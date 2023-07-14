Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
12.2%
1 yr return
17.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
7.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.5%
Net Assets
$144 M
Holdings in Top 10
27.4%
Expense Ratio 1.22%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 85.44%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund normally will invest at least 80% of its net assets in the equity securities of “small to mid cap” companies. Currently, the Fund defines a small to mid-cap company to be one whose market capitalization either falls within the capitalization range of the Russell 2500 Index, an index that tracks stocks of 2,500 of the smallest U.S. companies, or is $10 billion or less at the time of investment. Equity securities include common stocks, preferred stocks, warrants, securities convertible into common or preferred stocks and other equity-like interests in an entity.
In deciding which securities to buy and sell, the Advisor seeks to identify securities of smaller companies that it believes are undervalued by the market. The Advisor will consider, among other things, price-to-earnings, price-to-book and price-to-cash flow ratios. The Fund’s investments may include companies that are going through a corporate restructuring, companies that have recently been spun off from a parent, companies that the Advisor believes have a competitive advantage but the stock is temporarily mispriced and companies that do not have significant research written or are
considered to be underfollowed by Wall Street firms. In addition to considering the research analysts’ sector-specific recommendations and other factors, the Advisor employs quantitative analysis to evaluate the analysts’ recommendations and construct the Fund’s investment portfolio. Sell decisions are made when there is deterioration in fundamentals, a stock reaches a target price or a more attractive opportunity is found.
|Period
|AATIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.2%
|-13.6%
|140.9%
|15.19%
|1 Yr
|17.7%
|-34.1%
|199.4%
|2.05%
|3 Yr
|7.2%*
|-21.8%
|37.6%
|44.06%
|5 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-23.6%
|9.4%
|36.65%
|10 Yr
|3.1%*
|-11.6%
|15.4%
|21.54%
* Annualized
|Period
|AATIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.1%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|37.74%
|2021
|0.5%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|77.84%
|2020
|3.8%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|46.86%
|2019
|5.7%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|18.52%
|2018
|-4.1%
|-20.0%
|0.2%
|36.19%
|AATIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AATIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|144 M
|1.48 M
|120 B
|77.08%
|Number of Holdings
|86
|2
|2519
|74.66%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|41.4 M
|213 K
|4.6 B
|62.93%
|Weighting of Top 10
|27.41%
|2.8%
|101.7%
|15.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AATIX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.98%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|56.80%
|Cash
|2.02%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|41.84%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|48.47%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|48.13%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|47.45%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|48.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AATIX % Rank
|Consumer Cyclical
|16.01%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|6.70%
|Financial Services
|14.44%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|71.65%
|Industrials
|13.76%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|94.33%
|Technology
|11.15%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|82.99%
|Energy
|8.58%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|11.86%
|Basic Materials
|7.11%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|12.71%
|Utilities
|7.07%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|1.55%
|Communication Services
|7.04%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|3.44%
|Real Estate
|6.38%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|61.00%
|Healthcare
|4.83%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|94.85%
|Consumer Defense
|3.63%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|68.56%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AATIX % Rank
|US
|95.73%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|55.44%
|Non US
|2.25%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|37.76%
|AATIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.22%
|0.01%
|13.16%
|37.59%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|94.89%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|12.23%
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.01%
|0.45%
|49.44%
|AATIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|AATIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|32.08%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|AATIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|85.44%
|1.00%
|314.00%
|81.08%
|AATIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AATIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.76%
|60.61%
|AATIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|AATIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AATIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.17%
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|48.71%
|AATIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 28, 2020
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2019
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2018
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2017
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2016
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 02, 2013
9.41
9.4%
Dan Thelen joined Ancora in September 2012 as the Director of Small/Midcap investment products. He is responsible for the management of institutional client portfolios as well as expanding the asset base of Ancora’s Family of Mutual Funds. Dan began his career in the investment business in 1990 in Price Waterhouse’s Valuation Services Group where he performed private valuation analyses on spinoffs and divestitures for small to mid-size companies in a variety of industries.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.02
|2.58
