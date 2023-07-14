Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

16.2%

1 yr return

28.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.1%

Net Assets

$113 M

Holdings in Top 10

26.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.36%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 45.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

ABIYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.36%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AB International Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    AllianceBernstein
  • Inception Date
    Mar 29, 2001
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Avi Lavi

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities of established companies selected from more than 40 industries and more than 40 developed and emerging market countries. These countries currently include the developed nations in Europe and the Far East, Canada, Australia and emerging market countries worldwide. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests significantly (at least 40%—unless market conditions are not deemed favorable by the Adviser) in securities of non‑U.S. companies. In addition, the Fund invests, under normal circumstances, in the equity securities of companies located in at least three countries.
The Fund invests in companies that are determined by the Adviser to be undervalued, using a fundamental value approach. In selecting securities for the Fund’s portfolio, the Adviser uses its fundamental and quantitative research to identify companies whose stocks are priced low in relation to their perceived long-term earnings power.
The Adviser’s fundamental analysis depends heavily upon its large internal research staff. The research staff begins with a global research universe of international and emerging market companies. Teams within the research staff cover a given industry worldwide to better understand each company’s competitive position in a global context. The Adviser typically projects a company’s financial performance over a full economic cycle, including a trough and a peak, within the context of forecasts for real economic growth, inflation and interest rate changes. The Adviser focuses on the valuation implied by the current price, relative to the earnings the company will be generating five years from now, or “normalized” earnings, assuming average mid‑economic cycle growth for the fifth year.
The Fund’s management team and other senior investment professionals work in close collaboration to weigh each investment opportunity identified by the research staff relative to the entire portfolio and determine the timing and position size for purchases and sales. Analysts remain responsible for monitoring new developments that would affect the securities they cover. The team will generally sell a security when it no longer meets appropriate valuation criteria, although sales may be delayed when positive return trends are favorable.
Currencies can have a dramatic impact on equity returns, significantly adding to returns in some years and greatly diminishing them in others. The Adviser evaluates currency and equity positions separately and may seek to hedge the currency exposure resulting from securities positions when it finds the currency exposure unattractive. To hedge a portion of its currency risk, the Fund may from time to time invest in currency-related derivatives, including forward currency exchange contracts, futures contracts, options on futures contracts, swaps and options. The Adviser may also seek investment opportunities by taking long or short positions in currencies through the use of currency-related derivatives.
The Fund may enter into other derivatives transactions, such as options, futures contracts, forwards, and swaps. The Fund may use options strategies involving the purchase and/or writing of various combinations of call and/or put options, including on individual securities and stock indices, futures contracts (including futures contracts on individual securities and stock indices) or shares of exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). These transactions may be used, for example, in an effort to earn extra income, to adjust exposure to individual securities or markets, or to protect all or a portion of the Fund’s portfolio from a decline in value, sometimes within certain ranges.
  
The Fund may, at times, invest in shares of ETFs in lieu of making direct investments in equity securities. ETFs may provide more efficient and economical exposure to the type of companies and geographic locations in which the Fund seeks to invest than direct investments. The Fund may invest in depositary receipts, instruments of supranational entities denominated in the currency of any country, securities of multinational companies and “semi-governmental securities”, and enter into forward commitments. 
Read More

ABIYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ABIYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.2% -0.2% 22.6% 15.87%
1 Yr 28.8% -23.3% 32.8% 5.09%
3 Yr 9.8%* -4.6% 20.6% 19.81%
5 Yr 1.1%* -11.2% 9.8% 38.91%
10 Yr 1.7%* -5.5% 10.0% 31.82%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ABIYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.9% -27.8% 166.1% 39.63%
2021 3.9% -42.2% 28.2% 47.68%
2020 0.4% -7.3% 5.5% 44.01%
2019 3.6% 1.1% 7.1% 48.17%
2018 -5.2% -8.1% -1.1% 80.84%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ABIYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.2% -9.7% 22.6% 15.87%
1 Yr 28.8% -23.3% 56.0% 5.37%
3 Yr 9.8%* -4.6% 22.3% 15.29%
5 Yr 1.2%* -11.2% 12.6% 40.97%
10 Yr 3.0%* -5.5% 13.3% 27.65%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ABIYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.9% -27.8% 166.1% 39.63%
2021 3.9% -42.2% 28.2% 47.68%
2020 0.4% -7.3% 5.5% 44.34%
2019 3.6% 1.1% 7.1% 48.50%
2018 -5.1% -8.1% -1.1% 89.90%

NAV & Total Return History

ABIYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ABIYX Category Low Category High ABIYX % Rank
Net Assets 113 M 2.2 M 44.7 B 84.18%
Number of Holdings 68 2 3900 69.05%
Net Assets in Top 10 29 M 530 K 13.7 B 77.98%
Weighting of Top 10 26.33% 7.3% 99.9% 50.91%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Roche Holding AG 3.87%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ABIYX % Rank
Stocks 		96.34% 75.03% 100.46% 82.14%
Cash 		3.66% -31.92% 11.89% 16.96%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.34% 57.14%
Other 		0.00% -2.35% 6.11% 68.15%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 52.68%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 31.71% 55.06%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ABIYX % Rank
Financial Services 		17.84% 0.00% 42.76% 68.77%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.70% 0.00% 27.46% 13.21%
Consumer Defense 		14.76% 0.00% 31.84% 8.41%
Industrials 		12.94% 1.03% 36.79% 53.75%
Basic Materials 		8.48% 0.00% 30.76% 49.85%
Healthcare 		7.75% 0.00% 23.28% 72.67%
Technology 		6.37% 0.00% 24.16% 53.75%
Energy 		5.05% 0.00% 26.59% 70.87%
Communication Services 		4.91% 0.00% 23.78% 74.47%
Utilities 		3.54% 0.00% 27.46% 42.04%
Real Estate 		2.65% 0.00% 17.64% 29.43%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ABIYX % Rank
Non US 		94.92% 71.47% 100.46% 66.96%
US 		1.42% 0.00% 15.02% 47.02%

ABIYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ABIYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.36% 0.01% 21.16% 27.19%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.25% 66.17%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.47% N/A

Sales Fees

ABIYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

ABIYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ABIYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 45.00% 2.00% 158.16% 57.14%

ABIYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ABIYX Category Low Category High ABIYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.19% 0.00% 8.48% 38.81%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ABIYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ABIYX Category Low Category High ABIYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.36% 0.18% 7.85% 51.69%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ABIYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ABIYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Avi Lavi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2012

10.25

10.3%

Avi Lavi, an AllianceBernstein Partner, was appointed Chief Investment Officer of Global and International Value Equities in March 2016 and has also been Portfolio Manager for Global Research Insights since May 2016. Mr. Lavi has been a member of the Cross Border team since early 2012. Previously, Mr. Lavi served as co-CIO of Global Value Equities and global director of Value Research. From 2006 to 2012, he was CIO of UK and European Value Equities, and director of research for UK and European Value Equities from 2000 to 2006. Lavi holds a BA from Bar-Ilan University and an MBA from NYU.

Tawhid Ali

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2016

5.92

5.9%

Tawhid Ali was appointed Portfolio Manager of Global and International Value Equities in March 2016 and has also been Portfolio Manager for Global Research Insights since May 2016. Mr. Ali has also served as Chief Investment Officer of European Value Equities since 2012 and became the division's Director of Research in 2008. Ali was previously a research analyst covering retail and leisure stocks in Europe. Prior to joining the firm in 2003, he worked in the New York and London offices of McKinsey as an engagement manager. Ali holds an AB from Harvard University and an MBA from the University of Chicago.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.2 29.68 7.59 0.54

