To pursue its objective, the Fund invests, under normal market conditions, primarily in debt obligations such as bonds, notes and debentures, and bills issued by U.S. corporations or the U.S. government, its agencies, or instrumentalities, municipal securities, mortgage-backed securities, asset- backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations and fixed income ETFs. Such debt obligations are “investment grade,” rated within the four highest ratings categories assigned by a nationally recognized statistical ratings organization or, if not rated, found by the Adviser under guidelines approved by the Trust’s Board of Trustees to be of comparable quality. The Fund also invests in money market instruments.

Total return is defined as a percentage change, over a specified time period, in a mutual funds net asset value, with the ending net asset value adjusted to account for the reinvestment of all distributions of dividends and capital gains.

If the rating of a security is downgraded after purchase, the portfolio management team will determine whether it is in the best interest of the Fund’s shareholders to continue to hold the security. In making that determination, the factors considered at the time of purchase are reviewed. The Fund does not apply an automatic sale trigger.

In managing the portfolio, the portfolio management team searches for inefficiencies not only at the macro, or top down level, but also at the individual security level. Purchase and sale decisions are based on the Adviser’s judgment about issuers, risk, prices of securities, market conditions, potential returns, and other economic factors.

Under normal circumstances the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in bonds and maintains an average portfolio duration between three and five years. This policy will not be changed without at least 60 days prior notice to shareholders.

Duration provides a measure of a fund’s sensitivity to changes in interest-rates. In general, the longer a fund’s duration, the more its price will fluctuate when interest rates change. A fund with a duration of 10 years is twice as sensitive to interest rate changes as a fund with a five-year duration. A fund with a five-year duration would generally be expected to lose 5% from its net asset value if interest rates rose by one percentage point or gain 5% if interest rates fell by one percentage point.