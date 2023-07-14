The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing directly or indirectly through other investment companies, including mutual funds, exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) and closed-end funds (collectively, “Underlying Funds”) in domestic and foreign (including emerging markets) (i) fixed income securities of any maturity or credit quality (including “junk bonds”); (ii) equity securities of any market capitalization; and (iii) exchange traded notes (“ETNs”).

In selecting securities for the Fund, the Fund’s adviser, Absolute Capital Management, LLC (the “Adviser”), first identifies a universe of investable securities by analyzing market trends in equity and fixed income securities by evaluating both quantitative and qualitative data, including the overall price movement of various indices that represent different segments of the market. The Adviser uses this assessment to allocate the Fund’s assets among the asset classes described above. If, for example, an index that represents domestic equity securities indicates to the Adviser that the domestic equity segment of the market is increasing in value while an index that represents domestic fixed income securities is decreasing in value, the Fund would allocate the Fund’s portfolio to equities instead of fixed income or cash. The asset classes and weightings of the Fund vary over time based on the Adviser’s analysis and in response to changing market conditions, which generally results in high portfolio turnover.