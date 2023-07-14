The Fund pursues its income objective by investing primarily in income-producing securities (such as debt securities, preferred stocks, high dividend-bearing common shares, common and preferred shares of closed-end investment companies (also known as “closed-end funds”) and shares of exchange-traded funds (“ETF’s”) having portfolios consisting primarily of income-producing securities). Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the assets of the Fund will be invested in income-producing securities. Certain of the debt securities and preferred stocks in which the Fund invests may be convertible into common shares (“convertible securities”). In addition, certain of the debt securities in which the Fund invests are bonds the issuers of which are real estate investment trusts and business development companies. The Fund will pursue its capital appreciation objective by investing in shares of closed-end funds and convertible securities of large, small and mid-sized companies. The Fund will invest only in securities of companies with market capitalizations of more than $500 million, except that the Fund may invest in closed-end funds with market capitalizations of less than that amount.

The Fund will alter the composition of its portfolio as economic and market trends change. The Advisor will increase its investment in short-term debt securities during periods when it believes interest rates will rise and will increase its investment in long-term debt securities when it believes interest rates will decline. The Fund may invest in debt securities of any maturity, but average maturity generally will not exceed 15 years.

In selecting corporate debt securities for the Fund, the Advisor intends to invest principally in securities rated BBB or better by Standard & Poor’s Corporation rating service, but may invest in securities rated as low as BB, B, CCC or CC or unrated securities when these investments are believed by the Advisor to be sound. The Fund will not invest more than 20% of its portfolio in (i) securities rated BB or lower by Standard & Poor’s Corporation and/or (ii) unrated securities which, in the opinion of the Advisor, are of quality comparable to those rated BB or lower. Securities rated lower than BBB by Standard & Poor’s, sometimes referred to as “junk bonds,” are usually considered lower-rated securities and have speculative characteristics. Please refer to Appendix A of this Prospectus for a description of these ratings.

In selecting closed-end funds for the Fund, the Advisor will invest in closed-end funds which, in choosing corporate debt securities in which they invest, adhere to ratings criteria no less strict than those followed by the Fund in selecting its direct investments that incorporate debt securities. Such closed-end funds may invest in debt securities of United States or foreign issuers.