Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
5.0%
1 yr return
7.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.5%
Net Assets
$7.12 M
Holdings in Top 10
88.4%
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load 5.00%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee 1.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective primarily through long positions in global equity markets and U.S. interest rate markets. The Fund will invest in equity securities regardless of market capitalization and regardless of industry sector. With regard to fixed income securities, the Fund invests primarily in U.S. Treasury bonds with a mid-term maturity.
The Fund's portfolio of securities may include common stocks of foreign and domestic companies, preferred securities, of domestic or foreign issuers, U.S. Treasury bonds, exchange-traded portfolios (“Exchange Traded Portfolios”) including those with inverse market exposure, master limited partnerships (“MLPs”), and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). For purposes of the strategy, the Fund defines Exchange Traded Portfolios to include exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) that issue shares that are approved for listing and trading on a national securities exchange. It is possible that the Fund may not include all of these types of securities and may only include one of these types of securities in the portfolio at any given time.
Risk-on risk-off refers to the monthly assessment of risk and changes in investment allocation in response to stock market and economic patterns. The Fund’s Advisor defines risk-on assets as equities and risk-off assets as high-grade bonds, gold, and other asset-classes with low historical correlations to stocks. When applicable, the Fund may rebalance a significant portion of its equity holdings to “risk off” asset classes.
|Period
|ABRFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.0%
|-12.3%
|53.7%
|52.07%
|1 Yr
|7.8%
|-18.8%
|40.4%
|14.46%
|3 Yr
|0.3%*
|-18.0%
|15.9%
|40.93%
|5 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-13.4%
|10.3%
|64.29%
|10 Yr
|2.8%*
|-9.5%
|4.1%
|8.61%
* Annualized
|Period
|ABRFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.7%
|-48.5%
|15.7%
|22.08%
|2021
|3.7%
|-10.0%
|21.8%
|28.87%
|2020
|-2.3%
|-5.8%
|15.2%
|96.44%
|2019
|3.4%
|-2.2%
|6.5%
|22.37%
|2018
|-1.5%
|-6.8%
|0.3%
|33.66%
|ABRFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ABRFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|7.12 M
|1.96 M
|15.7 B
|97.93%
|Number of Holdings
|15
|2
|3255
|78.93%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|6.47 M
|349 K
|12.1 B
|95.87%
|Weighting of Top 10
|88.44%
|22.9%
|100.0%
|23.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ABRFX % Rank
|Stocks
|35.86%
|0.00%
|238.38%
|65.70%
|Cash
|31.85%
|-65.52%
|88.88%
|16.94%
|Bonds
|21.54%
|0.00%
|106.59%
|56.61%
|Other
|10.66%
|-72.87%
|73.78%
|17.77%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.09%
|0.00%
|8.92%
|41.32%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.21%
|95.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ABRFX % Rank
|Healthcare
|18.65%
|0.00%
|38.63%
|18.54%
|Technology
|17.03%
|0.00%
|85.77%
|47.80%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.70%
|0.00%
|25.83%
|33.17%
|Industrials
|10.47%
|0.00%
|23.85%
|33.17%
|Consumer Defense
|10.31%
|0.00%
|37.51%
|23.41%
|Financial Services
|9.62%
|0.00%
|98.22%
|62.44%
|Utilities
|8.86%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|8.78%
|Real Estate
|4.84%
|0.00%
|99.45%
|38.05%
|Energy
|3.52%
|0.00%
|60.89%
|70.24%
|Communication Services
|3.24%
|0.00%
|21.61%
|67.32%
|Basic Materials
|2.76%
|0.00%
|56.73%
|65.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ABRFX % Rank
|US
|35.63%
|-1.19%
|235.84%
|40.91%
|Non US
|0.23%
|-6.82%
|98.11%
|77.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ABRFX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|49.98%
|-72.56%
|100.00%
|40.91%
|Government
|31.22%
|0.00%
|99.78%
|41.74%
|Derivative
|9.94%
|0.00%
|71.81%
|14.46%
|Securitized
|4.37%
|0.00%
|52.99%
|31.40%
|Corporate
|4.37%
|0.00%
|98.28%
|51.65%
|Municipal
|0.11%
|0.00%
|19.13%
|21.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ABRFX % Rank
|US
|20.98%
|-17.22%
|99.80%
|49.59%
|Non US
|0.56%
|-2.67%
|63.37%
|61.16%
|ABRFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.21%
|4.40%
|6.32%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|83.47%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|66.04%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.05%
|0.70%
|78.75%
|ABRFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.00%
|2.50%
|5.75%
|71.79%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|ABRFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|1.00%
|0.50%
|2.00%
|84.38%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ABRFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|1.75%
|441.00%
|94.84%
|ABRFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ABRFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|97.05%
|ABRFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|ABRFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ABRFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.26%
|-2.01%
|13.72%
|94.21%
|ABRFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 26, 2010
12.27
12.3%
Rick Gonsalves is the co-founder and President of AmericaFirst Capital Management, LLC. Mr. Gonsalves co-founded AmericaFirst Capital Management, LLC in January 2007. He currently serves as President and Chief Executive Officer, positions he has held since the Advisor’s inception. From 2003 to 2008, he operated Renaissance Investment Services (a company that provided services to broker representatives), for which he acted as President and CEO after the business was incorporated in 2005. He was a registered broker representative of Brecek & Young Advisors, Inc. from January 2007 to December 2007, and WRP Investments, Inc. from September 2005 to December 2006.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|33.83
|6.7
|13.0
