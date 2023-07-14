Dividend Investing Ideas Center
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing directly or indirectly through other investment companies, including mutual funds, exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) and closed-end funds (collectively, “Underlying Funds”) in domestic and foreign (including emerging markets) (i) fixed income securities of any maturity or credit quality (including “junk bonds”); (ii) equity securities of any market capitalization; and (iii) exchange traded notes (“ETNs”).
In selecting securities for the Fund, the Fund’s adviser, Absolute Capital Management, LLC (the “Adviser”), first identifies a universe of investable securities by analyzing market trends in equity and fixed income securities by evaluating both quantitative and qualitative data, including the overall price movement of various indices that represent different segments of the market. The Adviser uses this assessment to allocate the Fund’s assets among the asset classes described above. If, for example, an index that represents domestic equity securities indicates to the Adviser that the domestic equity segment of the market is increasing in value while an index that represents domestic fixed income securities is decreasing in value, the Fund would allocate the Fund’s portfolio to equities instead of fixed income or cash. The asset classes and weightings of the Fund vary over time based on the Adviser’s analysis and in response to changing market conditions, which generally results in high portfolio turnover.
|Period
|AAMCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.3%
|-12.3%
|54.0%
|27.64%
|1 Yr
|6.4%
|-18.1%
|40.4%
|19.92%
|3 Yr
|0.1%*
|-18.3%
|16.3%
|44.30%
|5 Yr
|-2.7%*
|-13.2%
|10.3%
|74.55%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.5%
|4.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|AAMCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.0%
|-48.5%
|15.7%
|65.98%
|2021
|2.4%
|-10.0%
|21.8%
|46.44%
|2020
|1.6%
|-5.8%
|15.2%
|53.33%
|2019
|2.3%
|-2.2%
|6.5%
|55.71%
|2018
|-3.5%
|-6.8%
|0.3%
|84.88%
|Period
|AAMCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.3%
|-23.0%
|54.0%
|26.83%
|1 Yr
|6.4%
|-18.1%
|40.4%
|19.51%
|3 Yr
|0.1%*
|-18.3%
|16.3%
|45.45%
|5 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-13.2%
|10.3%
|48.13%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.5%
|6.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|AAMCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.0%
|-48.5%
|15.7%
|66.39%
|2021
|2.4%
|-10.0%
|21.8%
|46.03%
|2020
|1.6%
|-5.8%
|15.2%
|53.33%
|2019
|2.3%
|-2.2%
|6.5%
|55.71%
|2018
|-1.3%
|-6.8%
|0.3%
|37.07%
|AAMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AAMCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|27.8 M
|1.96 M
|15.7 B
|86.18%
|Number of Holdings
|27
|2
|3255
|60.98%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|19 M
|349 K
|12.1 B
|88.21%
|Weighting of Top 10
|68.10%
|22.9%
|100.0%
|58.99%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AAMCX % Rank
|Stocks
|65.99%
|0.00%
|238.38%
|23.58%
|Cash
|23.15%
|-65.52%
|88.88%
|29.27%
|Bonds
|10.47%
|0.00%
|106.59%
|71.54%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.39%
|0.00%
|8.92%
|31.30%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.21%
|52.03%
|Other
|0.00%
|-72.87%
|73.78%
|77.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AAMCX % Rank
|Industrials
|14.15%
|0.00%
|23.85%
|12.20%
|Consumer Defense
|13.85%
|0.00%
|37.51%
|15.12%
|Healthcare
|13.69%
|0.00%
|38.63%
|34.63%
|Utilities
|13.30%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|7.32%
|Technology
|12.31%
|0.00%
|85.77%
|63.41%
|Basic Materials
|8.14%
|0.00%
|56.73%
|11.22%
|Communication Services
|8.05%
|0.00%
|21.61%
|23.90%
|Financial Services
|7.87%
|0.00%
|98.22%
|73.66%
|Consumer Cyclical
|3.44%
|0.00%
|25.83%
|78.54%
|Energy
|3.14%
|0.00%
|60.89%
|75.61%
|Real Estate
|2.07%
|0.00%
|99.45%
|64.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AAMCX % Rank
|US
|64.53%
|-1.19%
|235.84%
|13.01%
|Non US
|1.46%
|-6.82%
|98.11%
|59.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AAMCX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|68.23%
|-72.56%
|100.00%
|31.30%
|Government
|15.86%
|0.00%
|99.78%
|67.89%
|Corporate
|15.41%
|0.00%
|98.28%
|26.02%
|Municipal
|0.32%
|0.00%
|19.13%
|8.13%
|Securitized
|0.17%
|0.00%
|52.99%
|43.50%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|71.81%
|65.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AAMCX % Rank
|US
|9.03%
|-17.22%
|99.80%
|66.67%
|Non US
|1.44%
|-2.67%
|63.37%
|57.72%
|AAMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.78%
|0.21%
|5.96%
|6.22%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|73.58%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|84.05%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.05%
|0.70%
|N/A
|AAMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|AAMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|AAMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|219.00%
|0.00%
|441.00%
|86.00%
|AAMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AAMCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|49.86%
|64.46%
|AAMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|AAMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AAMCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.96%
|-2.12%
|13.72%
|84.55%
|AAMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 18, 2015
6.45
6.5%
Mr. Gebben is responsible for portfolio management, research, product design and operations. He has been the portfolio manager of this strategy since its inception. He earned an MBA from the University of Illinois, Springfield and his BA from Illinois Wesleyan University. He holds a Certified Investment Management Analyst, CIMA (R), designation through IMCA in conjunction with the Wharton School of Business.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|33.83
|6.63
|13.0
