Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
0.3%
1 yr return
5.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
7.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
5.6%
Net Assets
$N/A
Holdings in Top 10
100.0%
Expense Ratio 0.34%
Front Load 3.00%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Unknown
|Period
|AAMBGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.3%
|-37.9%
|3.9%
|25.58%
|1 Yr
|5.4%
|-19.3%
|181.5%
|36.74%
|3 Yr
|7.9%*
|-15.5%
|24.8%
|44.08%
|5 Yr
|5.6%*
|-6.9%
|18.1%
|40.00%
|10 Yr
|7.3%*
|-3.9%
|8.7%
|13.59%
* Annualized
|Period
|AAMBGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-8.9%
|-73.4%
|112.0%
|45.79%
|2021
|-34.4%
|-50.9%
|15.2%
|98.57%
|2020
|-3.7%
|-10.5%
|5.1%
|44.93%
|2019
|1.2%
|-8.7%
|9.7%
|66.67%
|2018
|-2.8%
|-7.9%
|6.7%
|89.60%
|AAMBGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AAMBGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|N/A
|10.4 M
|17.1 B
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|4
|3
|3347
|99.54%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.28 M
|797 K
|1.31 B
|96.76%
|Weighting of Top 10
|100.00%
|3.0%
|100.0%
|18.06%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AAMBGX % Rank
|Bonds
|100.00%
|66.19%
|179.76%
|80.56%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.24%
|96.30%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.47%
|96.30%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.67%
|94.91%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.78%
|95.83%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-84.13%
|6.28%
|93.98%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AAMBGX % Rank
|Municipal
|100.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|38.89%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|34.47%
|94.91%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.85%
|97.69%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.69%
|97.22%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|98.94%
|97.69%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|46.64%
|95.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AAMBGX % Rank
|US
|100.00%
|66.19%
|151.83%
|43.98%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.93%
|95.83%
|AAMBGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.34%
|0.04%
|2.88%
|19.62%
|Management Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.65%
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.05%
|0.40%
|N/A
|AAMBGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|3.00%
|0.00%
|4.75%
|90.24%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|AAMBGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|AAMBGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|1.00%
|85.00%
|N/A
|AAMBGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AAMBGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.86%
|23.61%
|AAMBGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|AAMBGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AAMBGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|2.10%
|5.46%
|N/A
|AAMBGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Semi-Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Aug 25, 2021
|$1.820
