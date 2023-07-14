Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) are invested in common stocks and securities convertible into common stocks (collectively, “stocks”) of issuers based in at least three different countries located outside the United States. The Fund’s investments in stocks may include master limited partnerships (“MLPs”), real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (“ADRs”) and global depositary receipts (“GDRs”), and U.S. dollar-denominated foreign stocks traded on U.S. exchanges. The Fund will primarily invest in countries comprising the MSCI ® EAFE Index. The MSCI EAFE Index is designed to represent the performance of large- and mid-capitalization securities across 21 developed markets countries, including countries in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excluding the U.S. and Canada. It covers approximately 85% of the free float-adjusted market capitalization in each country. Companies included in the MSCI EAFE Index are selected from among the larger capitalization companies in these markets. The Fund principally invests in large-capitalization and mid-capitalization companies, and to a lesser extent in small-capitalization companies. The Fund may invest in certain emerging market countries. The Fund may use futures contracts, foreign currency forward contracts, including non-deliverable forward contracts (“NDFs”), and currency swaps as a hedge against foreign currency fluctuations.

The Manager allocates the assets of the Fund among different sub-advisors. The Manager believes that this strategy may help the Fund outperform other investment styles over the longer term while reducing volatility and downside risk.

The sub-advisors select stocks that, in their opinion, have most or all of the following characteristics (relative to that stock’s country, sector or industry):

■ above-average return on equity or earnings growth potential,

■ below-average price to earnings or price to cash flow ratio,

■ below-average price to book value ratio, and

■ above-average dividend yields.

The sub-advisors may consider potential changes in currency exchange rates when choosing stocks. Each of the sub-advisors determines the earnings growth prospects of companies based upon a combination of internal and external research using fundamental analysis and considering changing economic trends. The decision to sell a stock is typically based on the belief that the company is no longer considered undervalued or shows deteriorating fundamentals, or that better investment opportunities exist in other stocks. The Fund may have significant exposure to the Financials sector. However, as the sector composition of the Fund’s portfolio changes over time, the Fund’s exposure to the Financials sector may be lower at a future date, and the Fund’s exposure to other market sectors may be higher. From time to time, based on market or economic conditions, the Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in the securities of issuers located in, or with significant economic ties to, a single country or geographic region.

Each sub-advisor’s investment processes incorporate the sub-advisor’s environmental, social and/or governance (“ESG”) analysis as a consideration in the assessment of all potential portfolio investments. However, as ESG information is just one investment consideration, ESG considerations are not solely determinative in any investment decision made by a sub-advisor. In addition, the sub-advisors do not use ESG considerations to limit, restrict or otherwise exclude companies or sectors from the Fund’s investment universe. A sub-advisor may use ESG research and/or ratings information provided by one or more third parties in performing this analysis and considering ESG risks.