Absolute Capital Asset Allocator Fund

mutual fund
AAMIX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$10.22 -0.01 -0.1%
primary theme
Tactical Allocation
share class
Inv (AAMCX) Primary Inst (AAMIX) A (AAMAX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Absolute Capital Asset Allocator Fund

AAMIX | Fund

$10.22

$27.8 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.77%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.7%

1 yr return

7.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.9%

Net Assets

$27.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

68.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.77%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 219.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

AAMIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.04%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Absolute Capital Asset Allocator Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Absolute Capital
  • Inception Date
    Dec 18, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Phillip Gebben

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing directly or indirectly through other investment companies, including mutual funds, exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) and closed-end funds (collectively, “Underlying Funds”) in domestic and foreign (including emerging markets) (i) fixed income securities of any maturity or credit quality (including “junk bonds”); (ii) equity securities of any market capitalization; and (iii) exchange traded notes (“ETNs”).

In selecting securities for the Fund, the Fund’s adviser, Absolute Capital Management, LLC (the “Adviser”), first identifies a universe of investable securities by analyzing market trends in equity and fixed income securities by evaluating both quantitative and qualitative data, including the overall price movement of various indices that represent different segments of the market. The Adviser uses this assessment to allocate the Fund’s assets among the asset classes described above. If, for example, an index that represents domestic equity securities indicates to the Adviser that the domestic equity segment of the market is increasing in value while an index that represents domestic fixed income securities is decreasing in value, the Fund would allocate the Fund’s portfolio to equities instead of fixed income or cash. The asset classes and weightings of the Fund vary over time based on the Adviser’s analysis and in response to changing market conditions, which generally results in high portfolio turnover.

Read More

AAMIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AAMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.7% -12.3% 54.0% 24.39%
1 Yr 7.2% -18.1% 40.4% 18.29%
3 Yr 1.0%* -18.3% 16.3% 35.44%
5 Yr -1.9%* -13.2% 10.3% 69.20%
10 Yr N/A* -9.5% 4.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AAMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.4% -48.5% 15.7% 61.48%
2021 3.0% -10.0% 21.8% 35.15%
2020 1.8% -5.8% 15.2% 49.78%
2019 2.4% -2.2% 6.5% 53.88%
2018 -3.3% -6.8% 0.3% 79.51%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AAMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.7% -23.0% 54.0% 23.98%
1 Yr 7.2% -18.1% 40.4% 17.89%
3 Yr 1.0%* -18.3% 16.3% 36.36%
5 Yr 0.3%* -13.2% 10.3% 30.37%
10 Yr N/A* -9.5% 6.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AAMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.4% -48.5% 15.7% 61.89%
2021 3.0% -10.0% 21.8% 34.73%
2020 1.8% -5.8% 15.2% 49.78%
2019 2.4% -2.2% 6.5% 53.88%
2018 -1.1% -6.8% 0.3% 26.83%

NAV & Total Return History

AAMIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AAMIX Category Low Category High AAMIX % Rank
Net Assets 27.8 M 1.96 M 15.7 B 85.77%
Number of Holdings 27 2 3255 60.57%
Net Assets in Top 10 19 M 349 K 12.1 B 87.80%
Weighting of Top 10 68.10% 22.9% 100.0% 58.53%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. First American Government Obligs X 21.00%
  2. Union Bank aTrust Deposit Acc - Iv 4.81%
  3. Union Bank aTrust Deposit Acc - Iv 4.81%
  4. Union Bank aTrust Deposit Acc - Iv 4.81%
  5. Union Bank aTrust Deposit Acc - Iv 4.81%
  6. Union Bank aTrust Deposit Acc - Iv 4.81%
  7. Union Bank aTrust Deposit Acc - Iv 4.81%
  8. Union Bank aTrust Deposit Acc - Iv 4.81%
  9. Union Bank aTrust Deposit Acc - Iv 4.81%
  10. Union Bank aTrust Deposit Acc - Iv 4.81%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AAMIX % Rank
Stocks 		65.99% 0.00% 238.38% 23.17%
Cash 		23.15% -65.52% 88.88% 28.86%
Bonds 		10.47% 0.00% 106.59% 71.14%
Convertible Bonds 		0.39% 0.00% 8.92% 30.89%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.21% 51.63%
Other 		0.00% -72.87% 73.78% 76.83%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AAMIX % Rank
Industrials 		14.15% 0.00% 23.85% 11.71%
Consumer Defense 		13.85% 0.00% 37.51% 14.63%
Healthcare 		13.69% 0.00% 38.63% 34.15%
Utilities 		13.30% 0.00% 91.12% 6.83%
Technology 		12.31% 0.00% 85.77% 62.93%
Basic Materials 		8.14% 0.00% 56.73% 10.73%
Communication Services 		8.05% 0.00% 21.61% 23.41%
Financial Services 		7.87% 0.00% 98.22% 73.17%
Consumer Cyclical 		3.44% 0.00% 25.83% 78.05%
Energy 		3.14% 0.00% 60.89% 75.12%
Real Estate 		2.07% 0.00% 99.45% 64.39%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AAMIX % Rank
US 		64.53% -1.19% 235.84% 12.60%
Non US 		1.46% -6.82% 98.11% 58.94%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AAMIX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		68.23% -72.56% 100.00% 30.89%
Government 		15.86% 0.00% 99.78% 67.48%
Corporate 		15.41% 0.00% 98.28% 25.61%
Municipal 		0.32% 0.00% 19.13% 7.72%
Securitized 		0.17% 0.00% 52.99% 43.09%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 71.81% 65.04%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AAMIX % Rank
US 		9.03% -17.22% 99.80% 66.26%
Non US 		1.44% -2.67% 63.37% 57.32%

AAMIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AAMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.77% 0.21% 5.96% 32.78%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.50% 73.17%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.05% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

AAMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AAMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AAMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 219.00% 0.00% 441.00% 85.50%

AAMIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AAMIX Category Low Category High AAMIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 49.86% 64.05%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AAMIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AAMIX Category Low Category High AAMIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.04% -2.12% 13.72% 60.16%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AAMIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AAMIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Phillip Gebben

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 18, 2015

6.45

6.5%

Mr. Gebben is responsible for portfolio management, research, product design and operations. He has been the portfolio manager of this strategy since its inception. He earned an MBA from the University of Illinois, Springfield and his BA from Illinois Wesleyan University. He holds a Certified Investment Management Analyst, CIMA (R), designation through IMCA in conjunction with the Wharton School of Business.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 33.83 6.63 13.0

