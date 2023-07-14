Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
8.7%
1 yr return
4.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-12.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.7%
Net Assets
$223 M
Holdings in Top 10
2.4%
Expense Ratio 2.44%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 0.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$2,500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of the value of its net assets (plus borrowing for investment purposes) in securities and instruments, including derivatives, that provide exposure to the constituents of the ABR Dynamic Blend Equity & Volatility Index Powered by Wilshire (the “Index”). For purposes of this policy, the notional value of the Fund’s investments in derivative instruments that provide exposure to the constituents of the Index, may be counted toward satisfaction of the 80% policy. The Fund employs a model-driven investment approach to determine an allocation among equities (via instruments that track the S&P 500® Total Return Index), equity volatility (via instruments that track the S&P 500® VIX Short-Term Futures Total Return Index), and cash (via cash instruments). The model-driven approach of the Fund is designed to hold each security in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index. The Adviser cannot guarantee that the Fund’s holdings will mirror the weighting of the Index. The Fund may also invest in Exchange Traded Products (“ETPs”).
Unlike many actively managed investment companies, the Fund does not seek to outperform the Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued. The Index is designed to capture favorable volatility movements in the equity markets while maintaining equity exposure to preserve positive performance during extended periods of rising markets. The Fund is systematically rebalanced once daily to follow generally the proportions of the Index’s exposure to the S&P 500® Total Return Index, the S&P 500® VIX Short-Term Futures Index, and cash based on the investment model’s assessed volatility in the market and the historic returns of the underlying indexes. The Fund’s exposure to the S&P 500® Total Return Index increases in periods of relatively low market volatility, as determined by the Index, which reflects the investment model and compared to historic levels of market volatility. The Fund’s exposure to the S&P 500® VIX Short-Term Futures Index increases in periods of relatively high volatility. During periods of extremely high volatility in the equity markets, the Fund’s exposure to the S&P 500® VIX Short-Term Futures Index may approach 50%. During periods of extremely low volatility in the equity markets, the Fund’s exposure to the S&P 500® Total Return Index may approach 100%. At times, the Fund may also convert to a full cash position as necessary to remain consistent with the cash position weighting of the Index. The Adviser rebalances the Fund’s assets into a full cash position, as dictated by the Index, which reflects the investment model, based on current levels of market volatility and the historic performance of the market.
Normally, the Fund invests in derivative instruments (such as futures contracts) that provide exposure to equity securities, including volatility in the equity markets, to meet its investment objective. The Fund will also invest in securities with maturities of less than one year or cash equivalents, or it may hold cash pending investment. The Fund manages its cash position consistent with the Fund’s applicable benchmark to reduce deviations from the benchmark while enabling the Fund to accommodate its need for periodic liquidity. The percentage of the Fund invested in such holdings varies and depends on several factors, including market conditions. The Fund may invest in money market instruments and other short-term instruments, including Treasury bills and other U.S. government securities, bank obligations, and commercial paper. If the Fund holds cash uninvested, the fund will not earn income on the cash.
|YTD
|8.7%
|-13.8%
|30.8%
|30.17%
|1 Yr
|4.7%
|-16.2%
|40.4%
|39.66%
|3 Yr
|-12.0%*
|-22.0%
|29.1%
|97.56%
|5 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-14.2%
|15.7%
|66.67%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.2%
|5.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|-27.5%
|-54.0%
|17.4%
|94.22%
|2021
|3.1%
|-22.5%
|24.1%
|49.70%
|2020
|5.9%
|-19.4%
|24.1%
|20.50%
|2019
|1.9%
|-5.5%
|12.9%
|57.89%
|2018
|-1.6%
|-14.0%
|2.4%
|43.54%
|YTD
|8.7%
|-33.0%
|30.8%
|27.37%
|1 Yr
|4.7%
|-52.8%
|40.4%
|37.99%
|3 Yr
|-12.0%*
|-21.4%
|29.1%
|98.15%
|5 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-14.1%
|16.8%
|71.23%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.8%
|6.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|-27.5%
|-54.0%
|17.4%
|94.22%
|2021
|3.1%
|-22.5%
|24.1%
|49.70%
|2020
|5.9%
|-19.4%
|24.1%
|20.50%
|2019
|1.9%
|-5.5%
|12.9%
|57.89%
|2018
|-1.6%
|-14.0%
|2.4%
|54.42%
|Net Assets
|223 M
|818 K
|5.18 B
|31.28%
|Number of Holdings
|6
|3
|2670
|98.83%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|-5.92 M
|-175 M
|1.1 B
|93.57%
|Weighting of Top 10
|2.40%
|1.5%
|100.0%
|97.24%
|Cash
|98.64%
|-67.46%
|106.99%
|7.02%
|Other
|3.76%
|-35.22%
|39.56%
|12.28%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.08%
|85.96%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|4.48%
|84.12%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-48.31%
|85.44%
|83.72%
|Stocks
|-2.40%
|-2.90%
|119.13%
|98.26%
|Expense Ratio
|2.44%
|0.44%
|13.51%
|35.06%
|Management Fee
|1.75%
|0.00%
|2.50%
|93.85%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|60.82%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|1.54%
|N/A
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|0.00%
|0.00%
|479.00%
|8.57%
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.33%
|90.50%
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Net Income Ratio
|-2.18%
|-3.33%
|2.16%
|93.22%
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Dec 16, 2019
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
Aug 03, 2015
6.83
6.8%
Mr. Lukof is the Founder/CEO and Fund Manager. He has 16 years of investment experience. He was formerly a partner at Toro Trading LLC, where he co-managed equity derivative trading strategies. Mr. Lukof, as a market maker, was responsible for trading single name and index-related exchanged traded products. He began his career at TANSTAAFL Research & Trading, LLC, as the youngest member of the American Stock Exchange at that time. Mr. Lukof graduated from Bucknell University, Cum Laude, with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Aug 03, 2015
6.83
6.8%
Mr. Skordal is a co-Founder and Fund Manager at ABR Dynamic Funds. He has 17 years of investment experience. He was formerly a Trader at Toro Trading LLC, where he worked alongside Mr. Lukof. At Toro Trading, he developed and managed the international Exchange Traded Funds desk. Before joining Toro Trading in 2009, Mr. Skordal was a specialist on the American Stock Exchange for Susquehanna International Group. He has a 10-year working relationship with Mr. Lukof. Mr. Skordal graduated from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) with a Bachelor of Science (SB) degree in Physics.
|0.07
|23.55
|5.96
|7.93
