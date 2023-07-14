Home
Invesco Balanced-Risk Allocation Fund

mutual fund
ABRIX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$8.75 -0.01 -0.11%
primary theme
Tactical Allocation
share class
Inst (ABRYX) Primary C (ABRCX) Retirement (ABRIX) Retirement (ABRRX) A (ABRZX) Retirement (ALLFX)
Vitals

YTD Return

3.4%

1 yr return

-0.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-5.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.2%

Net Assets

$2.15 B

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.04%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ABRIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.97%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco Balanced-Risk Allocation Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Invesco
  • Inception Date
    Jun 02, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mark Ahnrud

Fund Description

The Fund’s investment strategy is designed to provide capital loss protection during down markets by investing in multiple asset classes. Under normal market conditions, the Fund’s portfolio management team allocates across three asset classes: equities, fixed income and commodities, such that no one asset class drives the Fund’s performance. The Fund’s exposure to these three asset classes will be achieved primarily through investments in derivative instruments (generally having aggregate notional exposure exceeding 65% of the Fund’s net assets), including but not limited to futures, options, currency forward contracts and swap agreements.The portfolio managers manage the Fund’s portfolio using two different processes. One is strategic asset allocation, which the portfolio managers use to express their long-term views of the market. The portfolio managers apply their strategic process to, on average, approximately 80% of the Fund’s portfolio risk, as determined by the portfolio managers’ proprietary risk analysis. The other process is tactical asset allocation, which is used by the portfolio managers to reflect their shorter-term views of the market. The strategic and tactical processes are intended to adjust the Fund’s portfolio risk in a variety of market conditions.The portfolio managers implement their investment decisions primarily through the use of derivatives and other investments that create leverage. The Fund uses derivatives and other leveraged instruments to create and adjust exposures to the three asset classes. The portfolio managers make these adjustments to balance risk exposure when they believe it will benefit the Fund. Using derivatives often allows the portfolio managers to implement their views more efficiently and to gain more exposure to the asset classes than investing in more traditional assets such as stocks and bonds would allow. The Fund may hold long and short positions in derivatives and in investments in each of the three asset classes; however, the Fund will typically maintain net long exposure to each asset class, such that the Fund is expected to benefit from general price appreciation of investments in that asset class. The Fund’s use of derivatives and the leveraged investment exposure created by its use of derivatives are expected to be significant and greater than most mutual funds.The Fund’s net asset value over a short to intermediate term is expected to be volatile because of the significant use of derivatives and other instruments that provide leverage, including futures contracts, options, swaps and commodity-linked notes. Volatility measures the range of returns of a security, fund, index or other investment, as indicated by the annualized standard deviation of its returns. Higher volatility generally indicates higher risk and is often reflected by frequent and sometimes significant movements up and down in value. The Fund will have the potential for greater gains, as well as the potential for greater losses, than if the Fund did not use derivatives or other instruments that have a leveraging effect. Leveraging tends to magnify, sometimes significantly depending on the amount of leverage used, the effect of any increase or decrease in the Fund’s exposure to an asset class and may cause the Fund’s net asset value to be more volatile than a fund that does not use leverage. For example, if the Fund gains exposure to a specific asset class through an instrument that provides leveraged exposure to the class, and that leveraged instrument increases in value, the gain to the Fund will be magnified; however, if the leveraged instrument decreases in value, the loss to the Fund will be magnified.The Adviser’s investment process has three steps. The first step involves investment selection within the three asset classes (equities, fixed income and commodities). The portfolio managers select investments to represent each of the three asset classes from a universe of over fifty investments. The selection process (1) evaluates a particular investment’s theoretical case for long-term excess returns relative to cash; (2) screens the identified investments against minimum liquidity criteria; and (3) reviews the expected correlation among the investments, meaning the likelihood that the value of the investments will move in the same direction at the same time, and the expected risk of each investment to determine whether the selected investments are likely to improve the expected risk adjusted return of the Fund.The second step in the investment process involves portfolio construction. The portfolio managers use their own estimates for risk and correlation to weight each asset class and the investments within each asset class selected in the first step to construct a portfolio that they believe is risk-balanced across the three asset classes. Periodically, the management team re-estimates the risk contributed by each asset class and investment and re-balances the portfolio; the portfolio also may be rebalanced when the Fund makes new investments. Taken together, the first two steps in the process result in the strategic allocation.In the third step of the investment process, using a systematic approach based on fundamental principles, the portfolio management team analyzes the asset classes and investments, considering the following factors: valuation, economic environment and historic price movements. Regarding valuation, the portfolio managers evaluate whether an asset class and investments in that asset class are attractively priced relative to fundamentals. Next, the portfolio managers assess the economic environment and consider the effect that monetary policy and other determinants of economic growth, inflation and market volatility will have on an asset class and related investments. Lastly, the portfolio managers assess the impact of historic price movements for each asset class and related investments on likely future returns.Utilizing the results from the analysis described above, the portfolio managers determine tactical short-term over-weight positions (incurring additional exposure relative to the strategic allocation) and under-weight positions (incurring less exposure relative to the strategic allocation) for the asset classes and investments. The management team actively adjusts portfolio positions to reflect the near-term market environment, while remaining consistent with the balanced-risk long-term portfolio structure described in step two above.The Fund’s equity exposure will be achieved through investments in derivatives that track equity indices comprised of shares of companies in developed and/or emerging market countries, including equity indices that emphasize exposure to companies associated with certain characteristics, known as style factors, including high dividend, quality, value, growth, low volatility, size (large, mid or small cap) and momentum. In addition, the Fund may invest directly in shares of such companies and in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that provide equity exposure, including ETFs that track factor-based indices that emphasize the style factors noted above. The Fund may also buy and write (sell) put and call options on equities, equity indices and ETFs, including in combination, to adjust the Fund’s equity exposure or to generate income. Additionally, the Fund can use currency forward contracts to hedge against the risk that the value of the foreign currencies in which its equity investments are denominated will depreciate against the U.S. dollar.The Fund’s fixed income exposure will be achieved through derivatives that offer exposure to the debt or credit of issuers in developed and/or emerging markets that are rated investment grade or are unrated but deemed to be investment grade quality by the Adviser, including U.S. and foreign government debt securities having intermediate (5 – 10 years) and long (10 plus years) term maturity.The Fund’s commodity exposure will be achieved through investments in commodity futures and swaps, commodity related ETFs and exchange-traded notes (ETNs) and commodity-linked notes, some or all of which will be owned through Invesco Cayman Commodity Fund I Ltd., a wholly–owned subsidiary of the Fund organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands (Subsidiary). The commodity investments will be focused in four sectors of the commodities market: energy, precious metals, industrial metals and agriculture/livestock.The Fund will invest in the Subsidiary to gain exposure to commodities markets. The Subsidiary, in turn, will invest in commodity futures and swaps, commodity related ETFs and ETNs and commodity-linked notes. The Subsidiary is advised by the Adviser, has the same investment objective as the Fund and generally employs the same investment strategy. Unlike the Fund, however, the Subsidiary may invest without limitation in commodity-linked derivatives and other investments that may provide leveraged and non-leveraged exposure to commodities. The Subsidiary will also hold cash and cash equivalent instruments, including affiliated money market funds, some or all of which may serve as margin or collateral for the Subsidiary’s derivative positions. Because the Subsidiary is wholly-owned by the Fund, the Fund will be subject to the risks associated with any investment by the Subsidiary.The Fund generally will maintain a substantial amount of its net assets (including assets held by the Subsidiary) in cash and cash equivalent instruments, including affiliated money market funds, as margin or collateral for the Fund’s obligations under derivative transactions. The larger the value of the Fund’s derivative positions, as opposed to positions held in nonderivative instruments, the more the Fund will be required to maintain cash and cash equivalents as margin or collateral for such derivatives.
ABRIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ABRIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.4% -12.3% 54.0% 71.14%
1 Yr -0.7% -18.1% 40.4% 66.67%
3 Yr -5.3%* -18.3% 16.3% 90.30%
5 Yr -4.2%* -13.2% 10.3% 82.14%
10 Yr -3.6%* -9.5% 4.1% 89.40%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ABRIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.8% -48.5% 15.7% 31.15%
2021 -6.8% -10.0% 21.8% 96.65%
2020 2.6% -5.8% 15.2% 36.89%
2019 0.8% -2.2% 6.5% 89.04%
2018 -1.4% -6.8% 0.3% 30.24%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ABRIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.4% -23.0% 54.0% 70.33%
1 Yr -0.7% -18.1% 40.4% 63.82%
3 Yr -5.3%* -18.3% 16.3% 90.04%
5 Yr -4.2%* -13.2% 10.3% 86.45%
10 Yr 0.0%* -9.5% 6.1% 76.81%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ABRIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.8% -48.5% 15.7% 31.56%
2021 -6.8% -10.0% 21.8% 96.65%
2020 2.6% -5.8% 15.2% 36.89%
2019 0.8% -2.2% 6.5% 89.04%
2018 -1.4% -6.8% 0.3% 44.39%

NAV & Total Return History

ABRIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ABRIX Category Low Category High ABRIX % Rank
Net Assets 2.15 B 1.96 M 15.7 B 12.20%
Number of Holdings 136 2 3255 26.83%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.73 B 349 K 12.1 B 3.66%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 22.9% 100.0% 12.20%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Aust 10y Bond Fut Sep20xmu0 Comb 27.72%
  2. Aust 10y Bond Fut Sep20xmu0 Comb 27.72%
  3. Aust 10y Bond Fut Sep20xmu0 Comb 27.72%
  4. Aust 10y Bond Fut Sep20xmu0 Comb 27.72%
  5. Aust 10y Bond Fut Sep20xmu0 Comb 27.72%
  6. Aust 10y Bond Fut Sep20xmu0 Comb 27.72%
  7. Aust 10y Bond Fut Sep20xmu0 Comb 27.72%
  8. Aust 10y Bond Fut Sep20xmu0 Comb 27.72%
  9. Aust 10y Bond Fut Sep20xmu0 Comb 27.72%
  10. Aust 10y Bond Fut Sep20xmu0 Comb 27.72%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ABRIX % Rank
Bonds 		95.04% 0.00% 106.59% 6.10%
Stocks 		42.49% 0.00% 238.38% 55.28%
Other 		9.90% -72.87% 73.78% 20.73%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.21% 53.66%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 8.92% 69.51%
Cash 		-47.44% -65.52% 88.88% 97.15%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ABRIX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 91.12% 32.55%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 85.77% 76.47%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 99.45% 38.04%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 23.85% 22.35%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 38.63% 26.27%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 98.22% 23.92%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 60.89% 15.29%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 21.61% 65.49%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 37.51% 25.49%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 25.83% 47.84%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 56.73% 20.78%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ABRIX % Rank
US 		26.68% -1.19% 235.84% 51.63%
Non US 		15.81% -6.82% 98.11% 23.98%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ABRIX % Rank
Government 		52.60% 0.00% 99.78% 25.61%
Cash & Equivalents 		29.95% -72.56% 100.00% 53.66%
Corporate 		17.44% 0.00% 98.28% 23.58%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 71.81% 67.07%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 52.99% 67.48%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 19.13% 56.10%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ABRIX % Rank
Non US 		63.37% -2.67% 63.37% 0.81%
US 		31.67% -17.22% 99.80% 34.15%

ABRIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ABRIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.04% 0.21% 5.96% 72.20%
Management Fee 0.89% 0.00% 1.50% 50.00%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.05% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

ABRIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ABRIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ABRIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 441.00% 42.47%

ABRIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ABRIX Category Low Category High ABRIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 49.86% 66.12%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ABRIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ABRIX Category Low Category High ABRIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.97% -2.12% 13.72% 85.77%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ABRIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

ABRIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mark Ahnrud

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 02, 2009

13.0

13.0%

Mark Ahnrud currently serves as a Portfolio Manager for Invesco's Global Asset Allocation team. Mark joined Invesco in 2000 and the Global Asset Allocation team in 2002. Mark began his investment career in 1985 and was a fixed income portfolio manager with Bank of America prior to joining Invesco. Mark received his BS in Finance and Investments from Babson College. He received his MBA from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University with a concentration in Finance and Real Estate Investment. Mark holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Scott Wolle

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 02, 2009

13.0

13.0%

Scott Wolle is a portfolio manager and chief investment officer (CIO) of Invesco Global Asset Allocation. Mr. Wolle joined Invesco in 1999 and became affiliated with the Global Asset Allocation team in 2000. He began his investment management career in 1991 and was with Bank of America prior to joining Invesco. Mr. Wolle earned a Bachelor of Science in finance from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, graduating magna cum laude. He earned a MBA from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University where he earned the distinction of Fuqua Scholar. He is a CFA charterholder.

Chris Devine

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 02, 2009

13.0

13.0%

Chris Devine joined Invesco in 1998 and became affiliated with the Global Asset Allocation team in January 2003. He is responsible for portfolio construction, risk management, trading and derivative management. He began his investment management career in 1996 and was with The Robinson-Humphrey Co. prior to joining Invesco. Mr. Devine earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from Wake Forest University and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Georgia. He is a CFA charterholder.

Scott Hixon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 02, 2009

13.0

13.0%

Scott Hixon joined Invesco in 1994 and became affiliated with the Global Asset Allocation team in 1997. He is responsible for the fundamental research, quantitative modeling and portfolio investment decisions for asset classes and currencies. Mr. Hixon began his investment management career in 1992 and was with SunTrust Bank prior to joining Invesco. He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance, graduating magna cum aude from Georgia Southern University. He earned an M.B.A. in finance from Georgia State University. Mr. Hixon is a CFA charterholder.

Christian Ulrich

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 02, 2009

13.0

13.0%

Christian Ulrich currently serves as a Portfolio Manager for the IGAA team. Christian joined Invesco in 2000 and the Global Asset Allocation team in 2009. Prior to affiliating as a Portfolio manager with IGAA team, Christian served as a client portfolio manager for Invesco Global Asset Management. Christian began his investment career in 1987 and was with Credit Suisse Group AG where he had assignments in Zurich, New York and London.Christian graduated from the KV Zurich Business School in Zurich, Switzerland, and holds the CFA designation.

John Burrello

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2022

0.25

0.3%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 33.83 6.63 13.0

