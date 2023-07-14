The Fund invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities of established companies selected from more than 40 industries and more than 40 developed and emerging market countries. These countries currently include the developed nations in Europe and the Far East, Canada, Australia and emerging market countries worldwide. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests significantly (at least 40%—unless market conditions are not deemed favorable by the Adviser) in securities of non‑U.S. companies. In addition, the Fund invests, under normal circumstances, in the equity securities of companies located in at least three countries.

The Fund invests in companies that are determined by the Adviser to be undervalued, using a fundamental value approach. In selecting securities for the Fund’s portfolio, the Adviser uses its fundamental and quantitative research to identify companies whose stocks are priced low in relation to their perceived long-term earnings power.

The Adviser’s fundamental analysis depends heavily upon its large internal research staff. The research staff begins with a global research universe of international and emerging market companies. Teams within the research staff cover a given industry worldwide to better understand each company’s competitive position in a global context. The Adviser typically projects a company’s financial performance over a full economic cycle, including a trough and a peak, within the context of forecasts for real economic growth, inflation and interest rate changes. The Adviser focuses on the valuation implied by the current price, relative to the earnings the company will be generating five years from now, or “normalized” earnings, assuming average mid‑economic cycle growth for the fifth year.

The Fund’s management team and other senior investment professionals work in close collaboration to weigh each investment opportunity identified by the research staff relative to the entire portfolio and determine the timing and position size for purchases and sales. Analysts remain responsible for monitoring new developments that would affect the securities they cover. The team will generally sell a security when it no longer meets appropriate valuation criteria, although sales may be delayed when positive return trends are favorable.

Currencies can have a dramatic impact on equity returns, significantly adding to returns in some years and greatly diminishing them in others. The Adviser evaluates currency and equity positions separately and may seek to hedge the currency exposure resulting from securities positions when it finds the currency exposure unattractive. To hedge a portion of its currency risk, the Fund may from time to time invest in currency-related derivatives, including forward currency exchange contracts, futures contracts, options on futures contracts, swaps and options. The Adviser may also seek investment opportunities by taking long or short positions in currencies through the use of currency-related derivatives.

The Fund may enter into other derivatives transactions, such as options, futures contracts, forwards, and swaps. The Fund may use options strategies involving the purchase and/or writing of various combinations of call and/or put options, including on individual securities and stock indices, futures contracts (including futures contracts on individual securities and stock indices) or shares of exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). These transactions may be used, for example, in an effort to earn extra income, to adjust exposure to individual securities or markets, or to protect all or a portion of the Fund’s portfolio from a decline in value, sometimes within certain ranges.

The Fund may, at times, invest in shares of ETFs in lieu of making direct investments in equity securities. ETFs may provide more efficient and economical exposure to the type of companies and geographic locations in which the Fund seeks to invest than direct investments. The Fund may invest in depositary receipts, instruments of supranational entities denominated in the currency of any country, securities of multinational companies and “semi-governmental securities”, and enter into forward commitments.