Under normal market conditions, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) are invested in equity and equity-related investments. The Fund’s investments in equity and equity-related investments include U.S. common stocks, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), U.S. dollar-denominated foreign stocks traded on U.S. exchanges, income trusts, master limited partnerships (“MLPs”), preferred stocks, and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund may invest in large- and mid-capitalization companies and will typically hold 30 to 40 issuers.

The Fund’s investment sub-advisor, The London Company of Virginia, LLC (“The London Company”), emphasizes investments in profitable, financially stable, core companies that focus on generating high dividend income, are run by shareholder-oriented management with strong corporate governance practices and trade at reasonable valuations relative to their peers and market, which may include investments in growth companies. The London Company also seeks companies with high return on capital, consistent free cash flow generation, predictability and stability. The London Company employs an investment process with bottom-up, fundamental analysis and follows a strict sell discipline.