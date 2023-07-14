Home
AB Discovery Value Fund

mutual fund
ABSRX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.53 -0.24 -1.16%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity
share class
Adv (ABYSX) Primary A (ABASX) C (ABCSX) Retirement (ABSRX) Inst (ABSIX) Retirement (ABSKX) Inst (ABSZX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

8.7%

1 yr return

4.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.1%

Net Assets

$3.03 B

Holdings in Top 10

15.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.52%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 53.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

ABSRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.37%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AB Discovery Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    AllianceBernstein
  • Inception Date
    Nov 03, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    James MacGregor

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities of small- to mid‑capitalization U.S. companies. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in securities of small- to mid‑capitalization companies. For purposes of this policy, small- to mid‑capitalization companies are those that, at the time of investment, fall within the capitalization range between the smallest company in the Russell 2500® Value Index and the greater of $5 billion or the market capitalization of the largest company in the Russell 2500® Value Index. 
Because the Fund’s definition of small- to mid‑capitalization companies is dynamic, the lower and upper limits on market capitalization will change with the markets. As of December 31, 2021, the capitalization ranges of companies in the Russell 2500® Value Index ranged from approximately $34 million to $29.8 billion. 
The Fund invests in companies that are determined by the Adviser to be undervalued, using the Adviser’s fundamental value approach. In selecting securities for the Fund’s portfolio, the Adviser uses its fundamental and quantitative research to identify companies whose long-term earnings power is not reflected in the current market price of their securities. 
In selecting securities for the Fund’s portfolio, the Adviser looks for companies with attractive valuation (for example, with low price to book ratios) and compelling success factors (for example, momentum and return on equity). The Adviser then uses this information to calculate an expected return. Returns and rankings are updated on a daily basis. The rankings are used to determine prospective candidates for further fundamental research and, subsequently, possible addition to the portfolio. Typically, the Adviser’s fundamental research analysts focus their research on the most attractive 20% of the universe. 
The Adviser typically projects a company’s financial performance over a full economic cycle, including a trough and a peak, within the context of forecasts for real economic growth, inflation and interest rate changes. The Adviser focuses on the valuation implied by the current price, relative to the earnings the company will be generating five years from now, or “normalized” earnings, assuming average mid‑economic cycle growth for the fifth year. 
The Fund’s management team and other senior investment professionals work in close collaboration to weigh each investment opportunity identified by the research staff relative to the entire portfolio and determine the timing and position size for purchases and sales. Analysts remain responsible for monitoring new developments that would affect the securities they cover. The team will generally sell a security when it no longer meets appropriate valuation criteria, although sales may be delayed when positive return trends are favorable. Typically, growth in the size of a company’s market capitalization relative to other domestically traded companies will not cause the Fund to dispose of the security. 
The Adviser seeks to manage overall portfolio volatility relative to the universe of companies that comprise the lowest 20% of the total U.S. market capitalization by favoring promising securities that offer the best balance between return and targeted risk. At times, the Fund may favor or disfavor a particular sector compared to that universe of companies. The Fund may invest significantly in companies involved in certain sectors that constitute a material portion of the universe of small- and mid‑capitalization companies, such as financial services and consumer services. 
The Fund may enter into derivatives transactions, such as options, futures contracts, forwards, and swaps. The Fund may use options strategies involving the purchase and/or writing of various combinations of call and/or put options, including on individual securities and stock indices, futures contracts (including futures contracts on individual securities and stock indices) or shares of exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). These transactions may be used, for example, in an effort to earn extra income, to adjust exposure to individual securities or markets, or to protect all or a portion of the Fund’s portfolio from a decline in value, sometimes within certain ranges. 
The Fund may invest in securities issued by non-U.S. companies. 
The Fund may, at times, invest in shares of ETFs in lieu of making direct investments in equity securities. ETFs may provide more efficient and economical exposure to the type of companies and geographic locations in which the Fund seeks to invest than direct investments. 
ABSRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ABSRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.7% -9.7% 22.7% 30.37%
1 Yr 4.3% -16.4% 28.4% 57.92%
3 Yr 10.9%* -15.4% 113.1% 54.50%
5 Yr -2.1%* -24.5% 42.6% 59.07%
10 Yr -0.1%* -21.2% 23.3% 47.12%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ABSRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.3% -36.7% 212.9% 84.26%
2021 11.0% -38.4% 60.6% 42.60%
2020 0.8% -9.3% 66.8% 50.00%
2019 3.5% -5.9% 7.6% 77.13%
2018 -5.4% -12.3% -1.2% 55.89%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ABSRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.7% -12.9% 22.7% 29.72%
1 Yr 4.3% -16.4% 46.4% 53.90%
3 Yr 10.9%* -15.4% 113.1% 53.81%
5 Yr 0.0%* -18.9% 42.6% 48.28%
10 Yr 5.0%* -10.1% 23.3% 33.11%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ABSRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.3% -36.7% 212.9% 84.26%
2021 11.0% -38.4% 60.6% 42.60%
2020 0.8% -7.6% 66.8% 50.00%
2019 3.5% -5.9% 7.6% 77.13%
2018 -3.4% -12.3% -1.2% 32.83%

NAV & Total Return History

ABSRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ABSRX Category Low Category High ABSRX % Rank
Net Assets 3.03 B 1.55 M 47.3 B 18.18%
Number of Holdings 92 10 1551 61.71%
Net Assets in Top 10 457 M 812 K 2.82 B 19.04%
Weighting of Top 10 15.41% 4.8% 95.7% 61.28%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Ab Fixed Income Shares, Inc. Ab Government Money Market Portfolio - Class 1.76%
  2. Ab Fixed Income Shares, Inc. Ab Government Money Market Portfolio - Class 1.76%
  3. Ab Fixed Income Shares, Inc. Ab Government Money Market Portfolio - Class 1.76%
  4. Ab Fixed Income Shares, Inc. Ab Government Money Market Portfolio - Class 1.76%
  5. Ab Fixed Income Shares, Inc. Ab Government Money Market Portfolio - Class 1.76%
  6. Ab Fixed Income Shares, Inc. Ab Government Money Market Portfolio - Class 1.76%
  7. Ab Fixed Income Shares, Inc. Ab Government Money Market Portfolio - Class 1.76%
  8. Ab Fixed Income Shares, Inc. Ab Government Money Market Portfolio - Class 1.76%
  9. Ab Fixed Income Shares, Inc. Ab Government Money Market Portfolio - Class 1.76%
  10. Ab Fixed Income Shares, Inc. Ab Government Money Market Portfolio - Class 1.76%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ABSRX % Rank
Stocks 		99.48% 14.38% 100.16% 24.73%
Cash 		0.53% -52.43% 47.85% 74.84%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.63% 46.39%
Other 		0.00% -0.88% 5.25% 45.73%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.63% 44.64%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 51.67% 45.30%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ABSRX % Rank
Industrials 		22.71% 0.65% 48.61% 12.14%
Financial Services 		19.22% 0.00% 35.71% 79.03%
Consumer Cyclical 		17.85% 0.00% 51.62% 11.48%
Technology 		8.97% 0.00% 34.03% 49.45%
Real Estate 		8.76% 0.00% 44.41% 36.42%
Healthcare 		8.07% 0.00% 25.76% 24.06%
Energy 		5.56% 0.00% 29.42% 71.30%
Basic Materials 		2.73% 0.00% 67.30% 93.60%
Utilities 		2.67% 0.00% 13.86% 44.59%
Consumer Defense 		2.44% 0.00% 13.22% 72.85%
Communication Services 		1.01% 0.00% 24.90% 80.13%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ABSRX % Rank
US 		95.18% 11.42% 100.16% 42.67%
Non US 		4.30% 0.00% 78.53% 35.45%

ABSRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ABSRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.52% 0.05% 37.36% 27.75%
Management Fee 0.73% 0.00% 1.50% 30.37%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 75.28%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.35% N/A

Sales Fees

ABSRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ABSRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ABSRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 53.00% 7.00% 252.00% 52.87%

ABSRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ABSRX Category Low Category High ABSRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.47% 0.00% 7.65% 59.83%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ABSRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ABSRX Category Low Category High ABSRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.37% -1.43% 4.13% 54.20%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ABSRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ABSRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

James MacGregor

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2005

17.26

17.3%

Chief Investment Officer—Small and Mid-Cap Value Equities James MacGregor was appointed Chief Investment Officer of Small and Mid-Cap Value Equities in 2009. From 2009 to 2012, he also served as CIO of Canadian Value Equities. From 2004 to 2009, MacGregor was director of research of Small and Mid-Cap Value Equities, overseeing coverage of companies for the Small-Cap and Small/Mid-Cap Value services. He started as a research analyst covering the banking, energy, industrial commodity, transportation, and aerospace & defense industries for those same services. Prior to joining the firm in 1998, MacGregor was a sell-side research analyst at Morgan Stanley, where he covered US packaging and Canadian paper stocks. He holds a BA in economics from McGill University, an MSc in economics from the London School of Economics and an MBA from the University of Chicago. MacGregor is a CFA charterholder. Location: New York

Erik Turenchalk

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2020

2.41

2.4%

To be provided.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 37.45 8.18 3.58

