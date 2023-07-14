Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

-0.7%

1 yr return

-6.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.3%

Net Assets

$728 M

Holdings in Top 10

34.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.36%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 364.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

ABHTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -0.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.30%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Century Government Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    American Century Investments
  • Inception Date
    Apr 10, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    11896358
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Robert Gahagan

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in U.S. government debt securities, including U.S. Treasury securities and other securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government and its agencies and instrumentalities.
Securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury and certain U.S. government agencies or instrumentalities, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae), are supported by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. Securities issued or guaranteed by other U.S. government agencies or instrumentalities, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), and the Federal Home Loan Bank are not guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury or supported by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. However, these agencies or instrumentalities are authorized to borrow from the U.S. Treasury to meet their obligations.
To generate additional income, the fund may purchase securities, including mortgage dollar rolls, in advance through when-issued and forward commitment transactions. The fund may commit up to 35% of its total assets to such transactions.
The fund also may invest in derivative instruments such as options, futures contracts, options on futures contracts and swap agreements, or in mortgage- or asset-backed securities, provided that such investments are in keeping with the fund’s investment objective.
When determining whether to sell a security, the portfolio managers consider, among other things, current and anticipated changes in interest rates, current valuation relative to alternatives in the market, general market conditions and any other factors deemed relevant by the portfolio managers.
The fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities to achieve its principal investment strategies. This may cause higher transaction costs and may affect performance. It may also result in the realization and distribution of capital gains.
ABHTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ABHTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.7% -24.0% 17.0% 75.89%
1 Yr -6.5% -6.7% 17.9% 95.65%
3 Yr -6.8%* -8.4% 5.2% 88.98%
5 Yr -2.3%* -5.4% 3.1% 70.82%
10 Yr N/A* -8.2% 3.8% 50.19%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ABHTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.5% -22.8% 1.0% 78.17%
2021 -1.7% -18.7% 8.0% 57.89%
2020 1.5% -22.8% 2.9% 27.08%
2019 0.9% -20.9% 1.9% 38.40%
2018 -0.4% -21.9% 0.4% 50.22%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ABHTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.7% -24.0% 17.0% 70.75%
1 Yr -6.5% -7.8% 17.9% 89.72%
3 Yr -6.8%* -8.4% 3.9% 88.89%
5 Yr -2.3%* -5.4% 2.4% 74.35%
10 Yr N/A* -8.2% 3.7% 47.73%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ABHTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.5% -22.8% 1.0% 78.17%
2021 -1.7% -18.7% 8.0% 57.89%
2020 1.5% -22.8% 2.9% 27.08%
2019 0.9% -20.9% 1.9% 42.19%
2018 -0.4% -21.9% 0.4% 60.79%

NAV & Total Return History

ABHTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ABHTX Category Low Category High ABHTX % Rank
Net Assets 728 M 10.8 M 27.3 B 58.19%
Number of Holdings 186 2 14187 76.17%
Net Assets in Top 10 237 M -37.3 M 9.54 B 56.60%
Weighting of Top 10 34.79% 5.9% 100.0% 68.42%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Dec21 Xcbt 20211231 5.71%
  2. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Dec21 Xcbt 20211231 5.71%
  3. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Dec21 Xcbt 20211231 5.71%
  4. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Dec21 Xcbt 20211231 5.71%
  5. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Dec21 Xcbt 20211231 5.71%
  6. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Dec21 Xcbt 20211231 5.71%
  7. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Dec21 Xcbt 20211231 5.71%
  8. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Dec21 Xcbt 20211231 5.71%
  9. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Dec21 Xcbt 20211231 5.71%
  10. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Dec21 Xcbt 20211231 5.71%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ABHTX % Rank
Bonds 		95.21% 0.00% 134.21% 70.21%
Cash 		4.79% -34.21% 38.56% 28.51%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 37.45%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.33% 28.51%
Other 		0.00% -2.77% 29.56% 29.79%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.29% 28.94%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ABHTX % Rank
Government 		56.40% 0.00% 100.00% 28.21%
Securitized 		37.12% 0.00% 99.79% 69.23%
Cash & Equivalents 		4.71% -29.63% 35.24% 64.96%
Municipal 		1.78% 0.00% 5.24% 5.98%
Derivative 		0.00% -0.06% 16.13% 33.76%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 57.23% 51.28%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ABHTX % Rank
US 		95.21% 0.00% 134.21% 67.66%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 45.96%

ABHTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ABHTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.36% 0.03% 2.20% 77.16%
Management Fee 0.36% 0.00% 0.85% 55.17%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

ABHTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 4.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.50% N/A

Trading Fees

ABHTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ABHTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 364.00% 3.35% 948.00% 80.27%

ABHTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ABHTX Category Low Category High ABHTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.05% 0.00% 12.72% 21.34%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ABHTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ABHTX Category Low Category High ABHTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.30% -0.80% 2.96% 14.72%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ABHTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Annually

Distributions History

ABHTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Robert Gahagan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2002

19.43

19.4%

Mr. Gahagan, Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager, joined American Century Investments in 1983.  He became a portfolio manager in 1991. He has a bachelor’s degree in economics and an MBA from the University of Missouri – Kansas City.

Dan Shiffman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2006

15.84

15.8%

Shiffman is vice president and portfolio manager, and he joined American Century in May 2004 as a senior structured securities analyst. Prior to joining American Century, he was an investment officer at CalPERS from August 1996 to April 2004. He has a bachelor’s degree in social sciences from the University of California – Berkeley and an MBA from the Thunderbird School of Global Management. He is a CFA charterholder.

James Platz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 28, 2007

14.68

14.7%

Platz is vice president and a senior portfolio manager with American Century, his employer since October 2003. Prior to joining American Century, Platz was a vice president, senior portfolio manager for Standish Mellon Asset Management, formerly Certus Asset Advisors, since August 1995. He received a bachelor’s degree in history and political economies of industrial societies from the University of California – Berkeley, and an MBA from the University of Southern California. He is a CFA charterholder.

Peter Van Gelderen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 05, 2021

0.99

1.0%

Mr. Van Gelderen joined Guggenheim in 2014, as Managing Director focusing on structured products and asset backed securities. Prior to joining Guggenheim, he worked as a senior portfolio manager for structured products at ADH Investment Management and Stark Investments from 2007 to 2013 in San Francisco and Milwaukee. Prior to Stark, Mr. Van Gelderen worked in whole loan transaction management at Countrywide Securities Corporation and began his career as a corporate attorney at Thelen, Reid & Priest. Mr. Van Gelderen received his J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center and B.A. in English from Duke University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.11 31.64 8.43 7.35

