSYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.89%
|0.05%
|37.36%
|79.74%
|Management Fee
|0.73%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|32.10%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|25.09%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.35%
|91.03%
|ABSYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|ABSYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ABSYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|48.00%
|7.00%
|252.00%
|44.14%
|ABSYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ABSYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.63%
|0.00%
|7.65%
|97.62%
|ABSYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|ABSYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ABSYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.56%
|-1.43%
|4.13%
|39.16%
|ABSYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 23, 2020
|$0.204
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.159
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2017
|$0.136
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2016
|$0.209
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2015
|$0.189
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2014
|$0.172
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2013
|$0.139
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2012
|$0.267
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2011
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2010
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2009
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 1998
23.43
23.4%
Henry is the founder and co-lead portfolio manager of the Diversified Value Equity strategies. Prior to joining Brandywine Global in 1988, he was with Dimensional Fund Advisors, Inc., where he managed and traded small cap portfolios and developed computer systems to structure portfolios and analyze performance (1984-1987), and the Chicago Board of Trade as a financial economist developing financial-based futures and options (1982-1984). He earned both an M.B.A. in Finance and Economics and a B.A. in Economics from the University of Chicago. Henry is a member of the Firm's Executive Board.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 1998
23.43
23.4%
In his role as portfolio manager, Mr. Miles plays an integral part in the investment research review and decision-making process. He coordinates the day-to-day management of Small Cap Value portfolios, represents all strategies to current and prospective clients, as well as provides expertise and insight into the consumer and technology sectors. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Miles was a vice president in corporate finance at BT Securities Corporation, an affiliate of Bankers Trust. He specialized in lending to and arranging debt for highly leveraged companies. Mr. Miles received his BS in Mechanical Engineering and MS in Engineering from Stanford University and MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2003
18.43
18.4%
Mr. McClure joined BHMS in 1995 from Goldman Sachs Asset Management, where he had been a vice president and senior portfolio manager, managing the Capital Growth Fund, as well as separate accounts. During his 46-year investment career, he has served as the Chief Investment Officer, and then President and Chief Operating Officer at National Securities and Research Corporation. He also served as the Chief Investment Officer and executive vice president at Oppenheimer & Co., Inc. He managed mutual funds at American Capital Management and Research and was initially a securities analyst at American National Insurance Company. Mr. McClure graduated from the University of Texas where he earned both his BA and MBA.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2016
5.42
5.4%
Paul B Cavazos is Chief Investment Officer and joined American Beacon Advisors and has served on the portfolio management team since 2016. Prior to joining American Beacon Advisors, Mr. Cavazos was Chief Investment Officer and Assistant Treasurer of DTE Energy from 2007 to 2016.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 16, 2018
4.21
4.2%
Colin J. Hamer is Associate Portfolio Manager, and has served on the Manager’s portfolio management team since 2018. Mr. Hamer has served on the asset management team since January 2015, is a CFA® charterholder, and has earned the CAIA designation. Prior to joining the Manager, Mr. Hamer worked at Fidelity Investments in various investment-related roles from 2008 to 2014.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2020
2.25
2.3%
Mr. Hubbard joined Barrow Hanley in 2012 as an equity analyst, working with the Small Cap Value team. He was promoted to the portfolio management team in January of 2020. Mr. Hubbard began his investment career as an analyst at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. He graduated from Davidson College, where he earned a BA in Economics. Mr. Hubbard is a CFA Charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 12, 2021
0.63
0.6%
Mr. Peden joined GuideStone Capital Management in 1996 and was promoted to Vice President and CIO on April 1, 2015. As CIO, he provides leadership, vision, strategic planning and management oversight over all global investment matters including the development of all investment strategies. He is responsible for overseeing the investment management process of GSCM. He is a principal colleague in the strategic planning of all investment management related matters for GSCM, including investment strategy and research. He is responsible for portfolio management and fund construction, overseeing all fund managers and investment research activities. He is Chairman of GuideStone’s Investment Strategy Group and a member of GuideStone’s Committee on Socially Responsible Investing. Prior to GuideStone, Mr. Peden was an Assistant Vice President in the Fixed Income Department at Southwest Securities Inc. in Dallas. Prior to working at Southwest Securities, he worked as an analyst at First Interstate Bank (now Wells Fargo). Mr. Peden earned a bachelor of business administration in finance from the University of North Texas and earned a master of business administration with honors from Texas Christian University. He is a CFA charterholder and holds the Series 7 and 63 securities licenses. He is a past President of the CFA Society of Dallas-Fort Worth and a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 15, 2021
0.46
0.5%
Robyn Serrano, Associate Portfolio Manager, joined American Beacon Advisors, Inc in 2013. Ms. Serrano has served on the portfolio management team since 2021 and has served on the asset management team since 2018. Prior to that, Ms. Serrano worked at Fidelity Investments in various capacities from June 2010 to December 2013. Ms. Serrano has a BS in International Business from Bryant University. Ms. Serrano is a Certified Investment Management Analyst® (CIMA®) professional, and she holds FINRA Series 7, 63 and 66 licenses.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2022
0.25
0.3%
Andrew is a member of Newton’s small cap equities team. In his current role, Andrew is a senior portfolio manager. He is primarily responsible for research coverage of the non-US energy, materials and industrials sectors. Andrew joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Andrew was a senior portfolio manager and senior research analyst at Mellon Investments Corporation and The Boston Company Asset Management (both BNY Mellon group companies). Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Andrew worked at BlackRock Inc., where he co-managed the Small Cap Growth and Mid Cap Growth funds and conducted research on industrial, energy, materials and consumer stocks. Previously, he served in analyst roles at Schroders Investment Management and Delphi Management. Andrew has a BA in Economics and Communications from Wake Forest University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 09, 2022
0.23
0.2%
Randy A. Renfrow, CFA, Partner and Co-Portfolio Manager, has managed the portion of the Fund’s assets allocated to DRZ since the Fund’s inception in 2014. Mr. Renfrow has been with DRZ for 10 years.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|37.45
|8.18
|3.58
