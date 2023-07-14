Home
Trending ETFs

ABRFX (Mutual Fund)

ABRFX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

5.0%

1 yr return

7.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.5%

Net Assets

$7.12 M

Holdings in Top 10

88.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.00%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee 1.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ABRFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.26%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AmericaFirst Monthly Risk-On Risk-Off Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    AmericaFirst Funds
  • Inception Date
    Feb 26, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Rick Gonsalves

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective primarily through long positions in global equity markets and U.S. interest rate markets. The Fund will invest in equity securities regardless of market capitalization and regardless of industry sector. With regard to fixed income securities, the Fund invests primarily in U.S. Treasury bonds with a mid-term maturity.

The Fund's portfolio of securities may include common stocks of foreign and domestic companies, preferred securities, of domestic or foreign issuers, U.S. Treasury bonds, exchange-traded portfolios (“Exchange Traded Portfolios”) including those with inverse market exposure, master limited partnerships (“MLPs”), and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). For purposes of the strategy, the Fund defines Exchange Traded Portfolios to include exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) that issue shares that are approved for listing and trading on a national securities exchange. It is possible that the Fund may not include all of these types of securities and may only include one of these types of securities in the portfolio at any given time.

Risk-on risk-off refers to the monthly assessment of risk and changes in investment allocation in response to stock market and economic patterns. The Fund’s Advisor defines risk-on assets as equities and risk-off assets as high-grade bonds, gold, and other asset-classes with low historical correlations to stocks. When applicable, the Fund may rebalance a significant portion of its equity holdings to “risk off” asset classes.

Read More

ABRFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ABRFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.0% -12.3% 53.7% 52.07%
1 Yr 7.8% -18.8% 40.4% 14.46%
3 Yr 0.3%* -18.0% 15.9% 40.93%
5 Yr -1.5%* -13.4% 10.3% 64.29%
10 Yr 2.8%* -9.5% 4.1% 8.61%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ABRFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.7% -48.5% 15.7% 22.08%
2021 3.7% -10.0% 21.8% 28.87%
2020 -2.3% -5.8% 15.2% 96.44%
2019 3.4% -2.2% 6.5% 22.37%
2018 -1.5% -6.8% 0.3% 33.66%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ABRFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.0% -23.0% 53.7% 50.83%
1 Yr 7.8% -18.8% 40.4% 14.46%
3 Yr 0.3%* -18.0% 15.9% 41.99%
5 Yr -1.5%* -13.4% 10.3% 68.22%
10 Yr 2.8%* -9.5% 6.2% 22.46%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ABRFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.7% -48.5% 15.7% 22.08%
2021 3.7% -10.0% 21.8% 28.45%
2020 -2.3% -5.8% 15.2% 96.44%
2019 3.4% -2.2% 6.5% 22.37%
2018 -1.5% -6.8% 0.3% 51.22%

NAV & Total Return History

ABRFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ABRFX Category Low Category High ABRFX % Rank
Net Assets 7.12 M 1.96 M 15.7 B 97.93%
Number of Holdings 15 2 3255 78.93%
Net Assets in Top 10 6.47 M 349 K 12.1 B 95.87%
Weighting of Top 10 88.44% 22.9% 100.0% 23.47%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. T. Rowe Price Group Inc 5.42%
  2. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc Ordinary Shares 5.21%
  3. The Toro Co 5.21%
  4. Danaher Corp 5.20%
  5. Charter Communications Inc A 5.16%
  6. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp Class A 5.12%
  7. Discover Financial Services 5.06%
  8. S&P Global Inc 5.03%
  9. Philip Morris International Inc 5.00%
  10. UnitedHealth Group Inc 4.94%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ABRFX % Rank
Stocks 		35.86% 0.00% 238.38% 65.70%
Cash 		31.85% -65.52% 88.88% 16.94%
Bonds 		21.54% 0.00% 106.59% 56.61%
Other 		10.66% -72.87% 73.78% 17.77%
Convertible Bonds 		0.09% 0.00% 8.92% 41.32%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.21% 95.87%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ABRFX % Rank
Healthcare 		18.65% 0.00% 38.63% 18.54%
Technology 		17.03% 0.00% 85.77% 47.80%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.70% 0.00% 25.83% 33.17%
Industrials 		10.47% 0.00% 23.85% 33.17%
Consumer Defense 		10.31% 0.00% 37.51% 23.41%
Financial Services 		9.62% 0.00% 98.22% 62.44%
Utilities 		8.86% 0.00% 91.12% 8.78%
Real Estate 		4.84% 0.00% 99.45% 38.05%
Energy 		3.52% 0.00% 60.89% 70.24%
Communication Services 		3.24% 0.00% 21.61% 67.32%
Basic Materials 		2.76% 0.00% 56.73% 65.85%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ABRFX % Rank
US 		35.63% -1.19% 235.84% 40.91%
Non US 		0.23% -6.82% 98.11% 77.27%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ABRFX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		49.98% -72.56% 100.00% 40.91%
Government 		31.22% 0.00% 99.78% 41.74%
Derivative 		9.94% 0.00% 71.81% 14.46%
Securitized 		4.37% 0.00% 52.99% 31.40%
Corporate 		4.37% 0.00% 98.28% 51.65%
Municipal 		0.11% 0.00% 19.13% 21.07%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ABRFX % Rank
US 		20.98% -17.22% 99.80% 49.59%
Non US 		0.56% -2.67% 63.37% 61.16%

ABRFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ABRFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.21% 4.40% 6.32%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.50% 83.47%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 66.04%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.05% 0.70% 78.75%

Sales Fees

ABRFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.00% 2.50% 5.75% 71.79%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ABRFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 0.50% 2.00% 84.38%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ABRFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 1.75% 441.00% 94.84%

ABRFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ABRFX Category Low Category High ABRFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 43.06% 97.05%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ABRFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ABRFX Category Low Category High ABRFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.26% -2.01% 13.72% 94.21%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ABRFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ABRFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Rick Gonsalves

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 26, 2010

12.27

12.3%

Rick Gonsalves is the co-founder and President of AmericaFirst Capital Management, LLC. Mr. Gonsalves co-founded AmericaFirst Capital Management, LLC in January 2007. He currently serves as President and Chief Executive Officer, positions he has held since the Advisor’s inception. From 2003 to 2008, he operated Renaissance Investment Services (a company that provided services to broker representatives), for which he acted as President and CEO after the business was incorporated in 2005. He was a registered broker representative of Brecek & Young Advisors, Inc. from January 2007 to December 2007, and WRP Investments, Inc. from September 2005 to December 2006.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 33.83 6.7 13.0

