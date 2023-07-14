Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.6%
1 yr return
0.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$1.85 B
Holdings in Top 10
38.9%
Expense Ratio 0.75%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 7.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|ABCRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.6%
|-12.7%
|217.8%
|65.65%
|1 Yr
|0.9%
|-58.4%
|200.0%
|72.43%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.0%
|64.4%
|45.33%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-15.2%
|29.3%
|25.15%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|36.04%
* Annualized
|ABCRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ABCRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.85 B
|1 M
|151 B
|35.46%
|Number of Holdings
|33
|2
|1727
|93.97%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|736 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|29.31%
|Weighting of Top 10
|38.92%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|13.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ABCRX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.67%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|78.03%
|Cash
|3.34%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|20.15%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|30.55%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|24.77%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|26.12%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|27.00%
|Technology
|19.38%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|7.30%
|Consumer Defense
|15.27%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|6.31%
|Financial Services
|13.50%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|89.21%
|Industrials
|12.54%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|36.43%
|Healthcare
|11.11%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|92.61%
|Communication Services
|7.17%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|27.55%
|Consumer Cyclical
|6.63%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|38.42%
|Real Estate
|4.24%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|31.78%
|Utilities
|3.76%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|62.07%
|Energy
|3.34%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|89.71%
|Basic Materials
|3.07%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|57.51%
|US
|88.79%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|73.08%
|Non US
|7.88%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|29.89%
|Expense Ratio
|0.75%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|65.46%
|Management Fee
|0.66%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|68.77%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|4.58%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|7.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|3.12%
|Dividend Yield
|2.51%
|0.00%
|41.61%
|21.40%
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Net Income Ratio
|1.68%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|31.46%
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 02, 2022
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2022
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2022
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2022
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 02, 2022
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 02, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2022
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2022
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 2021
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2021
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 02, 2021
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 03, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 02, 2021
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 04, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 05, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 02, 2021
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 02, 2021
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2021
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 2020
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 03, 2020
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2020
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 02, 2020
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 29, 2012
10.01
10.0%
Jonathan Moody CFA, Principal and Portfolio Manager, joined The London Company of Virginia, LLC in 2002. He has served as a Portfolio Manager since 2002 and has been a Principal since 2010. Previously, he founded Primary Research Group. Mr. Moody started his career at Woodward and Associates in 1986, followed by analyst/portfolio manager positions at Piedmont Capital and Crestar Asset Management (now Trusco) in 1997 to 1998. Mr. Moody also worked at BB&T Capital Markets from 1999 to 2001. Mr. Moody performed his graduate studies in Biomedical Engineering at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and received his BS in Electrical Engineering from the Virginia Military Institute in 1986. Mr. Moody is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Society Virginia.
May 29, 2012
10.01
10.0%
J. Brian Campbell CFA, Co-Lead Portfolio Manager. He has served as Portfolio Manager since he joined The London Company of Virginia, LLC in 2010. Prior to joining The London Company, he was a Portfolio Manager and the Director of Research at Hilliard Lyons Capital Management from 2004 to 2010. He has over 15 years of investment experience.
May 29, 2012
10.01
10.0%
Mark E. DeVaul CFA, CPA, Portfolio Manager. He has served as Portfolio Manager since he joined The London Company of Virginia, LLC in 2011. Previously he served as Portfolio Manager at Beacon Capital Management from 2010 to 2011 and Equity Research Analyst at Nuveen Investments from 2002 to 2009. He has over 20 years of investment experience.
May 29, 2012
10.01
10.0%
Stephen M. Goddard, CFA, is Founder, Managing Principal, Chief Investment Officer, Lead Portfolio Manager of The London Company, and heads the firm’s investment committee. Beginning his career as an analyst in 1985 for Scott & Stringfellow, followed by Senior Portfolio Management positions at CFB Advisory in 1988 and Flippin, Bruce & Porter in 1990. A CFA charterholder, member of the CFA Society Virginia, and a former Board member of the Virginia Asset Management Investment Corporation. Mr. Goddard earned his B.A. in Economics from Virginia Military Institute and a MBA from the University of Richmond. Mr. Goddard is a member of the Executive Advisory Council (EAC) of the Robins School of Business at the University of Richmond and also serves as a member of the Virginia Military Institute Foundation Investment Committee.
Dec 29, 2020
1.42
1.4%
Sam Hutchings, CFA, Principal and Portfolio Manager, is jointly and primarily responsible for the management of the Fund. Prior to joining The London Company in 2015, he worked for FactSet Research Systems as a Senior Consultant and for Eaton Vance Investment Managers as a Research Associate. Mr. Hutchings has over 9 years of experience working in the investment management industry. Mr. Hutchings received his BA from the College of the Holy Cross and his MBA from the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia. Mr. Hutchings is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Society Virginia.
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
