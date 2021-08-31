Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

AAM Build America Bond 7

mutual fund
AAMBGX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$570.5 -1.87 -0.33%
primary theme
U.S. Long-Term Bond Duration
share class
(AAMBGX) Primary
AAMBGX (Mutual Fund)

AAM Build America Bond 7

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$570.5 -1.87 -0.33%
primary theme
U.S. Long-Term Bond Duration
share class
(AAMBGX) Primary
AAMBGX (Mutual Fund)

AAM Build America Bond 7

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$570.5 -1.87 -0.33%
primary theme
U.S. Long-Term Bond Duration
share class
(AAMBGX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AAM Build America Bond 7

AAMBGX | Fund

$570.50

-

0.00%

0.34%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.3%

1 yr return

5.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.6%

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

100.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$572.4
$525.07
$576.33

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.34%

SALES FEES

Front Load 3.00%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Unknown

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AAM Build America Bond 7

AAMBGX | Fund

$570.50

-

0.00%

0.34%

AAMBGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Monthly
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AAM Build America Bond 7
  • Fund Family Name
    Advisors Asset Management, Inc.
  • Inception Date
    Dec 15, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States

Fund Description

AAMBGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AAMBGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.3% -37.9% 3.9% 25.58%
1 Yr 5.4% -19.3% 181.5% 36.74%
3 Yr 7.9%* -15.5% 24.8% 44.08%
5 Yr 5.6%* -6.9% 18.1% 40.00%
10 Yr 7.3%* -3.9% 8.7% 13.59%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AAMBGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.9% -73.4% 112.0% 45.79%
2021 -34.4% -50.9% 15.2% 98.57%
2020 -3.7% -10.5% 5.1% 44.93%
2019 1.2% -8.7% 9.7% 66.67%
2018 -2.8% -7.9% 6.7% 89.60%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AAMBGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.3% -37.9% 3.9% 22.79%
1 Yr 2.3% -21.4% 181.5% 33.80%
3 Yr 6.8%* -15.5% 24.8% 43.26%
5 Yr 5.0%* -6.9% 18.1% 38.03%
10 Yr 6.9%* -3.9% 9.2% 11.65%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AAMBGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.9% -73.4% 112.0% 45.79%
2021 -34.4% -50.9% 15.2% 98.57%
2020 -3.7% -10.5% 5.1% 44.93%
2019 1.2% -8.7% 9.7% 66.67%
2018 -2.8% -7.9% 6.7% 89.60%

NAV & Total Return History

AAMBGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AAMBGX Category Low Category High AAMBGX % Rank
Net Assets N/A 10.4 M 17.1 B N/A
Number of Holdings 4 3 3347 99.54%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.28 M 797 K 1.31 B 96.76%
Weighting of Top 10 100.00% 3.0% 100.0% 18.06%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. SOUTH JERSEY TRANSN AUTH N J TRANSN SYS REV 7% 28.69%
  2. PENNSYLVANIA ST TPK COMMN OIL FRANCHISE TAX REV 6.38% 27.49%
  3. LOUISVILLE & JEFFERSON CNTY KY MET SWR DIST SWR & DRAIN SYS REV 5.98% 22.53%
  4. MESA ST COLLEGE COLO AUXILIARY FACS ENTERPRISE REV 5.8% 21.29%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AAMBGX % Rank
Bonds 		100.00% 66.19% 179.76% 80.56%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 16.24% 96.30%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 17.47% 96.30%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 1.67% 94.91%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.78% 95.83%
Cash 		0.00% -84.13% 6.28% 93.98%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AAMBGX % Rank
Municipal 		100.00% 0.00% 100.00% 38.89%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 34.47% 94.91%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% 0.00% 29.85% 97.69%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 4.69% 97.22%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 98.94% 97.69%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 46.64% 95.83%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AAMBGX % Rank
US 		100.00% 66.19% 151.83% 43.98%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 27.93% 95.83%

AAMBGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AAMBGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.34% 0.04% 2.88% 19.62%
Management Fee N/A 0.03% 0.65% N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.05% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

AAMBGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 3.00% 0.00% 4.75% 90.24%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AAMBGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AAMBGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 1.00% 85.00% N/A

AAMBGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AAMBGX Category Low Category High AAMBGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 19.86% 23.61%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AAMBGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AAMBGX Category Low Category High AAMBGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A 2.10% 5.46% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AAMBGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Semi-Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

AAMBGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
1.44 17.42 8.05 6.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×