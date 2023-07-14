Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
12.9%
1 yr return
12.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-13.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-14.1%
Net Assets
$336 M
Holdings in Top 10
36.4%
Expense Ratio 0.92%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 149.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
$25,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|ABMIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.9%
|-10.0%
|26.2%
|5.25%
|1 Yr
|12.0%
|-28.9%
|26.9%
|15.49%
|3 Yr
|-13.1%*
|-14.1%
|93.9%
|99.46%
|5 Yr
|-14.1%*
|-14.9%
|42.3%
|99.44%
|10 Yr
|-7.4%*
|-8.0%
|20.6%
|99.63%
* Annualized
|ABMIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ABMIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|336 M
|504 K
|30.4 B
|69.63%
|Number of Holdings
|44
|9
|2354
|90.29%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|122 M
|129 K
|9.16 B
|59.06%
|Weighting of Top 10
|36.43%
|5.3%
|99.9%
|11.02%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ABMIX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.10%
|85.69%
|100.65%
|31.50%
|Cash
|0.90%
|-0.65%
|14.30%
|68.77%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.42%
|91.34%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.56%
|91.86%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|91.34%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.65%
|91.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ABMIX % Rank
|Financial Services
|21.26%
|0.00%
|60.11%
|23.10%
|Consumer Cyclical
|17.97%
|0.00%
|29.62%
|6.04%
|Communication Services
|12.05%
|0.00%
|19.80%
|5.51%
|Industrials
|11.18%
|0.00%
|29.02%
|77.69%
|Technology
|10.20%
|0.00%
|30.07%
|35.17%
|Energy
|9.27%
|0.00%
|29.17%
|20.47%
|Consumer Defense
|7.30%
|0.00%
|33.79%
|26.51%
|Healthcare
|4.98%
|0.00%
|32.47%
|88.98%
|Basic Materials
|2.27%
|0.00%
|23.88%
|88.71%
|Utilities
|1.83%
|0.00%
|24.69%
|86.09%
|Real Estate
|1.68%
|0.00%
|40.74%
|86.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ABMIX % Rank
|US
|92.61%
|55.79%
|100.30%
|65.88%
|Non US
|6.49%
|0.00%
|36.04%
|22.57%
|ABMIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.92%
|0.01%
|16.27%
|58.45%
|Management Fee
|0.56%
|0.00%
|1.20%
|24.61%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.40%
|74.76%
|ABMIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|ABMIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ABMIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|149.00%
|0.00%
|227.00%
|97.11%
|ABMIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ABMIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.82%
|96.34%
|ABMIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|ABMIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ABMIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.34%
|-1.84%
|4.73%
|77.04%
|ABMIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2019
|$2.589
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.272
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.230
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2013
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2012
|$0.388
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2009
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 19, 2021
1.2
1.2%
Mr. Beck serves as Chief Executive Officer for River Road. Additionally, he is a portfolio manager for River Road’s Small Cap Value, Small-Mid Cap Value, Mid Cap Value, and Focused Absolute Value® Portfolios. Mr. Beck is the largest individual shareholder in the firm and serves as Chair of the Executive Committee, River Road’s governing body. Prior to co-founding River Road in 2005, Mr. Beck served as Senior Research Analyst and, later, Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager for SMC Capital Inc. (Commonwealth SMC).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 19, 2021
1.2
1.2%
Mr. Moran serves as a portfolio manager of River Road’s Mid Cap Value and Large Cap Value Select Portfolios. Mr. Moran holds equity in the firm. Prior to joining River Road in 2007, Mr. Moran held various investment positions at Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, and Morningstar.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 19, 2021
1.2
1.2%
Mr. Johnson serves as a portfolio manager for River Road’s Mid Cap Value and Large Cap Value Select Portfolios. He previously served as Senior Equity Analyst for River Road. Mr. Johnson holds equity in the firm and serves as a non-voting member of the Executive Committee, River Road’s governing body. Prior to joining River Road in 2006, Mr. Johnson was a public accountant with PricewaterhouseCoopers.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.59
|8.57
|10.92
