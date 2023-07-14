Home
Vitals

YTD Return

12.2%

1 yr return

17.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.5%

Net Assets

$144 M

Holdings in Top 10

27.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.22%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 85.44%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

AATIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.17%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Ancora/Thelen Small-Mid Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Ancora
  • Inception Date
    Jan 02, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Dan Thelen

Fund Description

The Fund normally will invest at least 80% of its net assets in the equity securities of “small to mid cap” companies. Currently, the Fund defines a small to mid-cap company to be one whose market capitalization either falls within the capitalization range of the Russell 2500 Index, an index that tracks stocks of 2,500 of the smallest U.S. companies, or is $10 billion or less at the time of investment. Equity securities include common stocks, preferred stocks, warrants, securities convertible into common or preferred stocks and other equity-like interests in an entity.

In deciding which securities to buy and sell, the Advisor seeks to identify securities of smaller companies that it believes are undervalued by the market. The Advisor will consider, among other things, price-to-earnings, price-to-book and price-to-cash flow ratios. The Fund’s investments may include companies that are going through a corporate restructuring, companies that have recently been spun off from a parent, companies that the Advisor believes have a competitive advantage but the stock is temporarily mispriced and companies that do not have significant research written or are

considered to be underfollowed by Wall Street firms. In addition to considering the research analysts’ sector-specific recommendations and other factors, the Advisor employs quantitative analysis to evaluate the analysts’ recommendations and construct the Fund’s investment portfolio. Sell decisions are made when there is deterioration in fundamentals, a stock reaches a target price or a more attractive opportunity is found.

Read More

AATIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AATIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.2% -13.6% 140.9% 15.19%
1 Yr 17.7% -34.1% 199.4% 2.05%
3 Yr 7.2%* -21.8% 37.6% 44.06%
5 Yr -0.5%* -23.6% 9.4% 36.65%
10 Yr 3.1%* -11.6% 15.4% 21.54%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AATIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.1% -59.3% 118.2% 37.74%
2021 0.5% -17.3% 18.6% 77.84%
2020 3.8% -21.2% 28.2% 46.86%
2019 5.7% -17.9% 8.4% 18.52%
2018 -4.1% -20.0% 0.2% 36.19%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AATIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.2% -17.6% 140.9% 15.02%
1 Yr 17.7% -34.1% 199.4% 2.05%
3 Yr 7.2%* -21.8% 37.6% 43.09%
5 Yr -0.5%* -23.6% 10.7% 41.83%
10 Yr 3.3%* -9.0% 15.4% 45.35%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AATIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.1% -59.3% 118.2% 37.74%
2021 0.5% -17.3% 18.6% 77.84%
2020 3.8% -21.2% 28.2% 46.86%
2019 5.7% -17.9% 8.4% 18.52%
2018 -4.1% -19.9% 0.2% 54.67%

NAV & Total Return History

AATIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AATIX Category Low Category High AATIX % Rank
Net Assets 144 M 1.48 M 120 B 77.08%
Number of Holdings 86 2 2519 74.66%
Net Assets in Top 10 41.4 M 213 K 4.6 B 62.93%
Weighting of Top 10 27.41% 2.8% 101.7% 15.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Jackson Financial Inc 3.66%
  2. Raymond James Financial Inc 3.17%
  3. MDU Resources Group Inc 3.09%
  4. Voya Financial Inc 2.83%
  5. APi Group Corp 2.82%
  6. Black Hills Corp 2.80%
  7. Masco Corp 2.79%
  8. Henry Schein Inc 2.53%
  9. Vontier Corp Ordinary Shares 2.53%
  10. Concentrix Corp Ordinary Shares 2.49%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AATIX % Rank
Stocks 		97.98% 25.32% 100.32% 56.80%
Cash 		2.02% -79.10% 74.68% 41.84%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 48.47%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 48.13%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 47.45%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 48.13%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AATIX % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		16.01% 0.99% 47.79% 6.70%
Financial Services 		14.44% 0.00% 35.52% 71.65%
Industrials 		13.76% 2.46% 37.42% 94.33%
Technology 		11.15% 0.00% 54.70% 82.99%
Energy 		8.58% 0.00% 37.72% 11.86%
Basic Materials 		7.11% 0.00% 18.66% 12.71%
Utilities 		7.07% 0.00% 18.58% 1.55%
Communication Services 		7.04% 0.00% 14.85% 3.44%
Real Estate 		6.38% 0.00% 29.43% 61.00%
Healthcare 		4.83% 0.00% 26.53% 94.85%
Consumer Defense 		3.63% 0.00% 18.87% 68.56%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AATIX % Rank
US 		95.73% 24.89% 100.00% 55.44%
Non US 		2.25% 0.00% 36.31% 37.76%

AATIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AATIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.22% 0.01% 13.16% 37.59%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.50% 94.89%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 12.23%
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.01% 0.45% 49.44%

Sales Fees

AATIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AATIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 32.08%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AATIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 85.44% 1.00% 314.00% 81.08%

AATIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AATIX Category Low Category High AATIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 37.76% 60.61%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AATIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AATIX Category Low Category High AATIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.17% -2.40% 2.49% 48.71%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AATIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AATIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Dan Thelen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 02, 2013

9.41

9.4%

Dan Thelen joined Ancora in September 2012 as the Director of Small/Midcap investment products. He is responsible for the management of institutional client portfolios as well as expanding the asset base of Ancora’s Family of Mutual Funds. Dan began his career in the investment business in 1990 in Price Waterhouse’s Valuation Services Group where he performed private valuation analyses on spinoffs and divestitures for small to mid-size companies in a variety of industries.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.02 2.58

