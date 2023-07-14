The Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets under normal circumstances in securities of emerging market issuers and/or the currencies of emerging market countries. Examples of emerging market countries include Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Croatia, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Israel, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Mexico, the People’s Republic of China, Peru, the Philippines, Poland, South Africa, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey and Venezuela. Investing in emerging markets generally involves risks greater than the risks associated with investing in the markets of developed countries. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in the securities of developed market issuers.

The Fund invests in equity securities, debt securities and currencies, and does not attempt to maintain a constant or relatively constant allocation among these asset classes. Rather, allocations among asset classes are adjusted based on the Adviser’s view of the relative attractiveness of the asset classes. These allocations are informed by the Adviser’s proprietary asset allocation tools, which are comprised of a series of volatility, correlation and expected return forecasts. The Adviser reviews potential Fund investments in each asset class holistically from a country, currency, sector and security standpoint to optimize overall portfolio construction. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest between 30% and 95% of its net assets in equity securities, and between 0% and 65% of its net assets in debt securities, with any remainder held in cash (including foreign currency). The Fund is not constrained based on the country, region, market capitalization, credit quality or duration of its investments, and its assets may at times be concentrated in a particular country or region.

The process for selecting equity securities for the Fund is primarily bottom‑up. The Adviser seeks to identify stocks that are attractive based on valuation, profitability, earnings quality, business trends, price momentum and other measures.

The process for selecting debt securities for the Fund is more top‑down. The Adviser believes that inefficiencies in the global debt markets arise from investor emotion, market complexity and conflicting investment agendas. The Adviser combines quantitative forecasts with fundamental credit and economic research in seeking to exploit these inefficiencies. The Adviser seeks to generate returns from the Fund’s fixed-income investments through a combination of country selection, currency allocation, sector analysis and security selection. Debt securities may include those of both corporate and governmental issuers, and may include below investment grade debt securities (“junk bonds”). The Fund may invest in debt securities with a range of maturities from short- to long-term.

The Adviser considers both quantitative and fundamental factors in adjusting the Fund’s currency exposures. In addition to the Fund’s currency exposure that results from its investments in equity and debt securities denominated in foreign currencies (and any related hedging), the Fund may hold foreign currency (or related derivatives) independently of any such investments, and may hold a currency even if the Fund does not hold any securities denominated in that currency.

The Fund may utilize derivatives, such as futures contracts, forwards and swaps, and invest in exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, to a significant extent. Derivatives and ETFs may provide more efficient and economical exposure to market segments than direct investments, and may also be a quicker and more efficient way to alter the portfolio’s exposure than buying and selling direct investments. In determining when and to what extent to enter into derivatives transactions or to invest in ETFs, the Adviser will consider factors such as the relative risks and returns expected of potential investments and the cost of such transactions. Derivatives may also be used for hedging purposes, including to hedge against interest rate, credit and currency fluctuations. The Adviser also

expects to use derivatives frequently to effectively leverage the Fund by creating aggregate exposure somewhat in excess of the Fund’s net assets. The notional value of derivatives and ETFs linked to emerging market securities or currencies are counted towards meeting the percentage minimums and ranges set forth above, including the requirement that the Fund invest at least 80% of its net assets in the securities of emerging market issuers and/or the currencies of emerging market countries.