Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

American Beacon Small Cap Value Fund

AASRX | Fund

$24.40

$5.21 B

1.69%

$0.41

0.79%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.8%

1 yr return

0.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.4%

Net Assets

$5.21 B

Holdings in Top 10

16.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.79%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 48.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

AASRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.66%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Beacon Small Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    American Beacon
  • Inception Date
    Feb 28, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Henry Otto

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) are invested in equity securities of small market capitalization U.S. companies. These companies have market capitalizations of $5 billion or less at the time of investment. To a lesser extent, the Fund may invest in mid-capitalization and micro-capitalization companies. The Fund’s investments may include common stocks, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), master limited partnerships (“MLPs”), and U.S. dollar-denominated foreign stocks traded on U.S. exchanges (collectively, “stocks”).
The Manager allocates the assets of the Fund among different sub-advisors. The Manager believes that this strategy may help the Fund outperform other investment styles over the longer term while reducing volatility and downside risk. The sub-advisors select stocks that, in their opinion, have most or all of the following characteristics (relative to the Russell 2000® Index):
above-average earnings growth potential,
below-average price to earnings ratio,
below-average price to book value ratio
below-average price to revenue ratio, and
above average free cash flow yield and return on capital.
Except for Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC (“Brandywine Global”), each of the sub-advisors determines the earnings growth prospects of companies based upon a combination of internal and external research using fundamental analysis and considering changing economic trends. The process is research driven and takes into consideration items such as a company’s tangible assets, sustainability of its cash flows, capital intensity and financial leverage.
Brandywine Global employs a purely quantitative strategy that focuses on buying stocks deemed to be less expensive based on price to earnings ratio or price to book value ratio and that have positive price momentum.
For each sub-advisor, the decision to sell a stock is typically based on the belief that the company is no longer considered undervalued or shows deteriorating fundamentals, or that better investment opportunities exist in other stocks. The Fund may have significant exposure to the Financials sector. However, as the sector composition of the Fund’s portfolio changes over time, the Fund’s exposure to the Financials sector may be lower at a future date, and the Fund’s exposure to other market sectors may be higher.
The Fund may invest cash balances in other investment companies, including government money market funds and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). The Fund may purchase and sell equity index futures contracts to gain market exposure on cash balances or reduce market exposure in anticipation of liquidity needs.
The investment process of each sub-advisor, other than Newton Investment Management North America, LLC, incorporates each sub-advisor’s environmental, social and/or governance (“ESG”) analysis as a consideration in the assessment of all potential portfolio investments. However, as ESG information is just one investment consideration, ESG considerations are not solely determinative in any investment decision made by an applicable sub-advisor. In addition, the sub-advisors do not use ESG considerations to limit, restrict or otherwise exclude companies or sectors from the Fund’s investment universe. A sub-advisor may use ESG research and/or ratings information provided by one or more third parties in performing this analysis and considering ESG risks.
The Fund may seek to earn additional income by lending its securities to certain qualified broker-dealers and institutions.
Read More

AASRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AASRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.8% -9.7% 22.7% 28.63%
1 Yr 0.5% -16.4% 28.4% 77.87%
3 Yr 9.2%* -15.4% 113.1% 70.67%
5 Yr -3.4%* -24.5% 42.6% 67.40%
10 Yr N/A* -21.2% 23.3% 31.94%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AASRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.8% -36.7% 212.9% 82.26%
2021 6.9% -38.4% 60.6% 66.29%
2020 1.0% -9.3% 66.8% 40.93%
2019 4.9% -5.9% 7.6% 33.58%
2018 -6.1% -12.3% -1.2% 69.92%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AASRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.8% -12.9% 22.7% 27.98%
1 Yr 0.5% -16.4% 46.4% 73.81%
3 Yr 9.2%* -15.4% 113.1% 69.98%
5 Yr -0.7%* -18.9% 42.6% 55.91%
10 Yr N/A* -10.1% 23.3% 31.28%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AASRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.8% -36.7% 212.9% 82.26%
2021 6.9% -38.4% 60.6% 66.29%
2020 1.0% -7.6% 66.8% 40.93%
2019 4.9% -5.9% 7.6% 33.58%
2018 -3.4% -12.3% -1.2% 33.08%

NAV & Total Return History

AASRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AASRX Category Low Category High AASRX % Rank
Net Assets 5.21 B 1.55 M 47.3 B 11.04%
Number of Holdings 458 10 1551 11.16%
Net Assets in Top 10 707 M 812 K 2.82 B 15.32%
Weighting of Top 10 16.49% 4.8% 95.7% 58.19%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Future on Russell 2000 Jun22 5.27%
  2. Future on Russell 2000 Jun22 5.27%
  3. Future on Russell 2000 Jun22 5.27%
  4. Future on Russell 2000 Jun22 5.27%
  5. Future on Russell 2000 Jun22 5.27%
  6. Future on Russell 2000 Jun22 5.27%
  7. Future on Russell 2000 Jun22 5.27%
  8. Future on Russell 2000 Jun22 5.27%
  9. Future on Russell 2000 Jun22 5.27%
  10. Future on Russell 2000 Jun22 5.27%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AASRX % Rank
Stocks 		96.44% 14.38% 100.16% 77.24%
Cash 		3.55% -52.43% 47.85% 22.32%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.63% 96.72%
Other 		0.00% -0.88% 5.25% 94.53%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.63% 96.72%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 51.67% 96.72%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AASRX % Rank
Financial Services 		23.84% 0.00% 35.71% 47.02%
Industrials 		22.59% 0.65% 48.61% 14.57%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.31% 0.00% 51.62% 36.87%
Technology 		11.26% 0.00% 34.03% 29.58%
Energy 		7.91% 0.00% 29.42% 54.08%
Basic Materials 		4.71% 0.00% 67.30% 55.63%
Healthcare 		4.13% 0.00% 25.76% 72.85%
Consumer Defense 		3.49% 0.00% 13.22% 59.60%
Real Estate 		3.32% 0.00% 44.41% 78.59%
Communication Services 		2.98% 0.00% 24.90% 38.41%
Utilities 		2.45% 0.00% 13.86% 51.66%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AASRX % Rank
US 		93.33% 11.42% 100.16% 62.14%
Non US 		3.11% 0.00% 78.53% 45.51%

AASRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AASRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.79% 0.05% 37.36% 87.67%
Management Fee 0.73% 0.00% 1.50% 32.32%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 25.47%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.35% N/A

Sales Fees

AASRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AASRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AASRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 48.00% 7.00% 252.00% 44.39%

AASRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AASRX Category Low Category High AASRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.69% 0.00% 7.65% 97.84%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AASRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AASRX Category Low Category High AASRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.66% -1.43% 4.13% 33.19%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AASRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AASRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Henry Otto

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 1998

23.43

23.4%

Henry is the founder and co-lead portfolio manager of the Diversified Value Equity strategies. Prior to joining Brandywine Global in 1988, he was with Dimensional Fund Advisors, Inc., where he managed and traded small cap portfolios and developed computer systems to structure portfolios and analyze performance (1984-1987), and the Chicago Board of Trade as a financial economist developing financial-based futures and options (1982-1984). He earned both an M.B.A. in Finance and Economics and a B.A. in Economics from the University of Chicago. Henry is a member of the Firm's Executive Board.

James Miles

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 1998

23.43

23.4%

In his role as portfolio manager, Mr. Miles plays an integral part in the investment research review and decision-making process. He coordinates the day-to-day management of Small Cap Value portfolios, represents all strategies to current and prospective clients, as well as provides expertise and insight into the consumer and technology sectors. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Miles was a vice president in corporate finance at BT Securities Corporation, an affiliate of Bankers Trust. He specialized in lending to and arranging debt for highly leveraged companies. Mr. Miles received his BS in Mechanical Engineering and MS in Engineering from Stanford University and MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles.

James McClure

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2003

18.43

18.4%

Mr. McClure joined BHMS in 1995 from Goldman Sachs Asset Management, where he had been a vice president and senior portfolio manager, managing the Capital Growth Fund, as well as separate accounts. During his 46-year investment career, he has served as the Chief Investment Officer, and then President and Chief Operating Officer at National Securities and Research Corporation. He also served as the Chief Investment Officer and executive vice president at Oppenheimer & Co., Inc. He managed mutual funds at American Capital Management and Research and was initially a securities analyst at American National Insurance Company. Mr. McClure graduated from the University of Texas where he earned both his BA and MBA.

Paul Cavazos

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2016

5.42

5.4%

Paul B Cavazos is Chief Investment Officer and joined American Beacon Advisors and has served on the portfolio management team since 2016. Prior to joining American Beacon Advisors, Mr. Cavazos was Chief Investment Officer and Assistant Treasurer of DTE Energy from 2007 to 2016.

Colin Hamer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 16, 2018

4.21

4.2%

Colin J. Hamer is Associate Portfolio Manager, and has served on the Manager’s portfolio management team since 2018. Mr. Hamer has served on the asset management team since January 2015, is a CFA® charterholder, and has earned the CAIA designation. Prior to joining the Manager, Mr. Hamer worked at Fidelity Investments in various investment-related roles from 2008 to 2014.

Coleman Hubbard

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2020

2.25

2.3%

Mr. Hubbard joined Barrow Hanley in 2012 as an equity analyst, working with the Small Cap Value team. He was promoted to the portfolio management team in January of 2020. Mr. Hubbard began his investment career as an analyst at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. He graduated from Davidson College, where he earned a BA in Economics. Mr. Hubbard is a CFA Charterholder.

Matt Peden

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 12, 2021

0.63

0.6%

Mr. Peden joined GuideStone Capital Management in 1996 and was promoted to Vice President and CIO on April 1, 2015. As CIO, he provides leadership, vision, strategic planning and management oversight over all global investment matters including the development of all investment strategies. He is responsible for overseeing the investment management process of GSCM. He is a principal colleague in the strategic planning of all investment management related matters for GSCM, including investment strategy and research. He is responsible for portfolio management and fund construction, overseeing all fund managers and investment research activities. He is Chairman of GuideStone’s Investment Strategy Group and a member of GuideStone’s Committee on Socially Responsible Investing. Prior to GuideStone, Mr. Peden was an Assistant Vice President in the Fixed Income Department at Southwest Securities Inc. in Dallas. Prior to working at Southwest Securities, he worked as an analyst at First Interstate Bank (now Wells Fargo). Mr. Peden earned a bachelor of business administration in finance from the University of North Texas and earned a master of business administration with honors from Texas Christian University. He is a CFA charterholder and holds the Series 7 and 63 securities licenses. He is a past President of the CFA Society of Dallas-Fort Worth and a member of the CFA Institute.

Robyn Serrano

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 15, 2021

0.46

0.5%

Robyn Serrano, Associate Portfolio Manager, joined American Beacon Advisors, Inc in 2013. Ms. Serrano has served on the portfolio management team since 2021 and has served on the asset management team since 2018. Prior to that, Ms. Serrano worked at Fidelity Investments in various capacities from June 2010 to December 2013. Ms. Serrano has a BS in International Business from Bryant University. Ms. Serrano is a Certified Investment Management Analyst® (CIMA®) professional, and she holds FINRA Series 7, 63 and 66 licenses.

Andrew Leger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2022

0.25

0.3%

Andrew is a member of Newton’s small cap equities team. In his current role, Andrew is a senior portfolio manager. He is primarily responsible for research coverage of the non-US energy, materials and industrials sectors. Andrew joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Andrew was a senior portfolio manager and senior research analyst at Mellon Investments Corporation and The Boston Company Asset Management (both BNY Mellon group companies). Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Andrew worked at BlackRock Inc., where he co-managed the Small Cap Growth and Mid Cap Growth funds and conducted research on industrial, energy, materials and consumer stocks. Previously, he served in analyst roles at Schroders Investment Management and Delphi Management. Andrew has a BA in Economics and Communications from Wake Forest University.

Randy Renfrow

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 09, 2022

0.23

0.2%

Randy A. Renfrow, CFA, Partner and Co-Portfolio Manager, has managed the portion of the Fund’s assets allocated to DRZ since the Fund’s inception in 2014. Mr. Renfrow has been with DRZ for 10 years.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 37.45 8.18 3.58

