To pursue its objective, under normal circumstances, the Fund may trade frequently and may invest in a wide range of financial instruments, market sectors and asset classes in the U.S. and foreign markets. Investments may include any asset for which there is a liquid market. The Fund opportunistically selects investments where it believes value is not fully recognized by the market. Purchase and sale decisions are based on the Adviser's judgment about issuers, risk, prices of securities, market conditions, potential returns, and other economic factors.

The Fund may invest in long and short positions in equity securities of issuers of any market capitalization. The Fund may invest in sponsored and unsponsored ADR and GDR. It may hold all or a portion of its assets in U.S. Treasury Obligations, cash or short-term fixed income or money market securities. The Fund may also invest in pooled investment vehicles, including other registered investment companies, exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) and exchange traded notes (“ETNs”).

The Fund may invest in fixed income securities of any credit quality and maturity, including fixed income securities that are not rated or rated below investment grade by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“junk bonds” or high yield securities).