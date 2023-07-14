Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
16.2%
1 yr return
28.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
9.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.1%
Net Assets
$113 M
Holdings in Top 10
26.3%
Expense Ratio 1.36%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 45.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|ABIYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.2%
|-0.2%
|22.6%
|15.87%
|1 Yr
|28.8%
|-23.3%
|32.8%
|5.09%
|3 Yr
|9.8%*
|-4.6%
|20.6%
|19.81%
|5 Yr
|1.1%*
|-11.2%
|9.8%
|38.91%
|10 Yr
|1.7%*
|-5.5%
|10.0%
|31.82%
* Annualized
|Period
|ABIYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.9%
|-27.8%
|166.1%
|39.63%
|2021
|3.9%
|-42.2%
|28.2%
|47.68%
|2020
|0.4%
|-7.3%
|5.5%
|44.01%
|2019
|3.6%
|1.1%
|7.1%
|48.17%
|2018
|-5.2%
|-8.1%
|-1.1%
|80.84%
|Period
|ABIYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.2%
|-9.7%
|22.6%
|15.87%
|1 Yr
|28.8%
|-23.3%
|56.0%
|5.37%
|3 Yr
|9.8%*
|-4.6%
|22.3%
|15.29%
|5 Yr
|1.2%*
|-11.2%
|12.6%
|40.97%
|10 Yr
|3.0%*
|-5.5%
|13.3%
|27.65%
* Annualized
|Period
|ABIYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.9%
|-27.8%
|166.1%
|39.63%
|2021
|3.9%
|-42.2%
|28.2%
|47.68%
|2020
|0.4%
|-7.3%
|5.5%
|44.34%
|2019
|3.6%
|1.1%
|7.1%
|48.50%
|2018
|-5.1%
|-8.1%
|-1.1%
|89.90%
|ABIYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ABIYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|113 M
|2.2 M
|44.7 B
|84.18%
|Number of Holdings
|68
|2
|3900
|69.05%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|29 M
|530 K
|13.7 B
|77.98%
|Weighting of Top 10
|26.33%
|7.3%
|99.9%
|50.91%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ABIYX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.34%
|75.03%
|100.46%
|82.14%
|Cash
|3.66%
|-31.92%
|11.89%
|16.96%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.34%
|57.14%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.35%
|6.11%
|68.15%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.15%
|52.68%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.71%
|55.06%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ABIYX % Rank
|Financial Services
|17.84%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|68.77%
|Consumer Cyclical
|15.70%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|13.21%
|Consumer Defense
|14.76%
|0.00%
|31.84%
|8.41%
|Industrials
|12.94%
|1.03%
|36.79%
|53.75%
|Basic Materials
|8.48%
|0.00%
|30.76%
|49.85%
|Healthcare
|7.75%
|0.00%
|23.28%
|72.67%
|Technology
|6.37%
|0.00%
|24.16%
|53.75%
|Energy
|5.05%
|0.00%
|26.59%
|70.87%
|Communication Services
|4.91%
|0.00%
|23.78%
|74.47%
|Utilities
|3.54%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|42.04%
|Real Estate
|2.65%
|0.00%
|17.64%
|29.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ABIYX % Rank
|Non US
|94.92%
|71.47%
|100.46%
|66.96%
|US
|1.42%
|0.00%
|15.02%
|47.02%
|ABIYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.36%
|0.01%
|21.16%
|27.19%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|66.17%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.47%
|N/A
|ABIYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|ABIYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ABIYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|45.00%
|2.00%
|158.16%
|57.14%
|ABIYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ABIYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.19%
|0.00%
|8.48%
|38.81%
|ABIYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|ABIYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ABIYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.36%
|0.18%
|7.85%
|51.69%
|ABIYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 12, 2022
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2021
|$0.409
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2020
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2019
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2018
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2017
|$0.307
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2016
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2015
|$0.212
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2014
|$0.446
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2013
|$0.678
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2012
|$0.397
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2011
|$0.532
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2010
|$0.503
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2009
|$0.215
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2003
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2002
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2012
10.25
10.3%
Avi Lavi, an AllianceBernstein Partner, was appointed Chief Investment Officer of Global and International Value Equities in March 2016 and has also been Portfolio Manager for Global Research Insights since May 2016. Mr. Lavi has been a member of the Cross Border team since early 2012. Previously, Mr. Lavi served as co-CIO of Global Value Equities and global director of Value Research. From 2006 to 2012, he was CIO of UK and European Value Equities, and director of research for UK and European Value Equities from 2000 to 2006. Lavi holds a BA from Bar-Ilan University and an MBA from NYU.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2016
5.92
5.9%
Tawhid Ali was appointed Portfolio Manager of Global and International Value Equities in March 2016 and has also been Portfolio Manager for Global Research Insights since May 2016. Mr. Ali has also served as Chief Investment Officer of European Value Equities since 2012 and became the division's Director of Research in 2008. Ali was previously a research analyst covering retail and leisure stocks in Europe. Prior to joining the firm in 2003, he worked in the New York and London offices of McKinsey as an engagement manager. Ali holds an AB from Harvard University and an MBA from the University of Chicago.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.2
|29.68
|7.59
|0.54
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...