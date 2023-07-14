Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

American Beacon The London Company Income Equity Fund

ABCRX | Fund

$21.23

$1.85 B

2.51%

$0.54

0.75%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.6%

1 yr return

0.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.85 B

Holdings in Top 10

38.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$21.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.75%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 7.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ABCRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.68%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Beacon The London Company Income Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    American Beacon
  • Inception Date
    Aug 25, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jonathan Moody

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) are invested in equity and equity-related investments. The Fund’s investments in equity and equity-related investments include U.S. common stocks, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), U.S. dollar-denominated foreign stocks traded on U.S. exchanges, income trusts, master limited partnerships (“MLPs”), preferred stocks, and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund may invest in large- and mid-capitalization companies and will typically hold 30 to 40 issuers.
The Fund’s investment sub-advisor, The London Company of Virginia, LLC (“The London Company”), emphasizes investments in profitable, financially stable, core companies that focus on generating high dividend income, are run by shareholder-oriented management with strong corporate governance practicesand trade at reasonable valuations relative to their peers and market, which may include investments in growth companies. The London Company also seeks companies with high return on capital, consistent free cash flow generation, predictability and stability. The London Company employs an investment process with bottom-up, fundamental analysis and follows a strict sell discipline.
The Fund may invest cash balances in other investment companies, including government money market funds, and may purchase and sell equity index futures contracts to gain market exposure on cash balances or reduce market exposure in anticipation of liquidity needs. The Fund may seek to earn additional income by lending its securities to certain qualified broker-dealers and institutions.
Read More

ABCRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ABCRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.6% -12.7% 217.8% 65.65%
1 Yr 0.9% -58.4% 200.0% 72.43%
3 Yr N/A* -23.0% 64.4% 45.33%
5 Yr N/A* -15.2% 29.3% 25.15%
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 13.3% 36.04%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ABCRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.7% -65.1% 22.3% 77.25%
2021 11.2% -25.3% 25.5% 17.16%
2020 N/A -8.4% 56.7% N/A
2019 N/A -9.2% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -9.4% 3.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ABCRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.6% -12.7% 217.8% 62.30%
1 Yr 0.9% -58.4% 200.0% 70.59%
3 Yr N/A* -23.0% 64.4% 40.39%
5 Yr N/A* -14.9% 32.0% 24.02%
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% 34.10%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ABCRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.7% -65.1% 22.3% 77.25%
2021 11.2% -25.3% 25.5% 17.24%
2020 N/A -8.4% 56.7% N/A
2019 N/A -9.2% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -8.9% 3.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

ABCRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ABCRX Category Low Category High ABCRX % Rank
Net Assets 1.85 B 1 M 151 B 35.46%
Number of Holdings 33 2 1727 93.97%
Net Assets in Top 10 736 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 29.31%
Weighting of Top 10 38.92% 5.0% 99.2% 13.43%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Future on S&P 500 Dec20 5.79%
  2. Future on S&P 500 Dec20 5.79%
  3. Future on S&P 500 Dec20 5.79%
  4. Future on S&P 500 Dec20 5.79%
  5. Future on S&P 500 Dec20 5.79%
  6. Future on S&P 500 Dec20 5.79%
  7. Future on S&P 500 Dec20 5.79%
  8. Future on S&P 500 Dec20 5.79%
  9. Future on S&P 500 Dec20 5.69%
  10. Future on S&P 500 Dec20 5.69%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ABCRX % Rank
Stocks 		96.67% 28.02% 125.26% 78.03%
Cash 		3.34% -88.20% 71.98% 20.15%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 30.55%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 24.77%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 26.12%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 27.00%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ABCRX % Rank
Technology 		19.38% 0.00% 54.02% 7.30%
Consumer Defense 		15.27% 0.00% 34.10% 6.31%
Financial Services 		13.50% 0.00% 58.05% 89.21%
Industrials 		12.54% 0.00% 42.76% 36.43%
Healthcare 		11.11% 0.00% 30.08% 92.61%
Communication Services 		7.17% 0.00% 26.58% 27.55%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.63% 0.00% 22.74% 38.42%
Real Estate 		4.24% 0.00% 90.54% 31.78%
Utilities 		3.76% 0.00% 27.04% 62.07%
Energy 		3.34% 0.00% 54.00% 89.71%
Basic Materials 		3.07% 0.00% 21.69% 57.51%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ABCRX % Rank
US 		88.79% 24.51% 121.23% 73.08%
Non US 		7.88% 0.00% 41.42% 29.89%

ABCRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ABCRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.75% 0.04% 45.41% 65.46%
Management Fee 0.66% 0.00% 1.50% 68.77%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 4.58%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

ABCRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ABCRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ABCRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 7.00% 0.00% 488.00% 3.12%

ABCRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ABCRX Category Low Category High ABCRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.51% 0.00% 41.61% 21.40%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ABCRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ABCRX Category Low Category High ABCRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.68% -1.51% 4.28% 31.46%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ABCRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ABCRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jonathan Moody

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 29, 2012

10.01

10.0%

Jonathan Moody CFA, Principal and Portfolio Manager, joined The London Company of Virginia, LLC in 2002. He has served as a Portfolio Manager since 2002 and has been a Principal since 2010. Previously, he founded Primary Research Group. Mr. Moody started his career at Woodward and Associates in 1986, followed by analyst/portfolio manager positions at Piedmont Capital and Crestar Asset Management (now Trusco) in 1997 to 1998. Mr. Moody also worked at BB&T Capital Markets from 1999 to 2001. Mr. Moody performed his graduate studies in Biomedical Engineering at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and received his BS in Electrical Engineering from the Virginia Military Institute in 1986. Mr. Moody is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Society Virginia.

J. Brian Campbell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 29, 2012

10.01

10.0%

J. Brian Campbell CFA, Co-Lead Portfolio Manager. He has served as Portfolio Manager since he joined The London Company of Virginia, LLC in 2010. Prior to joining The London Company, he was a Portfolio Manager and the Director of Research at Hilliard Lyons Capital Management from 2004 to 2010. He has over 15 years of investment experience.

Mark DeVaul

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 29, 2012

10.01

10.0%

Mark E. DeVaul CFA, CPA, Portfolio Manager. He has served as Portfolio Manager since he joined The London Company of Virginia, LLC in 2011. Previously he served as Portfolio Manager at Beacon Capital Management from 2010 to 2011 and Equity Research Analyst at Nuveen Investments from 2002 to 2009. He has over 20 years of investment experience.

Stephen Goddard

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 29, 2012

10.01

10.0%

Stephen M. Goddard, CFA, is Founder, Managing Principal, Chief Investment Officer, Lead Portfolio Manager of The London Company, and heads the firm’s investment committee. Beginning his career as an analyst in 1985 for Scott & Stringfellow, followed by Senior Portfolio Management positions at CFB Advisory in 1988 and Flippin, Bruce & Porter in 1990. A CFA charterholder, member of the CFA Society Virginia, and a former Board member of the Virginia Asset Management Investment Corporation. Mr. Goddard earned his B.A. in Economics from Virginia Military Institute and a MBA from the University of Richmond. Mr. Goddard is a member of the Executive Advisory Council (EAC) of the Robins School of Business at the University of Richmond and also serves as a member of the Virginia Military Institute Foundation Investment Committee.

Samuel Hutchings

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 29, 2020

1.42

1.4%

Sam Hutchings, CFA, Principal and Portfolio Manager, is jointly and primarily responsible for the management of the Fund. Prior to joining The London Company in 2015, he worked for FactSet Research Systems as a Senior Consultant and for Eaton Vance Investment Managers as a Research Associate. Mr. Hutchings has over 9 years of experience working in the investment management industry. Mr. Hutchings received his BA from the College of the Holy Cross and his MBA from the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia. Mr. Hutchings is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Society Virginia.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

