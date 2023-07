In pursuing its investment objective and implementing its investment strategies, the Fund invests only in securities that comply with the quality, maturity, liquidity, diversification and other requirements of Rule 2a-7 under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “Investment Company Act”), which regulates money market mutual funds.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 99.5% of its total assets in: (1) debt securities issued or guaranteed as to principal or interest by the U.S. Government, its agencies or instrumentalities (“Government Securities”), (2) repurchase agreements that are collateralized fully by cash or Government Securities; (3) other government money market funds; and/or (4) cash. The Fund also has adopted a policy to invest, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets in Government Securities, repurchase agreements that are collateralized fully by cash or Government Securities, and/or other government money market funds.

The Fund’s investments in U.S. dollar denominated Government Securities may include direct obligations of the U.S. Treasury (such as Treasury bills, Treasury notes and Treasury bonds) and obligations issued or guaranteed as to principal and interest (but not as to market value) by the U.S. Government, its agencies or its instrumentalities, which are backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. Government. The Government Securities in which the Fund invests also may include debt obligations of U.S. Government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (“Fannie Mae”), the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (“Freddie Mac”), Federal Home Loan Banks (“FHLB”), and Federal Farm Credit Banks (“FFCB”). Although chartered or sponsored by Acts of Congress, these entities are not backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. Government. Freddie Mac and FFCB are supported by the right to borrow from the U.S. Treasury, and FHLB and Fannie Mae are supported by the U.S. Treasury’s discretionary authority to purchase their securities.

Securities purchased by the Fund generally have remaining maturities of 397 days or less. The dollar-weighted average maturity (“WAM”) and dollar-weighted average life (“WAL”) of the Fund will be maintained at or below 60 and 120 days, respectively. The Fund uses the amortized cost method of valuation to seek to maintain a stable $1.00 net asset value (“NAV”) per share price.