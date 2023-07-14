Home
Cavanal Hill Strategic Enhanced Yield Fund

mutual fund
AAENX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.61 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
Inv (APENX) Primary Inst (AIENX) A (AAENX)
Vitals

YTD Return

-0.1%

1 yr return

-5.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-7.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.9%

Net Assets

$12.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

43.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.52%

SALES FEES

Front Load 2.00%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

AAENX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -0.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.75%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Cavanal Hill Strategic Enhanced Yield Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Cavanal Hill funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 26, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    17504
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Maurer

Fund Description

To pursue its objective, under normal circumstances, the Fund seeks total return through a combination of primarily current income and secondarily capital appreciation by allocating assets among various fixed income sectors, with no more than 65% of the Fund’s net assets in any one sector. The Adviser employs a strategy to enhance the Fund’s yield by shifting assets among higher yielding and lower yielding debt securities across sectors and different maturities based on its view of the relative value of each sector or maturity. Securities are dollar-denominated and include, but are not limited to, the following sectors: US government, foreign government, US corporate, foreign corporate, collateralized mortgage obligations, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, and fixed income Exchange Traded Funds.

Purchase and sale decisions are based on the Adviser’s judgment about issuers, risk, prices of securities, market conditions, potential returns, and other economic factors.

A significant portion of assets are invested in non-rated securities or securities rated below investment grade (“junk bonds” or high yield securities). The Fund also invests in money market instruments.

Total return is defined as a percentage change, over a specified time period, in a mutual fund’s net asset value, with the ending net asset value adjusted to account for the reinvestment of all distributions of dividends and capital gains.

The Fund generally maintains a dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity of one to ten years.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in bonds. This policy will not be changed without at least 60 days prior notice to shareholders.

Read More

AAENX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AAENX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.1% -7.5% 18.6% 84.36%
1 Yr -5.4% -18.4% 21.8% 88.11%
3 Yr -7.0%* -23.6% 52.9% 94.38%
5 Yr -2.9%* -29.7% 29.4% 70.64%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 13.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AAENX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.8% -31.8% 18.4% 76.39%
2021 -1.0% -14.3% 15.8% 59.82%
2020 0.8% -20.2% 60.6% 43.47%
2019 0.6% -10.2% 3.6% 74.87%
2018 -0.1% -12.3% 0.7% 3.61%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AAENX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.1% -11.7% 18.6% 82.82%
1 Yr -5.4% -18.4% 38.5% 87.43%
3 Yr -7.0%* -23.6% 52.9% 94.37%
5 Yr -2.9%* -29.7% 30.2% 72.86%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 16.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AAENX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.8% -31.8% 18.4% 76.39%
2021 -1.0% -14.3% 15.8% 59.82%
2020 0.8% -20.2% 60.6% 43.47%
2019 0.6% -10.2% 3.6% 78.14%
2018 -0.1% -12.3% 1.5% 14.42%

NAV & Total Return History

AAENX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AAENX Category Low Category High AAENX % Rank
Net Assets 12.9 M 100 124 B 99.55%
Number of Holdings 84 2 8175 83.55%
Net Assets in Top 10 6.05 M -1.57 B 20.5 B 88.17%
Weighting of Top 10 43.38% 4.3% 105.0% 25.51%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 0.12% 10.92%
  2. United States Treasury Bonds 1.875% 7.52%
  3. Cavanal Hill Government Secs MMkt Sel 7.26%
  4. United States Treasury Notes 1.5% 5.89%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 0.5% 5.74%
  6. Federal Farm Credit Banks 2.35% 4.50%
  7. AMUR EQUIPMENT FINANCE RECEIVABLES IX LLC 4.13% 4.09%
  8. LSTAR SECURITIES INVESTMENT LTD 3.731% 3.91%
  9. The Boeing Company 8.75% 3.74%
  10. Federal Farm Credit Banks 1.99% 3.73%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AAENX % Rank
Bonds 		92.75% -150.81% 180.51% 32.76%
Cash 		7.26% -261.12% 258.91% 46.03%
Stocks 		0.00% -38.22% 261.12% 83.84%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 13.21% 78.93%
Other 		0.00% -25.82% 276.99% 63.78%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 33.50% 93.80%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AAENX % Rank
Securitized 		55.52% 0.00% 99.65% 13.19%
Corporate 		26.52% 0.00% 97.25% 59.42%
Government 		10.70% 0.00% 99.43% 51.88%
Cash & Equivalents 		7.26% 0.00% 100.00% 53.69%
Derivative 		0.00% -0.52% 72.98% 79.88%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 54.26% 72.46%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AAENX % Rank
US 		82.30% -151.11% 194.51% 18.61%
Non US 		10.45% -136.75% 104.82% 68.54%

AAENX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AAENX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.52% 0.01% 26.65% 33.97%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 2.29% 22.97%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 39.07%
Administrative Fee 0.08% 0.00% 0.70% 41.78%

Sales Fees

AAENX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 2.00% 0.00% 5.75% 96.24%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AAENX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AAENX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 632.00% 30.94%

AAENX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AAENX Category Low Category High AAENX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.17% 0.00% 15.93% 55.09%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AAENX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AAENX Category Low Category High AAENX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.75% -1.55% 11.51% 82.21%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AAENX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AAENX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Maurer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 26, 2017

4.43

4.4%

Michael Maurer joined Cavanal Hill in 2002 as a Portfolio Manager and member of the Fixed Income Management team and senior vice president. Mr. Maurer is responsible for the execution of the taxable fixed income process and contributes to Cavanal Hill's macroeconomic analysis. In 2005, Lipper presented Mr. Maurer with a Performance Achievement Certificate for his #1 ranked mutual fund performance in the short-intermediate investment grade peer group. Prior to joining Cavanal Hill, Mr. Maurer worked as a senior high-grade and high-yield corporate bond trader with AG Edwards & Sons for August 1993 to October 2002.While at AG Edwards, Mr. Maurer was promoted to Fixed Income Strategist and presented insightful analysis on the fixed income markets. He also performed as a market analyst/debt strategist for A.G. Edwards. Mr. Maurer received his Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 2004 and a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Management in 1993 and a Masters in Business Administration in 1997 from Saint Louis University.

Russell Knox

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 26, 2017

4.43

4.4%

Mr. Knox is a Vice President and has been a fixed income fund manager at Cavanal Hill Investment Management since 2005. Before joining the Adviser, Mr. Knox was a graduate assistant in Oklahoma State University’s finance department. Mr. Knox also interned with Citigroup Global Markets’ Yield Book desk. Mr. Knox holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.65 3.19

