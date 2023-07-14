Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
0.4%
1 yr return
-4.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-6.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.1%
Net Assets
$240 M
Holdings in Top 10
65.5%
Expense Ratio 0.64%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 128.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|ABQZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.4%
|-4.3%
|5.1%
|79.50%
|1 Yr
|-4.4%
|-15.7%
|164.5%
|67.59%
|3 Yr
|-6.9%*
|-12.2%
|47.9%
|62.11%
|5 Yr
|-3.1%*
|-10.0%
|55.6%
|87.25%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|49.77%
* Annualized
|ABQZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ABQZX % Rank
|Net Assets
|240 M
|2.88 M
|287 B
|78.74%
|Number of Holdings
|637
|1
|17234
|52.83%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|147 M
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|62.92%
|Weighting of Top 10
|65.53%
|3.7%
|123.9%
|7.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ABQZX % Rank
|Bonds
|151.34%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|2.49%
|Convertible Bonds
|3.13%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|9.32%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.57%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|12.78%
|Stocks
|0.21%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|9.67%
|Other
|-4.98%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|97.02%
|Cash
|-50.27%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|97.79%
|ABQZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.64%
|0.01%
|20.64%
|54.98%
|Management Fee
|0.45%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|78.65%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|ABQZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ABQZX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.23%
|0.00%
|10.77%
|11.64%
|ABQZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|ABQZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ABQZX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.51%
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|10.16%
|ABQZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 06, 2022
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2019
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 10, 2018
|$0.027
|ExtraDividend
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2018
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2018
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2017
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 02, 2017
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2017
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2017
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 02, 2017
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2016
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2016
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 02, 2016
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2016
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2016
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2016
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2016
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 29, 2016
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2016
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 14, 2015
|$0.099
|ExtraDividend
|Nov 30, 2015
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2015
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2015
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2015
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2015
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2015
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2015
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 30, 2015
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 10, 2014
|$0.067
|ExtraDividend
|Nov 28, 2014
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2014
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 29, 2014
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2014
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 30, 2014
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2014
|$0.004
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 29, 2016
6.34
6.3%
Director—Securitized Assets and US Multi-Sector Michael Canter is a Senior Vice President and Director of Securitized Assets and US Multi-Sector Fixed Income at AB, heading the portfolio-management teams for these strategies. His focus includes his role as the Chief Investment Officer of AB’s Securitized Assets Fund. Canter’s team is responsible for AB’s investments in agency mortgage-backed securities, credit risk–transfer securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, collateralized loan obligations and other asset-backed securities. He has particularly extensive expertise in residential mortgages. In 2009, AB was selected by the US Department of the Treasury to manage one of nine Legacy Securities Public-Private Investment Program funds; Canter was the CIO of that AB-managed fund. In addition, he was called upon to give expert testimony to the US Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs in 2013 and the US House of Representatives Subcommittee on Housing and Insurance in 2017 on how US housing policy should be structured going forward. Prior to joining AB, Canter was the president of ACE Principal Finance, a division of ACE Limited (now Chubb). There, he managed portfolios of credit default swaps, asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities and collateralized debt obligations. Canter holds a BA in math and economics from Northwestern University and a PhD in finance from the Columbia University Graduate School of Business. Location: New York
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2018
4.33
4.3%
Portfolio Manager and Head—Agency Mortgage-Backed Securities Research Janaki Rao is a Senior Vice President, Portfolio Manager and Head of Agency Mortgage-Backed Securities Research, where he oversees agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) research, including fundamental and relative-value research. He brings decades of experience to AB, with a focus on MBS and US interest-rate strategies. Before joining the firm, Rao spent seven years in the US Interest Rate Strategy Group at Morgan Stanley, where he was responsible for covering the agency MBS market, including publishing for the flagship weekly publication, and generating ad hoc reports on breaking news, in-depth analysis of emerging trends and product primers. He also engaged with policymakers on various issues related to housing finance. Prior to joining Morgan Stanley, Rao ran the advance pricing, debt and derivatives trading desk at the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York. He holds a BA in economics from Delhi University and an MBA in finance from the Zicklin School of Business at Baruch College. Location: New York
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.83
|1.16
