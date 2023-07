Thomas C. Lieu, CFA Senior Vice President, Portfolio Manager, Research Analyst Mr. Lieu joined Westwood in 2010, serves as a Portfolio Manager and is responsible for investment research in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, he leads the Consumer/Health Care research group and is a member of the Financials research group. Mr. Lieu began his professional career as an analyst at Lazard Asset Management and subsequently, was employed at Banc of America Securities as a Senior Associate and as a Senior Analyst at Persistency Capital. Mr. Lieu earned his MBA from the Stern School of Business at New York University and his BA in Economics and Molecular Biophysics & Biochemistry from Yale University. Mr. Lieu is a member of the CFA Institute and New York Society of Security Analysts.