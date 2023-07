Stephen M. Goddard, CFA, is Founder, Managing Principal, Chief Investment Officer, Lead Portfolio Manager of The London Company, and heads the firm’s investment committee. Beginning his career as an analyst in 1985 for Scott & Stringfellow, followed by Senior Portfolio Management positions at CFB Advisory in 1988 and Flippin, Bruce & Porter in 1990. A CFA charterholder, member of the CFA Society Virginia, and a former Board member of the Virginia Asset Management Investment Corporation. Mr. Goddard earned his B.A. in Economics from Virginia Military Institute and a MBA from the University of Richmond. Mr. Goddard is a member of the Executive Advisory Council (EAC) of the Robins School of Business at the University of Richmond and also serves as a member of the Virginia Military Institute Foundation Investment Committee.