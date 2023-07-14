As a fundamental policy, under normal circumstances, the Short Duration High Yield Municipal Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income tax (including securities subject to the federal alternative minimum tax (“AMT”)). Tax-exempt municipal obligations include municipal obligations that pay interest that is free from U.S. federal income tax (other than AMT).

The Fund may invest, without limitation, in municipal obligations whose interest is a tax-preference item for purposes of the AMT. If this is the case, the Fund’s net return to those investors may be lower than to investors not subject to the AMT. The interest income distributed by the Fund that is derived from certain tax-exempt municipal obligations may be subject to the federal AMT for individuals. There is no limitation on the portion of the Fund’s assets that may be invested in municipal obligations subject to the AMT. An investor should consult his or her tax adviser for more information.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will maintain an investment portfolio with a weighted average effective duration of less than 4.5 years. However, the Fund can buy securities of any maturity. The Adviser expects to increase or decrease the portfolio’s effective duration based on its outlook for the market and interest rates. Duration measures the sensitivity of bond prices to changes in interest rates. The longer the duration of a bond, the longer it will take to repay the principal and interest obligations and the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates. Because of events affecting the bond markets and interest rate changes, the duration of the portfolio may not meet the target at all times.

The Fund may invest in obligations of any credit quality. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 50% of its assets in municipal bonds rated BBB or lower by S&P Global Ratings or Baa or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., at the time of investment, or the equivalent by another independent rating agency or the unrated equivalent as determined by the Adviser. Split rate bonds will be considered to have the higher credit rating. Municipal bonds rated below investment grade (BB/Ba or lower) are commonly known as “high yield” or “junk” bonds.

Municipal bonds in which the Fund may invest include, but are not limited to, general obligation bonds, revenue bonds, private activity bonds, moral obligation bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper, municipal lease obligations and tender option bonds.

Revenue obligations may include, but are not limited to, general obligation bonds, revenue bonds, private activity bonds, moral obligation bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper, municipal lease obligations and tender option bonds. Revenue obligations may include, but are not limited to, industrial development, pollution control, public utility, housing, and health care issues. Tender option bonds are created when a holder deposits tax-exempt or other bonds into a special purpose trust (“TOB trust”). The TOB trust issues two types of securities: floating rate notes (“floaters” or “TOBs”) and a residual security junior to the floaters (“inverse floaters”). The Fund may invest in floaters issued by TOB trusts.

The Fund can invest up to 25% of its total assets in tobacco-related bonds without an appropriation pledge that makes payments only from a state’s interest in the tobacco Master Settlement Agreement (“MSA”). The MSA is an agreement, reached out of court in 1998, between the largest U.S. tobacco manufacturers and 46 states and other U.S. jurisdictions to settle claims against the tobacco manufacturers.

The Fund may invest in municipal obligations of any state, city, county or other governmental entity, including Puerto Rico and U.S. territories. The Fund currently anticipates that it will have significant exposure to New York municipal securities.

In selecting investments for the Fund, the Adviser generally looks for a wide range of U.S. issuers and securities that provide high current income, including unrated bonds and securities of smaller issuers that offer high current income and might be overlooked by other investors and funds. The Adviser also focuses on securities with coupon interest or accretion rates, current market interest rates, callability and call prices that might change the effective maturity of particular securities. The Adviser may consider selling a security if any of these factors no longer applies to a security purchased for the Fund, but are not required to do so. The Adviser also examines the material risks of an investment across a spectrum of considerations including financial metrics, regional and national conditions, industry specific factors and ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) risks. ESG considerations are fully integrated across all asset classes. Although ESG investing is not a principal strategy of the Fund, the Adviser considers and assesses how these issues are managed and mitigated as well as the opportunities they might create for the issuer.

The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities to achieve its investment objective.