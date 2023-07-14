Home
Trending ETFs

ABRTX (Mutual Fund)

ABRTX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

ABR Dynamic Blend Equity & Volatility Fund

ABRTX | Fund

$10.09

$223 M

0.00%

$0.00

2.44%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.7%

1 yr return

4.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-12.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.7%

Net Assets

$223 M

Holdings in Top 10

2.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.44%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 0.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$2,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ABRTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -12.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -2.18%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    ABR Dynamic Blend Equity & Volatility Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    ABR
  • Inception Date
    Aug 14, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Taylor Lukof

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of the value of its net assets (plus borrowing for investment purposes) in securities and instruments, including derivatives, that provide exposure to the constituents of the ABR Dynamic Blend Equity & Volatility Index Powered by Wilshire (the “Index”). For purposes of this policy, the notional value of the Fund’s investments in derivative instruments that provide exposure to the constituents of the Index, may be counted toward satisfaction of the 80% policy. The Fund employs a model-driven investment approach to determine an allocation among equities (via instruments that track the S&P 500® Total Return Index), equity volatility (via instruments that track the S&P 500® VIX Short-Term Futures Total Return Index), and cash (via cash instruments). The model-driven approach of the Fund is designed to hold each security in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index. The Adviser cannot guarantee that the Fund’s holdings will mirror the weighting of the Index. The Fund may also invest in Exchange Traded Products (“ETPs”).

Unlike many actively managed investment companies, the Fund does not seek to outperform the Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued. The Index is designed to capture favorable volatility movements in the equity markets while maintaining equity exposure to preserve positive performance during extended periods of rising markets. The Fund is systematically rebalanced once daily to follow generally the proportions of the Index’s exposure to the S&P 500® Total Return Index, the S&P 500® VIX Short-Term Futures Index, and cash based on the investment model’s assessed volatility in the market and the historic returns of the underlying indexes. The Fund’s exposure to the S&P 500® Total Return Index increases in periods of relatively low market volatility, as determined by the Index, which reflects the investment model and compared to historic levels of market volatility. The Fund’s exposure to the S&P 500® VIX Short-Term Futures Index increases in periods of relatively high volatility. During periods of extremely high volatility in the equity markets, the Fund’s exposure to the S&P 500® VIX Short-Term Futures Index may approach 50%. During periods of extremely low volatility in the equity markets, the Fund’s exposure to the S&P 500® Total Return Index may approach 100%. At times, the Fund may also convert to a full cash position as necessary to remain consistent with the cash position weighting of the Index. The Adviser rebalances the Fund’s assets into a full cash position, as dictated by the Index, which reflects the investment model, based on current levels of market volatility and the historic performance of the market.

Normally, the Fund invests in derivative instruments (such as futures contracts) that provide exposure to equity securities, including volatility in the equity markets, to meet its investment objective. The Fund will also invest in securities with maturities of less than one year or cash equivalents, or it may hold cash pending investment. The Fund manages its cash position consistent with the Fund’s applicable benchmark to reduce deviations from the benchmark while enabling the Fund to accommodate its need for periodic liquidity. The percentage of the Fund invested in such holdings varies and depends on several factors, including market conditions. The Fund may invest in money market instruments and other short-term instruments, including Treasury bills and other U.S. government securities, bank obligations, and commercial paper. If the Fund holds cash uninvested, the fund will not earn income on the cash.

Read More

ABRTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ABRTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.7% -13.8% 30.8% 30.17%
1 Yr 4.7% -16.2% 40.4% 39.66%
3 Yr -12.0%* -22.0% 29.1% 97.56%
5 Yr -0.7%* -14.2% 15.7% 66.67%
10 Yr N/A* -8.2% 5.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ABRTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.5% -54.0% 17.4% 94.22%
2021 3.1% -22.5% 24.1% 49.70%
2020 5.9% -19.4% 24.1% 20.50%
2019 1.9% -5.5% 12.9% 57.89%
2018 -1.6% -14.0% 2.4% 43.54%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ABRTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.7% -33.0% 30.8% 27.37%
1 Yr 4.7% -52.8% 40.4% 37.99%
3 Yr -12.0%* -21.4% 29.1% 98.15%
5 Yr -0.7%* -14.1% 16.8% 71.23%
10 Yr N/A* -7.8% 6.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ABRTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.5% -54.0% 17.4% 94.22%
2021 3.1% -22.5% 24.1% 49.70%
2020 5.9% -19.4% 24.1% 20.50%
2019 1.9% -5.5% 12.9% 57.89%
2018 -1.6% -14.0% 2.4% 54.42%

NAV & Total Return History

ABRTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ABRTX Category Low Category High ABRTX % Rank
Net Assets 223 M 818 K 5.18 B 31.28%
Number of Holdings 6 3 2670 98.83%
Net Assets in Top 10 -5.92 M -175 M 1.1 B 93.57%
Weighting of Top 10 2.40% 1.5% 100.0% 97.24%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bills 26.05%
  2. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 20 5.55%
  3. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 20 5.55%
  4. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 20 5.55%
  5. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 21 4.80%
  6. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 21 4.80%
  7. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 21 4.80%
  8. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 21 4.80%
  9. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 21 4.80%
  10. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 21 4.80%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ABRTX % Rank
Cash 		98.64% -67.46% 106.99% 7.02%
Other 		3.76% -35.22% 39.56% 12.28%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.08% 85.96%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% -0.02% 4.48% 84.12%
Bonds 		0.00% -48.31% 85.44% 83.72%
Stocks 		-2.40% -2.90% 119.13% 98.26%

ABRTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ABRTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.44% 0.44% 13.51% 35.06%
Management Fee 1.75% 0.00% 2.50% 93.85%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 60.82%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 1.54% N/A

Sales Fees

ABRTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ABRTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ABRTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 0.00% 0.00% 479.00% 8.57%

ABRTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ABRTX Category Low Category High ABRTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 9.33% 90.50%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ABRTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ABRTX Category Low Category High ABRTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -2.18% -3.33% 2.16% 93.22%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ABRTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ABRTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Taylor Lukof

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 03, 2015

6.83

6.8%

Mr. Lukof is the Founder/CEO and Fund Manager. He has 16 years of investment experience. He was formerly a partner at Toro Trading LLC, where he co-managed equity derivative trading strategies. Mr. Lukof, as a market maker, was responsible for trading single name and index-related exchanged traded products. He began his career at TANSTAAFL Research & Trading, LLC, as the youngest member of the American Stock Exchange at that time. Mr. Lukof graduated from Bucknell University, Cum Laude, with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

David Skordal

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 03, 2015

6.83

6.8%

Mr. Skordal is a co-Founder and Fund Manager at ABR Dynamic Funds. He has 17 years of investment experience. He was formerly a Trader at Toro Trading LLC, where he worked alongside Mr. Lukof. At Toro Trading, he developed and managed the international Exchange Traded Funds desk. Before joining Toro Trading in 2009, Mr. Skordal was a specialist on the American Stock Exchange for Susquehanna International Group. He has a 10-year working relationship with Mr. Lukof. Mr. Skordal graduated from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) with a Bachelor of Science (SB) degree in Physics.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 23.55 5.96 7.93

