Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Ancora Income Fund

AAIIX | Fund

$6.71

$38.2 M

5.37%

$0.36

1.03%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.1%

1 yr return

-5.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.3%

Net Assets

$38.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

15.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$6.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.03%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 40.56%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

AAIIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Monthly
  • Net Income Ratio 4.43%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Ancora Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Ancora
  • Inception Date
    Jan 05, 2004
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kevin Gale

Fund Description

The Fund pursues its income objective by investing primarily in income-producing securities (such as debt securities, preferred stocks, high dividend-bearing common shares, common and preferred shares of closed-end investment companies (also known as “closed-end funds”) and shares of exchange-traded funds (“ETF’s”) having portfolios consisting primarily of income-producing securities). Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the assets of the Fund will be invested in income-producing securities. Certain of the debt securities and preferred stocks in which the Fund invests may be convertible into common shares (“convertible securities”).  In addition, certain of the debt securities in which the Fund invests are bonds the issuers of which are real estate investment trusts and business development companies. The Fund will pursue its capital appreciation objective by investing in shares of closed-end funds and convertible securities of large, small and mid-sized companies. The Fund will invest only in securities of companies with market capitalizations of more than $500 million, except that the Fund may invest in closed-end funds with market capitalizations of less than that amount.

The Fund will alter the composition of its portfolio as economic and market trends change. The Advisor will increase its investment in short-term debt securities during periods when it believes interest rates will rise and will increase its investment in long-term debt securities when it believes interest rates will decline.  The Fund may invest in debt securities of any maturity, but average maturity generally will not exceed 15 years.

In selecting corporate debt securities for the Fund, the Advisor intends to invest principally in securities rated BBB or better by Standard & Poor’s Corporation rating service, but may invest in securities rated as low as BB, B, CCC or CC or unrated securities when these investments are believed by the Advisor to be sound.  The Fund will not invest more than 20% of its portfolio in (i) securities rated BB or lower by Standard & Poor’s Corporation and/or (ii) unrated securities which, in the opinion of the Advisor, are of quality comparable to those rated BB or lower.  Securities rated lower than BBB by Standard & Poor’s, sometimes referred to as “junk bonds,” are usually considered lower-rated securities and have speculative characteristics.  Please refer to Appendix A of this Prospectus for a description of these ratings.

In selecting closed-end funds for the Fund, the Advisor will invest in closed-end funds which, in choosing corporate debt securities in which they invest, adhere to ratings criteria no less strict than those followed by the Fund in selecting its direct investments that incorporate debt securities. Such closed-end funds may invest in debt securities of United States or foreign issuers.

Read More

AAIIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AAIIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.1% -4.3% 5.1% 22.21%
1 Yr -5.8% -15.7% 164.5% 87.61%
3 Yr -2.5%* -12.2% 47.9% 3.62%
5 Yr -3.3%* -10.0% 55.6% 90.38%
10 Yr -2.5%* -7.4% 12.7% 95.95%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AAIIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.8% -34.7% 131.9% 86.94%
2021 2.2% -6.0% 15.7% 0.51%
2020 -0.8% -9.6% 118.7% 98.11%
2019 1.6% -0.4% 5.8% 16.76%
2018 -2.0% -2.2% 3.3% 99.76%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AAIIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.1% -15.5% 5.1% 20.11%
1 Yr -5.8% -16.1% 164.5% 84.08%
3 Yr -2.5%* -12.2% 47.9% 6.46%
5 Yr -2.6%* -10.0% 55.6% 68.11%
10 Yr 1.2%* -7.4% 13.5% 6.04%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AAIIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.8% -34.7% 131.9% 86.94%
2021 2.2% -6.0% 15.7% 0.51%
2020 -0.8% -9.6% 118.7% 98.11%
2019 1.9% -0.4% 5.8% 6.35%
2018 -0.8% -2.2% 3.3% 79.06%

NAV & Total Return History

AAIIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AAIIX Category Low Category High AAIIX % Rank
Net Assets 38.2 M 2.88 M 287 B 95.69%
Number of Holdings 104 1 17234 93.56%
Net Assets in Top 10 5.95 M -106 M 27.6 B 96.54%
Weighting of Top 10 15.57% 3.7% 123.9% 80.14%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. GDL Fund FXDVR PRF REDEEM 26/03/2025 USD 50 - Ser C 4.95%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 0.62% 4.16%
  3. Priority Income Fund, Inc. 6.375% PRF REDEEM 31/12/2024 USD 25 Ser E 3.86%
  4. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income 3.65%
  5. MVC Capital Inc 6.25% 3.09%
  6. AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II 5.5% 2.95%
  7. FIDUS INVESTMENT CORPORATION 6% 2.52%
  8. Special Opportunities Fund Inc B 2.51%
  9. ESSEX CNTY N J IMPT AUTH 6.69% 2.49%
  10. Great Elm Capital Corporation 6.5% 2.36%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AAIIX % Rank
Preferred Stocks 		77.13% 0.00% 77.13% 0.10%
Cash 		9.39% -181.13% 95.99% 14.70%
Stocks 		9.13% -0.55% 24.74% 0.57%
Bonds 		4.22% 3.97% 268.18% 99.81%
Other 		0.09% -13.23% 4.55% 5.67%
Convertible Bonds 		0.03% 0.00% 7.93% 86.17%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AAIIX % Rank
Financial Services 		30.75% 0.00% 100.00% 25.43%
Energy 		18.58% 0.00% 100.00% 31.79%
Real Estate 		13.72% 0.00% 99.26% 11.56%
Basic Materials 		10.47% 0.00% 100.00% 7.51%
Utilities 		10.00% 0.00% 100.00% 14.45%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.59% 0.00% 100.00% 22.54%
Consumer Defense 		6.37% 0.00% 99.67% 13.29%
Technology 		0.89% 0.00% 43.45% 22.54%
Healthcare 		0.23% 0.00% 17.70% 19.08%
Industrials 		0.21% 0.00% 48.31% 37.57%
Communication Services 		0.19% 0.00% 100.00% 30.64%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AAIIX % Rank
US 		8.11% -0.52% 24.47% 0.29%
Non US 		1.02% -0.03% 4.86% 0.48%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AAIIX % Rank
Corporate 		89.37% 0.00% 100.00% 0.48%
Cash & Equivalents 		10.35% 0.00% 95.99% 18.16%
Government 		0.27% 0.00% 86.23% 95.87%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 25.16% 66.86%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 98.40% 99.42%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 86.26%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AAIIX % Rank
US 		3.80% 3.63% 210.09% 99.81%
Non US 		0.42% -6.54% 58.09% 94.72%

AAIIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AAIIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.03% 0.01% 20.64% 23.07%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.76% 88.41%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 6.69%
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.01% 0.50% 56.80%

Sales Fees

AAIIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AAIIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 36.84%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AAIIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 40.56% 2.00% 493.39% 13.04%

AAIIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AAIIX Category Low Category High AAIIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.37% 0.00% 10.77% 9.92%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AAIIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AAIIX Category Low Category High AAIIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.43% -1.28% 8.97% 0.70%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AAIIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AAIIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kevin Gale

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2020

2.08

2.1%

Mr. Gale joined Ancora Advisors in 2019 as part of the firm’s Fixed Income Team. Mr. Gale leads the team managing the firm’s various fixed income strategies as well as the individual portfolios for institutional and high net worth accounts. Prior to joining Ancora Advisors, Mr. Gale worked in various positions with increasing responsibility at KeyBank since 2000. Mr. Gale has a Bachelor of Science degree in Family Financial Management from The Ohio State University, and a Master of Business Administration from Cleveland State University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.83 1.16

