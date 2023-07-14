The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in fixed-income securities. The Fund expects to invest in readily marketable fixed-income securities with a range of maturities from short- to long-term and relatively attractive yields that do not involve undue risk of loss of capital. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in below investment grade bonds. The Fund may use leverage for investment purposes.

The Fund may invest without limit in U.S. Dollar-denominated foreign fixed-income securities and may invest up to 25% of its assets in non-U.S. Dollar-denominated foreign fixed-income securities. These investments may include, in each case, developed and emerging market debt securities.

The Adviser selects securities for purchase or sale based on its assessment of the securities’ risk and return characteristics as well as the securities’ impact on the overall risk and return characteristics of the Fund. In making this assessment, the Adviser takes into account various factors, including the credit quality and sensitivity to interest rates of the securities under consideration and of the Fund’s other holdings.

The Fund may invest in mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities, loan participations and assignments, inflation-indexed securities, variable, floating, and inverse floating-rate instruments and preferred stock, and may use other investment techniques. The Fund intends, among other things, to enter into transactions such as reverse repurchase agreements and dollar rolls. The Fund may invest, without limit, in derivatives, such as options, futures contracts, forwards, or swaps.