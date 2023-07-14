Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
18.7%
1 yr return
25.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.6%
Net Assets
$1.73 B
Holdings in Top 10
30.1%
Expense Ratio 1.06%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 41.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$2,500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|■
|above-average return on equity or earnings growth potential,
|■
|below-average price to earnings or price to cash flow ratio,
|■
|below-average price to book value ratio, and
|■
|above-average dividend yields.
|Period
|AAIPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.7%
|-0.2%
|22.6%
|7.78%
|1 Yr
|25.3%
|-23.3%
|32.8%
|17.66%
|3 Yr
|6.2%*
|-4.6%
|20.6%
|58.15%
|5 Yr
|-1.6%*
|-11.2%
|9.8%
|86.01%
|10 Yr
|0.3%*
|-5.5%
|10.0%
|54.55%
* Annualized
|Period
|AAIPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.3%
|-27.8%
|166.1%
|53.35%
|2021
|-0.7%
|-42.2%
|28.2%
|95.67%
|2020
|-0.2%
|-7.3%
|5.5%
|59.55%
|2019
|3.8%
|1.1%
|7.1%
|40.86%
|2018
|-5.3%
|-8.1%
|-1.1%
|85.02%
|Period
|AAIPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.7%
|-9.7%
|22.6%
|7.78%
|1 Yr
|25.3%
|-23.3%
|56.0%
|17.91%
|3 Yr
|6.2%*
|-4.6%
|22.3%
|53.50%
|5 Yr
|0.1%*
|-11.2%
|12.6%
|70.14%
|10 Yr
|2.3%*
|-5.5%
|13.3%
|46.47%
* Annualized
|Period
|AAIPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.3%
|-27.8%
|166.1%
|53.35%
|2021
|-0.7%
|-42.2%
|28.2%
|95.67%
|2020
|-0.2%
|-7.3%
|5.5%
|59.55%
|2019
|3.8%
|1.1%
|7.1%
|41.20%
|2018
|-3.6%
|-8.1%
|-1.1%
|40.42%
|AAIPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AAIPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.73 B
|2.2 M
|44.7 B
|28.66%
|Number of Holdings
|108
|2
|3900
|47.02%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|368 M
|530 K
|13.7 B
|31.25%
|Weighting of Top 10
|30.12%
|7.3%
|99.9%
|28.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AAIPX % Rank
|Stocks
|91.85%
|75.03%
|100.46%
|96.13%
|Cash
|7.54%
|-31.92%
|11.89%
|4.17%
|Other
|0.62%
|-2.35%
|6.11%
|7.14%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.34%
|50.89%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.15%
|46.43%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.71%
|48.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AAIPX % Rank
|Industrials
|16.76%
|1.03%
|36.79%
|21.62%
|Financial Services
|16.16%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|81.98%
|Healthcare
|15.69%
|0.00%
|23.28%
|10.21%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.09%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|33.03%
|Consumer Defense
|7.77%
|0.00%
|31.84%
|54.65%
|Technology
|7.56%
|0.00%
|24.16%
|40.84%
|Energy
|7.06%
|0.00%
|26.59%
|43.84%
|Communication Services
|5.98%
|0.00%
|23.78%
|63.36%
|Basic Materials
|5.54%
|0.00%
|30.76%
|80.78%
|Utilities
|5.26%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|25.23%
|Real Estate
|1.13%
|0.00%
|17.64%
|63.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AAIPX % Rank
|Non US
|89.84%
|71.47%
|100.46%
|85.42%
|US
|2.01%
|0.00%
|15.02%
|34.52%
|AAIPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.06%
|0.01%
|21.16%
|47.73%
|Management Fee
|0.61%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|29.34%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|14.20%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.47%
|85.31%
|AAIPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|AAIPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|AAIPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|41.00%
|2.00%
|158.16%
|47.39%
|AAIPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AAIPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.02%
|0.00%
|8.48%
|80.90%
|AAIPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|AAIPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AAIPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.98%
|0.18%
|7.85%
|65.54%
|AAIPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 23, 2020
|$0.219
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2019
|$0.478
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.331
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2017
|$0.275
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2016
|$0.372
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2015
|$0.208
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2014
|$0.458
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2013
|$0.239
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2012
|$0.365
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2011
|$0.483
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2010
|$0.313
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2009
|$0.439
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2004
|$0.217
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2003
|$0.375
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2002
|$0.290
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2001
|$0.225
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 1994
28.27
28.3%
Kirk Brown serves as Senior Portfolio Manager, Asset Management for American Beacon Advisors, Inc. and is responsible for monitoring the investment advisors to several American Beacon Funds as well as investments in alternative products (including private equity). He is also responsible for monitoring the international, high yield bond, emerging markets and currency overlay investment advisors to AMR Corporation’s pension plans. Prior to joining American Beacon in 1994, Mr. Brown served in operational and business planning roles for American Airlines, Inc. Mr. Brown received his BA from the State University of New York at Brockport in 1986 and an MBA from Vanderbilt University’s Owen Graduate School of Management in 1988. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 30, 2005
16.51
16.5%
Michael G. Fry, a Managing Director of Lazard Asset Management, is a portfolio manager/analyst on various of the Investment Manager’s International Equity teams. Prior to joining Lazard Asset Management in 2005, Mr. Fry held several positions at UBS Global Asset Management, including Head of Global Equity Portfolio Management, Global Head of Equity Research and Head of Australian Equities. Mr. Fry began working in the investment field in 1981.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2006
16.34
16.3%
Mr. Eng is a director and fundamental portfolio manager of Causeway and has been with the firm since July 2001. He is responsible for investment research in the global consumer discretionary, industrials and materials sectors. He has been a portfolio manager since February 2002. PRIOR EXPERIENCE From 1997 to July 2001, Mr. Eng was an equity research associate for the Hotchkis and Wiley division of Merrill Lynch Investment Managers. In 1996, Mr. Eng worked as a summer research associate for Hotchkis and Wiley, performing U.K. and European equity research.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2010
11.42
11.4%
Mr. Muldoon is a director and fundamental portfolio manager of Causeway and is responsible for investment research in the global financials and materials sectors. He joined the firm in August 2003 and has been a portfolio manager since September 2010. PRIOR EXPERIENCE From 1995 to June 2003, Mr. Muldoon was an investment consultant for Fidelity Investments where he served as a liaison between institutional clients and investment managers within Fidelity.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 31, 2013
9.01
9.0%
Kevin Matthews is a Managing Director of Lazard and a portfolio manager for various of Lazard's international equity teams. Mr. Matthews was a research analyst with a background in financial, automotive, aerospace and capital goods sectors. He began working in the investment field in 2001 when he joined Lazard. Kevin has a BA in Politics and Philosophy from St. Chad's College, Durham University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2013
8.42
8.4%
Alessandro Valentini is a Director and fundamental portfolio manager of Causeway and is responsible for research in the global health care and financial sectors. Mr. Valentini joined the firm in July 2006 as a Research Associate and became a Portfolio Manager in 2013. During the summer of 2005, Mr. Valentini worked as a research analyst at Thornburg Investment Management. From 2000 to 2004, Mr. Valentini worked as a financial analyst at Goldman Sachs in the European Equities Research-Sales division in New York.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 27, 2015
7.26
7.3%
Ms. Lee is a director and fundamental portfolio manager at Causeway. She joined the firm in August 2007 and has been a portfolio manager since January 2015. During the summer of 2006, Ms. Lee interned at Tiger Asia. From 2001 to 2004, Ms. Lee was an associate in the mergers and acquisitions division of Credit Suisse First Boston in Seoul. From 1999 to 2000, she was an analyst in the mergers and acquisitions division of Credit Suisse First Boston in Hong Kong.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 15, 2020
2.38
2.4%
Al is a member of the team of investment professionals managing the Non-U.S. Intrinsic Value strategy. He joined American Century Investments in 2017. Previously, he was a partner and senior portfolio manager at Lombardia Capital Partners. Prior to that, Al was the CEO, CIO and portfolio manager at Dean Chase Global Value LLC. Other positions he has held include being a portfolio manager and analyst at Brandes Investment Partners LP and an adviser at Dean Witter Reynolds Inc. He has worked in the investment industry since 1988. Al earned a bachelor's degree in finance and international business from New York University and is a CFA charterholder and member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2021
1.41
1.4%
Mr. Cho is a fundamental portfolio manager at Causeway. He joined the firm in September 2013 and has been a portfolio member since January 2021. His current responsibilities include coverage of companies in the technology and communication services sectors. From 2011 to 2013, Mr. Cho was a vice president at BofA-ML Equity Research, covering the IT hardware and supply chain sector. From 2007 to 2011, he worked as an associate at Goldman Sachs Equity Research covering the same sector. From 2006 to 2007, he worked as an analyst at Morgan Stanley Equity Research covering the internet and interactive software sector. Prior to that, he worked as an analyst at PA Consulting Group in the financial services practice. Mr. Cho earned a BSc in management science from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2022
0.25
0.3%
Mr. Peden joined GuideStone Capital Management in 1996 and was promoted to Vice President and CIO on April 1, 2015. As CIO, he provides leadership, vision, strategic planning and management oversight over all global investment matters including the development of all investment strategies. He is responsible for overseeing the investment management process of GSCM. He is a principal colleague in the strategic planning of all investment management related matters for GSCM, including investment strategy and research. He is responsible for portfolio management and fund construction, overseeing all fund managers and investment research activities. He is Chairman of GuideStone’s Investment Strategy Group and a member of GuideStone’s Committee on Socially Responsible Investing. Prior to GuideStone, Mr. Peden was an Assistant Vice President in the Fixed Income Department at Southwest Securities Inc. in Dallas. Prior to working at Southwest Securities, he worked as an analyst at First Interstate Bank (now Wells Fargo). Mr. Peden earned a bachelor of business administration in finance from the University of North Texas and earned a master of business administration with honors from Texas Christian University. He is a CFA charterholder and holds the Series 7 and 63 securities licenses. He is a past President of the CFA Society of Dallas-Fort Worth and a member of the CFA Institute.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.2
|29.68
|7.59
|0.54
