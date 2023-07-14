The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective primarily through long positions in global equity markets and U.S. interest rate markets. The Fund will invest in equity securities regardless of market capitalization and regardless of industry sector. With regard to fixed income securities, the Fund invests primarily in U.S. Treasury bonds with a mid-term maturity.

The Fund's portfolio of securities may include common stocks of foreign and domestic companies, preferred securities, of domestic or foreign issuers, U.S. Treasury bonds, exchange-traded portfolios (“Exchange Traded Portfolios”) including those with inverse market exposure, master limited partnerships (“MLPs”), and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). For purposes of the strategy, the Fund defines Exchange Traded Portfolios to include exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) that issue shares that are approved for listing and trading on a national securities exchange. It is possible that the Fund may not include all of these types of securities and may only include one of these types of securities in the portfolio at any given time.

Risk-on risk-off refers to the monthly assessment of risk and changes in investment allocation in response to stock market and economic patterns. The Fund’s Advisor defines risk-on assets as equities and risk-off assets as high-grade bonds, gold, and other asset-classes with low historical correlations to stocks. When applicable, the Fund may rebalance a significant portion of its equity holdings to “risk off” asset classes.