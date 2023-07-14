Home
Trending ETFs

Cavanal Hill Opportunistic Fund

mutual fund
AAOPX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.1 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Growth/Balanced Allocation
share class
Inv (APOPX) Primary A (AAOPX) Inst (AIOPX) C (AACOX)
AAOPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.55%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Cavanal Hill Opportunistic Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Cavanal Hill funds
  • Inception Date
    Sep 01, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    81941
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Matt Stephani

Fund Description

To pursue its objective, under normal circumstances, the Fund may trade frequently and may invest in a wide range of financial instruments, market sectors and asset classes in the U.S. and foreign markets. Investments may include any asset for which there is a liquid market. The Fund opportunistically selects investments where it believes value is not fully recognized by the market. Purchase and sale decisions are based on the Adviser's judgment about issuers, risk, prices of securities, market conditions, potential returns, and other economic factors.

The Fund may invest in long and short positions in equity securities of issuers of any market capitalization. The Fund may invest in sponsored and unsponsored ADR and GDR. It may hold all or a portion of its assets in U.S. Treasury Obligations, cash or short-term fixed income or money market securities. The Fund may also invest in pooled investment vehicles, including other registered investment companies, exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) and exchange traded notes (“ETNs”).

The Fund may invest in fixed income securities of any credit quality and maturity, including fixed income securities that are not rated or rated below investment grade by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“junk bonds” or high yield securities).

Read More

AAOPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AAOPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.3% -2.8% 30.2% 96.46%
1 Yr -1.4% -12.5% 31.6% 92.60%
3 Yr -0.9%* -6.4% 12.7% 75.17%
5 Yr -3.3%* -8.0% 5.9% 82.97%
10 Yr 0.1%* -6.7% 6.1% 53.49%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AAOPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.1% -37.4% -8.2% 68.09%
2021 3.0% -5.0% 12.0% 61.20%
2020 6.2% -5.7% 7.8% 1.41%
2019 2.6% -2.1% 6.3% 74.55%
2018 -4.5% -6.1% -0.8% 92.83%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AAOPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.3% -14.6% 30.2% 94.21%
1 Yr -1.4% -12.5% 57.6% 90.42%
3 Yr -0.9%* -6.4% 22.1% 75.00%
5 Yr -1.8%* -7.8% 16.4% 65.33%
10 Yr 2.5%* -3.2% 8.5% 64.76%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AAOPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.1% -37.4% -8.2% 68.09%
2021 3.0% -5.0% 12.0% 61.20%
2020 6.2% -5.7% 7.8% 1.41%
2019 2.6% -2.1% 6.3% 74.55%
2018 -3.0% -6.1% 0.1% 76.23%

NAV & Total Return History

AAOPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AAOPX Category Low Category High AAOPX % Rank
Net Assets 59.9 M 963 K 126 B 90.38%
Number of Holdings 58 4 7731 34.94%
Net Assets in Top 10 27.7 M 2.04 K 28.9 B 92.31%
Weighting of Top 10 37.45% 13.3% 100.0% 72.38%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Cavanal Hill Government Secs MMkt Sel 10.04%
  2. Apple Inc 5.39%
  3. Microsoft Corp 4.71%
  4. Acacia Communications Inc 3.68%
  5. Marvell Technology Group Ltd 4.2% 3.41%
  6. Alphabet Inc Class C 3.27%
  7. Amazon.com Inc 3.14%
  8. Royal Caribbean Group 7.5% 3.12%
  9. HollyFrontier Corporation 5.875% 3.06%
  10. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 2.90%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AAOPX % Rank
Stocks 		79.25% 0.19% 99.72% 33.97%
Cash 		16.53% -7.71% 88.33% 2.88%
Other 		2.28% -2.61% 17.60% 14.10%
Bonds 		1.95% 0.00% 91.12% 91.99%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 26.97% 98.08%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 26.48% 99.36%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AAOPX % Rank
Technology 		31.97% 1.07% 52.93% 2.88%
Healthcare 		16.17% 0.00% 36.30% 8.65%
Financial Services 		9.66% 0.28% 52.80% 94.55%
Industrials 		8.30% 1.16% 32.55% 83.97%
Energy 		7.08% 0.00% 29.22% 20.19%
Communication Services 		6.90% 0.00% 26.62% 51.60%
Consumer Defense 		6.71% 0.00% 27.24% 49.68%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.16% 0.00% 16.01% 86.22%
Real Estate 		3.77% 0.00% 33.86% 55.45%
Basic Materials 		2.24% 0.00% 15.48% 94.87%
Utilities 		2.05% 0.00% 31.67% 81.09%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AAOPX % Rank
US 		74.59% 0.19% 96.85% 8.33%
Non US 		4.66% 0.00% 35.45% 85.26%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AAOPX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		89.45% 0.00% 100.00% 5.13%
Corporate 		8.96% 0.00% 100.00% 90.38%
Government 		1.59% 0.00% 99.71% 83.97%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 38.84% 95.83%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 37.97% 98.72%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 17.02% 96.79%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AAOPX % Rank
US 		1.95% 0.00% 91.12% 91.35%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 18.39% 98.72%

AAOPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AAOPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.66% 0.01% 3.35% 8.00%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 1.25% 93.59%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 51.09%
Administrative Fee 0.08% 0.01% 0.28% 70.24%

Sales Fees

AAOPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 2.00% 0.00% 5.75% 96.08%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AAOPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AAOPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 4.00% 398.00% 95.36%

AAOPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AAOPX Category Low Category High AAOPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.64% 0.00% 7.05% 33.44%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AAOPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AAOPX Category Low Category High AAOPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.55% -1.12% 5.55% 78.22%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AAOPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AAOPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Matt Stephani

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 05, 2012

9.49

9.5%

Mr. Stephani is responsible for conducting research for and overseeing the execution of Cavanal Hill's tax-efficient large and mid-capitalization core equity strategies. Prior to joining Cavanal Hill Investment Management, Inc., Mr. Stephani was a Senior Vice President and a Portfolio Manager at Great Companies, LLC for five years. At Great Companies, Mr. Stephani managed four large capitalization equity strategies and was the lead analyst for the healthcare, software and industrial sectors. Mr. Stephani started his career in 1995 at Deloitte & Touche as a Senior Accountant and subsequently

Brandon Barnes

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 15, 2020

2.13

2.1%

Brandon Barnes manages the investment team that conducts fundamental equity research for Cavanal Hill Investment Management. He is responsible for the portfolio management of the Cavanal Hill Dividend Equity, Large Cap Core, Concentrated Equity Income, and New Growth Leaders strategies. In addition, he is a portfolio manager for the Cavanal Hill Opportunistic Fund and the Cavanal Hill Active Core Fund. Brandon earned a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree and a Master of Science Degree in Business Administration from Texas Tech University. Brandon holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 38.44 7.45 2.41

