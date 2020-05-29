Home
Trending ETFs

AAIFX (Mutual Fund)

AAIFX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Fund Summary – Timber Point Alternative Income Fund

AAIFX | Fund

$8.07

$12.7 M

0.00%

-

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.9%

Net Assets

$12.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

1.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Fund Summary – Timber Point Alternative Income Fund

AAIFX | Fund

$8.07

$12.7 M

0.00%

-

AAIFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Fund Summary – Timber Point Alternative Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Jan 13, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions the Fund seeks to obtain its investment objective by allocating assets among credit-related instruments such as corporate bonds, municipal bonds, mortgage and asset-backed securities, and floating-rate securities. The Fund is designed to generate more of its income and returns from assets with less yield-curve risk than traditional duration-sensitive bonds. The Fund may invest in debt securities of any maturity and any quality, including below-investment grade debt (also known as “junk bonds”). The Fund is actively traded and, therefore, will have a high portfolio turnover rate.

The Fund may also invest in equity securities including those of private funds, including private funds such as hedge funds and private equity funds, exchange-traded-notes (ETNs”), exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), mutual funds, and publicly traded and non-publicly traded business development companies (“BDCs”). Investments in illiquid private funds, including illiquid hedge funds and private equity funds, will be limited to no more than 15% of the Fund’s net assets. The Fund may invest in equity securities of any market capitalization.

The Fund may invest without limitation in investments tied economically to any country in the world, including emerging market countries.

Read More

AAIFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AAIFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -21.8% 300.2% 81.70%
1 Yr N/A -24.2% 303.2% 75.80%
3 Yr N/A* -12.1% 58.3% 39.84%
5 Yr -0.9%* -6.8% 33.2% 77.21%
10 Yr N/A* -3.2% 14.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AAIFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -7.4% 12.4% 8.53%
2021 N/A -9.2% 0.8% 70.08%
2020 -2.0% -12.3% 9.4% 20.16%
2019 1.7% -2.8% 10.7% 81.66%
2018 -1.1% -11.1% 4.8% 79.80%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AAIFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -21.8% 300.2% 81.70%
1 Yr N/A -24.2% 303.2% 75.80%
3 Yr N/A* -9.1% 62.3% 51.17%
5 Yr -0.9%* -4.2% 37.1% 70.23%
10 Yr N/A* -3.2% 19.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AAIFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -7.0% 12.6% 8.53%
2021 N/A -9.2% 4.8% 77.65%
2020 -2.0% -3.1% 15.2% 33.06%
2019 1.7% -2.8% 17.7% 79.04%
2018 -1.0% -10.1% 5.4% 68.69%

NAV & Total Return History

AAIFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AAIFX Category Low Category High AAIFX % Rank
Net Assets 12.7 M 2.88 M 32.4 B 94.37%
Number of Holdings 20 1 5115 81.55%
Net Assets in Top 10 12.5 M -3.43 B 10 B 76.70%
Weighting of Top 10 0.98% 11.1% 866.9% 45.93%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF 0.20%
  2. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF 0.18%
  3. Federated Hermes Government Obligations Fund 0.16%
  4. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF 0.13%
  5. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF 0.09%
  6. Variant Alternative Income Fund 0.08%
  7. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund 0.07%
  8. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares 0.02%
  9. iShares Select Dividend ETF 0.02%
  10. Invesco Senior Loan ETF 0.02%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AAIFX % Rank
Cash 		99.16% -164.01% 2217.71% 50.49%
Stocks 		0.83% -71.93% 249.29% 4.21%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 23.00% 23.62%
Other 		0.00% -15.28% 43.46% 10.36%
Bonds 		0.00% -2367.93% 258.37% 63.43%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% -1.28% 141.94% 46.60%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AAIFX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 37.97%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 34.76%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 45.45%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 21.38% 45.99%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 77.78% 37.97%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 11.23%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 43.32%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 62.36% 51.87%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 96.39% 43.85%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 48.13%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 65.40% 49.20%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AAIFX % Rank
US 		0.83% -67.71% 220.94% 3.24%
Non US 		0.00% -4.22% 28.35% 35.60%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AAIFX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		0.16% -103.66% 100.00% 48.54%
Derivative 		0.00% -238.73% 68.05% 69.58%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 95.98% 66.02%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 95.75% 5.50%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 80.02% 29.77%
Government 		0.00% -7.42% 398.07% 45.31%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AAIFX % Rank
US 		0.00% -458.01% 190.23% 48.87%
Non US 		0.00% -2231.74% 219.61% 44.66%

AAIFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AAIFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.01% 14.61% 6.54%
Management Fee N/A 0.00% 2.15% 83.23%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 27.13%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

AAIFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 6.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AAIFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AAIFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 2.00% 532.00% 80.22%

AAIFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AAIFX Category Low Category High AAIFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 4.58% 28.57%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AAIFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Semi-Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AAIFX Category Low Category High AAIFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -0.23% 6.94% 93.53%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AAIFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

AAIFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 25.68 5.63 1.67

