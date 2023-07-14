The Fund normally will invest at least 80% of its net assets in the equity securities of “small to mid cap” companies. Currently, the Fund defines a small to mid-cap company to be one whose market capitalization either falls within the capitalization range of the Russell 2500 Index, an index that tracks stocks of 2,500 of the smallest U.S. companies, or is $10 billion or less at the time of investment. Equity securities include common stocks, preferred stocks, warrants, securities convertible into common or preferred stocks and other equity-like interests in an entity.

In deciding which securities to buy and sell, the Advisor seeks to identify securities of smaller companies that it believes are undervalued by the market. The Advisor will consider, among other things, price-to-earnings, price-to-book and price-to-cash flow ratios. The Fund’s investments may include companies that are going through a corporate restructuring, companies that have recently been spun off from a parent, companies that the Advisor believes have a competitive advantage but the stock is temporarily mispriced and companies that do not have significant research written or are

considered to be underfollowed by Wall Street firms. In addition to considering the research analysts’ sector-specific recommendations and other factors, the Advisor employs quantitative analysis to evaluate the analysts’ recommendations and construct the Fund’s investment portfolio. Sell decisions are made when there is deterioration in fundamentals, a stock reaches a target price or a more attractive opportunity is found.