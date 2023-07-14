Home
Vitals

YTD Return

0.4%

1 yr return

-4.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.1%

Net Assets

$240 M

Holdings in Top 10

65.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.64%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 128.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ABQZX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.51%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AB Total Return Bond Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    AllianceBernstein
  • Inception Date
    Apr 25, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Canter

Fund Description

The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in fixed-income securities. The Fund expects to invest in readily marketable fixed-income securities with a range of maturities from short- to long-term and relatively attractive yields that do not involve undue risk of loss of capital. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in below investment grade bonds. The Fund may use leverage for investment purposes.
The Fund may invest without limit in U.S. Dollar-denominated foreign fixed-income securities and may invest up to 25% of its assets in non-U.S. Dollar-denominated foreign fixed-income securities. These investments may include, in each case, developed and emerging market debt securities.
The Adviser selects securities for purchase or sale based on its assessment of the securities’ risk and return characteristics as well as the securities’ impact on the overall risk and return characteristics of the Fund. In making this assessment, the Adviser takes into account various factors, including the credit quality and sensitivity to interest rates of the securities under consideration and of the Fund’s other holdings.
The Fund may invest in mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities, loan participations and assignments, inflation-indexed securities, variable, floating, and inverse floating-rate instruments and preferred stock, and may use other investment techniques. The Fund intends, among other things, to enter into transactions such as reverse repurchase agreements and dollar rolls. The Fund may invest, without limit, in derivatives, such as options, futures contracts, forwards, or swaps.
Read More

ABQZX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ABQZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.4% -4.3% 5.1% 79.50%
1 Yr -4.4% -15.7% 164.5% 67.59%
3 Yr -6.9%* -12.2% 47.9% 62.11%
5 Yr -3.1%* -10.0% 55.6% 87.25%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 12.7% 49.77%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ABQZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.5% -34.7% 131.9% 81.97%
2021 -1.6% -6.0% 15.7% 40.79%
2020 0.7% -9.6% 118.7% 84.14%
2019 1.3% -0.4% 5.8% 58.93%
2018 -0.7% -2.2% 3.3% 53.18%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ABQZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.4% -15.5% 5.1% 77.41%
1 Yr -4.4% -16.1% 164.5% 63.97%
3 Yr -6.9%* -12.2% 47.9% 61.88%
5 Yr -3.0%* -10.0% 55.6% 87.59%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.5% 46.89%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ABQZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.5% -34.7% 131.9% 81.97%
2021 -1.6% -6.0% 15.7% 40.79%
2020 0.7% -9.6% 118.7% 84.14%
2019 1.3% -0.4% 5.8% 61.12%
2018 -0.6% -2.2% 3.3% 49.76%

NAV & Total Return History

ABQZX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ABQZX Category Low Category High ABQZX % Rank
Net Assets 240 M 2.88 M 287 B 78.74%
Number of Holdings 637 1 17234 52.83%
Net Assets in Top 10 147 M -106 M 27.6 B 62.92%
Weighting of Top 10 65.53% 3.7% 123.9% 7.89%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 20 60.97%
  2. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 20 60.97%
  3. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 20 60.97%
  4. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 20 60.97%
  5. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 20 60.97%
  6. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 20 60.97%
  7. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 20 60.97%
  8. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 20 60.97%
  9. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 20 60.97%
  10. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 20 60.97%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ABQZX % Rank
Bonds 		151.34% 3.97% 268.18% 2.49%
Convertible Bonds 		3.13% 0.00% 7.93% 9.32%
Preferred Stocks 		0.57% 0.00% 77.13% 12.78%
Stocks 		0.21% -0.55% 24.74% 9.67%
Other 		-4.98% -13.23% 4.55% 97.02%
Cash 		-50.27% -181.13% 95.99% 97.79%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ABQZX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 65.17%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 43.45% 60.34%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 99.26% 58.28%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 48.31% 64.14%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 17.70% 62.07%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 7.93%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 75.86%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 67.59%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 99.67% 59.31%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 64.14%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 61.03%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ABQZX % Rank
US 		0.21% -0.52% 24.47% 8.74%
Non US 		0.00% -0.03% 4.86% 57.25%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ABQZX % Rank
Government 		37.81% 0.00% 86.23% 22.67%
Securitized 		31.35% 0.00% 98.40% 46.11%
Corporate 		19.29% 0.00% 100.00% 85.88%
Derivative 		8.63% 0.00% 25.16% 7.11%
Cash & Equivalents 		2.37% 0.00% 95.99% 70.99%
Municipal 		0.55% 0.00% 100.00% 42.75%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ABQZX % Rank
US 		132.69% 3.63% 210.09% 2.69%
Non US 		18.65% -6.54% 58.09% 6.53%

ABQZX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ABQZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.64% 0.01% 20.64% 54.98%
Management Fee 0.45% 0.00% 1.76% 78.65%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

ABQZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ABQZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ABQZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 128.00% 2.00% 493.39% 50.34%

ABQZX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ABQZX Category Low Category High ABQZX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.23% 0.00% 10.77% 11.64%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ABQZX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ABQZX Category Low Category High ABQZX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.51% -1.28% 8.97% 10.16%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ABQZX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ABQZX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Canter

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 29, 2016

6.34

6.3%

Director—Securitized Assets and US Multi-Sector Michael Canter is a Senior Vice President and Director of Securitized Assets and US Multi-Sector Fixed Income at AB, heading the portfolio-management teams for these strategies. His focus includes his role as the Chief Investment Officer of AB’s Securitized Assets Fund. Canter’s team is responsible for AB’s investments in agency mortgage-backed securities, credit risk–transfer securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, collateralized loan obligations and other asset-backed securities. He has particularly extensive expertise in residential mortgages. In 2009, AB was selected by the US Department of the Treasury to manage one of nine Legacy Securities Public-Private Investment Program funds; Canter was the CIO of that AB-managed fund. In addition, he was called upon to give expert testimony to the US Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs in 2013 and the US House of Representatives Subcommittee on Housing and Insurance in 2017 on how US housing policy should be structured going forward. Prior to joining AB, Canter was the president of ACE Principal Finance, a division of ACE Limited (now Chubb). There, he managed portfolios of credit default swaps, asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities and collateralized debt obligations. Canter holds a BA in math and economics from Northwestern University and a PhD in finance from the Columbia University Graduate School of Business. Location: New York

Janaki Rao

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2018

4.33

4.3%

Portfolio Manager and Head—Agency Mortgage-Backed Securities Research Janaki Rao is a Senior Vice President, Portfolio Manager and Head of Agency Mortgage-Backed Securities Research, where he oversees agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) research, including fundamental and relative-value research. He brings decades of experience to AB, with a focus on MBS and US interest-rate strategies. Before joining the firm, Rao spent seven years in the US Interest Rate Strategy Group at Morgan Stanley, where he was responsible for covering the agency MBS market, including publishing for the flagship weekly publication, and generating ad hoc reports on breaking news, in-depth analysis of emerging trends and product primers. He also engaged with policymakers on various issues related to housing finance. Prior to joining Morgan Stanley, Rao ran the advance pricing, debt and derivatives trading desk at the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York. He holds a BA in economics from Delhi University and an MBA in finance from the Zicklin School of Business at Baruch College. Location: New York

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.83 1.16

