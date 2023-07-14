Home
AAWVX (Mutual Fund)

Cavanal Hill Mid Cap Diverse Leadership Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.49 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inv (APWVX) Primary A (AAWVX) Inst (AIWVX) C (ACWVX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Cavanal Hill Mid Cap Diverse Leadership Fund

AAWVX | Fund

$12.49

$2.61 M

1.40%

$0.18

12.13%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.8%

1 yr return

2.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.4%

Net Assets

$2.61 M

Holdings in Top 10

28.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 12.13%

SALES FEES

Front Load 2.00%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

AAWVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.12%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Cavanal Hill Mid Cap Diverse Leadership Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Cavanal Hill funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 30, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    11984
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Thomas Verdel

Fund Description

To pursue its objective, under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in a diversified portfolio of common stocks of Mid Cap U.S. companies that demonstrate governance diversity and leadership. This policy will not be changed without at least 60 days prior notice to shareholders. For purposes of this policy, common stocks include securities convertible into common stocks. The Fund defines Mid Cap securities as those that are included in the Russell Midcap® Index at the time of purchase. As of 10/31/2021, the market cap range of the Russell Midcap Index was approximately $619 million to $60.3 billion. Companies that demonstrate governance leadership and diversity are identified through a process that utilizes ESG (environmental, social and governance) screening criteria.

The Fund evaluates all potential Mid Cap security investments using ESG criteria screens of publicly available data to identify companies where diversity and leadership is a focus of management. All companies must meet or exceed ESG criteria to be eligible for inclusion in the Fund. The ESG criteria is based on assessment data and risk ratings obtained from Sustainalytics, an independent research vendor selected by the Adviser. The ESG criteria governance assessment category screens that the Fund considers when evaluating leadership and diversity include diversity programs, discrimination policy, gender pay equality, board and management considerations.

The diversity programs screen evaluates the presence or absence of diversity monitoring or audits, initiatives supporting a diverse workforce, mentorship programs, employee affinity groups, diversity councils, or networking groups, diversity initiatives that go beyond legal compliance, training and guidance regarding diversity, targeted recruitment, and managerial or board level responsibility for diversity initiatives. The discrimination policy category evaluates a company’s reference to International Labor Order (“ILO”) conventions, commitment to ensure equal opportunity, and types of discrimination the company is committed to eliminate. ILO conventions cover a wide area of social and labor issues including basic human rights, minimum wages, industrial relations, employment policy, social dialogue, social security and gender-specific issues. The gender pay and equality assessment considers salary pay gaps and initiatives to monitor, measure and close the pay gap, with a commitment to gender pay equality. The board and management screen includes experience, track record, conflicts of interest, shareholder engagement and gender diversity.

Risk ratings from Sustainalytics are intended to identify financially material ESG-related risks and to assist the portfolio management team in understanding how those risks might affect performance. Ratings are categorized across five risk levels: negligible, low, medium, high and severe. The Fund will avoid companies with more than one “severe” rating at the time of investment but concerns in assessment categories do not automatically eliminate an issuer from being an eligible Fund investment. Ratings are considered as part of the portfolio management evaluation process. The Fund will not generally invest in companies significantly involved in certain business activities including but not limited to the production of alcohol, tobacco, military weapons, firearms, nuclear power, thermal coal and gambling products and services.

Once a universe of ESG-eligible companies is established, the portfolio management team of the Fund uses a proprietary system that ranks stocks under a quantitative approach. Stocks are ranked on a large array of factors including but not limited to fundamental factors (e.g., valuation and growth) and technical factors (e.g., momentum, reversal and volatility) that have historically been linked to performance. Quantitative portfolio construction and risk management techniques are used to seek consistent, superior risk adjusted returns.

The portfolio management team’s final investment selection process continues to favor companies with strong governance diversity and leadership ESG screening criteria rankings relative to industry peers. When ESG criteria concerns exist, the evaluation process carefully considers how companies address the risks and opportunities they face in the context of their sector or industry and relative to their peers. The risk ratings, combined with qualitative analyses, of key governance diversity and leadership performance indicators are given more or less relative weight compared to the broader range of potential assessment categories.

The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its net assets in preferred stocks and cash equivalents, and without regard to governance diversity and leadership ESG criteria. The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading. Total return is defined as a percentage change, over a specified time period, in a mutual funds net asset value, with the ending net asset value adjusted to account for the reinvestment of all distributions of dividends and capital gains.

Purchase and sale decisions are based on the Adviser’s judgment about issuers, risk, prices of securities, market conditions, potential returns, governance diversity and leadership ESG criteria, and other economic factors. The governance diversity and leadership ESG criteria narrows investment options but the portfolio management team believes that there are sufficient Mid Cap investments available that meet the Fund’s governance diversity and leadership ESG criteria.

Read More

AAWVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AAWVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.8% -23.7% 34.1% 63.64%
1 Yr 2.3% -41.1% 31.8% 82.83%
3 Yr 4.9%* -20.8% 21.3% 58.12%
5 Yr 1.4%* -14.9% 80.9% 37.33%
10 Yr N/A* -9.9% 11.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AAWVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.9% -52.6% 20.1% 69.74%
2021 10.1% -25.0% 15.1% 21.67%
2020 1.3% -2.9% 196.6% 82.38%
2019 4.6% -2.6% 8.3% 67.81%
2018 -3.1% -11.1% 0.0% 35.21%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AAWVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.8% -27.0% 34.1% 57.07%
1 Yr 2.3% -41.1% 48.6% 73.05%
3 Yr 4.9%* -20.8% 21.3% 58.02%
5 Yr 2.2%* -14.9% 80.9% 40.12%
10 Yr N/A* -8.9% 12.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AAWVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.9% -52.6% 20.1% 69.74%
2021 10.1% -25.0% 15.1% 21.67%
2020 1.3% -2.9% 196.6% 82.38%
2019 4.6% -2.6% 8.3% 67.81%
2018 -2.3% -11.1% 0.0% 30.18%

NAV & Total Return History

AAWVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AAWVX Category Low Category High AAWVX % Rank
Net Assets 2.61 M 481 K 145 B 98.74%
Number of Holdings 99 1 2445 45.23%
Net Assets in Top 10 720 K 3.49 K 10.8 B 98.49%
Weighting of Top 10 28.75% 2.9% 100.0% 33.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. CenterPoint Energy Inc 3.32%
  2. Cavanal Hill Government Secs MMkt Sel 3.22%
  3. Baker Hughes Co Class A 3.11%
  4. Wolfspeed Inc 3.09%
  5. Welltower Inc 2.91%
  6. Etsy Inc 2.91%
  7. EQT Corp 2.80%
  8. Lululemon Athletica Inc 2.73%
  9. IDEXX Laboratories Inc 2.73%
  10. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc 2.64%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AAWVX % Rank
Stocks 		96.78% 0.00% 100.57% 73.87%
Cash 		3.22% -2.51% 100.00% 22.86%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 50.00%
Other 		0.00% -1.04% 36.11% 49.75%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 49.25%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.81% 50.00%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AAWVX % Rank
Technology 		20.64% 0.00% 40.65% 16.62%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.54% 2.49% 46.48% 55.16%
Financial Services 		12.49% 0.00% 46.10% 67.25%
Industrials 		12.35% 0.00% 45.89% 80.10%
Real Estate 		11.57% 0.00% 25.82% 6.80%
Healthcare 		10.44% 0.00% 47.15% 48.11%
Energy 		6.11% 0.00% 58.13% 38.29%
Utilities 		5.59% 0.00% 18.97% 23.68%
Consumer Defense 		3.32% 0.00% 32.18% 75.57%
Basic Materials 		3.08% 0.00% 26.18% 84.63%
Communication Services 		1.88% 0.00% 30.98% 61.46%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AAWVX % Rank
US 		95.37% 0.00% 100.04% 55.03%
Non US 		1.41% 0.00% 27.19% 47.49%

AAWVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AAWVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 12.13% 0.03% 33.98% 2.05%
Management Fee 0.55% 0.00% 1.50% 35.19%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 45.60%
Administrative Fee 0.08% 0.01% 0.30% 40.34%

Sales Fees

AAWVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 2.00% 0.00% 5.75% 97.92%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AAWVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AAWVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 321.00% 90.81%

AAWVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AAWVX Category Low Category High AAWVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.40% 0.00% 3.05% 64.07%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AAWVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AAWVX Category Low Category High AAWVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.12% -2.06% 3.38% 74.94%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AAWVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AAWVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Thomas Verdel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 30, 2016

5.42

5.4%

Thomas Wesley Verdel manages the investment team that conducts the quantitative equity research for Cavanal Hill Investment Management. He is responsible for the portfolio management of the Cavanal Hill Mid Cap Core, Large Cap Core Quantitative, Large Cap Growth, Durable Equity, Focused Large Cap Value, Focused Large Cap Growth, and Small Cap strategies. In addition, he is responsible for the management of the Cavanal Hill Mid Cap Core Equity Fund. Wes received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mathematics, both conferred Magna Cum Laude, from Oklahoma State University. He earned a Master of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering from Yale University and a Master of Science Degree in Finance from the University of Tulsa. Wes holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.32 5.78

