Trending ETFs

Vitals

YTD Return

12.2%

1 yr return

12.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$3.47 M

Holdings in Top 10

84.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.58%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 13.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

AAEFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.19%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Century One Choice Blend+ 2060 Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    American Century Investments
  • Inception Date
    Mar 10, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    70858
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Richard Weiss

Fund Description

One Choice Blend+ 2060 Portfolio is a “fund of funds,” meaning that it seeks to achieve its objective by investing in other mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) advised by American Century (collectively, the underlying funds) that represent a variety of asset classes and investment styles. The underlying stock funds draw on growth, value and quantitative investment techniques and diversify investments among small, medium and large U.S. and foreign companies. The underlying bond funds invest in fixed-income securities that vary by issuer type (corporate and government), credit quality (investment-grade and high-yield or “junk bonds”) and geographic exposure (domestic and international). Short-term investments include underlying funds that invest in fixed-income or debt instruments and have a shorter-term weighted average duration, typically three years or less. The following table indicates the fund’s neutral mix; that is, how the fund’s investments generally will be allocated among the major asset classes. The table also shows the neutral weightings of each underlying fund currently being used within the various asset classes. This information is as of the date of this prospectus.
Equity Securities (Stock Funds) 90.00 %
Focused Dynamic Growth Fund 14.43  %
Growth Fund 0.00  %
Avantis U.S. Equity Fund 21.91  %
American Century Low Volatility ETF 0.00  %
Focused Large Cap Value Fund 14.45  %
Heritage Fund 3.47  %
Mid Cap Value Fund 3.47  %
Small Cap Growth Fund 1.96  %
Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value Fund 1.96  %
Focused International Growth Fund 4.50  %
Avantis International Equity Fund 8.06  %
Non-U.S. Intrinsic Value Fund 4.50  %
International Value Fund 0.00  %
International Small-Mid Cap Fund 1.84  %
Emerging Markets Fund 4.05  %
Avantis Emerging Markets Equity Fund 2.70  %
Global Real Estate Fund 2.70  %
Fixed-Income Securities (Bond Funds) 10.00 %
Avantis Core Fixed Income Fund 5.39  %
Global Bond Fund 2.00  %
High Income Fund 1.37  %
Emerging Markets Debt Fund 0.74  %
Short Duration Inflation Protection Bond Fund 0.00  %
Inflation-Adjusted Bond Fund 0.50  %
Short-Term Investments (Short-Term Funds) 0.00  %
Avantis Short Term Fixed Income 0.00  %
The target date in the fund name (2060) refers to the approximate year an investor plans to retire and likely would stop making new investments in the fund. The target date does not necessarily represent the specific year you expect to need your assets. It is intended only as a general guide and assumes a retirement age of 65. The fund may not be appropriate for an investor who plans to retire at or near the target date, but at an age well before or after 65. The fund is designed for investors who plan to withdraw the value of their account gradually after retirement. Over time, the fund’s neutral mix will become more conservative by decreasing the allocation to stocks and increasing the allocation to bonds and short-term investments. The fund will reach its most conservative allocation approximately five years after the target date, at which point its neutral mix is expected to become fixed at 40% stock funds, 54% bond funds and 6% short-term funds. The following chart shows how the neutral mix is expected to change over time according to a predetermined glide path.
The portfolio managers regularly review the fund’s allocations to determine whether rebalancing is appropriate. In order to better balance risks in changing market environments, the portfolio managers may make modest deviations from the neutral mix in light of prevailing market conditions. We reserve the right to modify the neutral mix and underlying funds from time to time should circumstances warrant a change.
Read More

AAEFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AAEFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.2% 3.9% 12.9% N/A
1 Yr 12.5% 30.7% 65.2% N/A
3 Yr N/A* 8.7% 13.7% N/A
5 Yr N/A* 10.3% 14.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AAEFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.0% -3.3% 18.9% N/A
2021 N/A 11.7% 29.3% N/A
2020 N/A -23.9% -7.8% N/A
2019 N/A 13.0% 20.8% N/A
2018 N/A 1.7% 8.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AAEFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.2% 3.9% 12.9% N/A
1 Yr 12.5% 30.7% 65.2% N/A
3 Yr N/A* 7.7% 13.7% N/A
5 Yr N/A* 9.6% 14.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AAEFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.0% -3.3% 18.9% N/A
2021 N/A 11.7% 29.3% N/A
2020 N/A -23.9% -5.7% N/A
2019 N/A 14.1% 22.7% N/A
2018 N/A 1.7% 11.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

AAEFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AAEFX Category Low Category High AAEFX % Rank
Net Assets 3.47 M 60.7 K 7.18 B 100.00%
Number of Holdings 20 4 494 43.05%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.87 M 51.6 K 7.13 B 100.00%
Weighting of Top 10 84.17% 38.0% 100.0% 58.28%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. AvantisÂ® U.S. Equity G 21.86%
  2. American Century Focused Lg Cap Val G 14.47%
  3. American Century NT Focused Lg Cap Val G 14.44%
  4. American Century Focused Dynamic Gr G 14.43%
  5. AvantisÂ® International Equity G 8.03%
  6. AvantisÂ® Core Fixed Income G 5.47%
  7. American Century Focused Intl Gr G 4.49%
  8. American Century Non-US Intrs Val G 4.45%
  9. American Century NT Emerging Markets G 4.03%
  10. American Century NT Mid Cap Value G 3.48%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AAEFX % Rank
Stocks 		87.79% 65.98% 98.58% 58.04%
Bonds 		9.20% 0.00% 92.61% 17.98%
Cash 		2.81% -86.71% 14.73% 53.13%
Preferred Stocks 		0.11% 0.00% 0.36% 30.79%
Convertible Bonds 		0.05% 0.00% 0.77% 57.49%
Other 		0.03% -0.07% 13.26% 88.56%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AAEFX % Rank
Technology 		17.16% 14.77% 21.46% 87.74%
Financial Services 		17.01% 12.29% 18.11% 19.07%
Healthcare 		13.82% 8.82% 15.72% 46.32%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.16% 9.27% 14.12% 10.35%
Industrials 		10.78% 9.57% 15.26% 18.80%
Communication Services 		7.45% 6.12% 11.04% 95.37%
Consumer Defense 		6.43% 4.55% 11.70% 3.81%
Real Estate 		4.43% 1.82% 9.04% 32.43%
Energy 		4.41% 1.87% 4.03% 24.25%
Basic Materials 		3.72% 2.40% 5.65% 95.37%
Utilities 		2.63% 0.55% 4.39% 43.87%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AAEFX % Rank
US 		59.37% 34.23% 75.57% 39.24%
Non US 		28.42% 18.37% 51.41% 68.39%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AAEFX % Rank
Corporate 		36.43% 0.08% 63.17% 13.62%
Cash & Equivalents 		32.98% 1.23% 99.01% 73.57%
Government 		26.17% 0.00% 72.52% 56.68%
Securitized 		2.69% 0.00% 29.24% 71.12%
Derivative 		1.67% 0.00% 31.93% 20.71%
Municipal 		0.07% 0.00% 4.01% 46.05%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AAEFX % Rank
US 		6.34% -0.24% 50.12% 22.62%
Non US 		2.86% 0.00% 42.49% 11.44%

AAEFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AAEFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.58% 0.02% 35.30% N/A
Management Fee 0.58% 0.00% 0.94% 88.44%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% N/A

Sales Fees

AAEFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AAEFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AAEFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 13.00% 3.00% 208.00% N/A

AAEFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AAEFX Category Low Category High AAEFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.46% 0.00% 1.44% 97.58%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AAEFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AAEFX Category Low Category High AAEFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.19% -0.04% 8.75% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AAEFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

AAEFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Richard Weiss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 10, 2021

1.22

1.2%

Mr. Weiss, Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager, has been a member of the team that manages the funds since 2010 when he joined American Century Investments. From 1999 to 2010, he was executive vice president and chief investment officer for City National Bank. He has a bachelor's degree in economics from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA in finance/econometrics from the University of Chicago, Graduate School of Business.

Radu Gabudean

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 10, 2021

1.22

1.2%

Dr. Gabudean, Vice President and Portfolio Manager, has been a member of the team since he joined American Century Investments in 2013. From 2011 until 2013, he was vice president of quantitative investment strategies at Barclays Capital, and from 2007 to 2011 he was vice president of quantitative portfolio modeling at Lehman Brothers/Barclays Capital. He has a bachelor’s degree in economics from York University, Toronto, Canada, and a Ph.D. in finance from New York University, Stern School of Business.

John Donner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 10, 2021

1.22

1.2%

John Donner, Portfolio Manager and Senior Quantitative Analyst, joinied American Century in 2012 as a quantitative analyst. He became a portfolio manager in 2018. He has a bachelor's degree in aeronautical and astronautical engineering from the University of Washington and a master's degree in financial engineering from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley.

Scott Wilson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 10, 2021

1.22

1.2%

Mr. Wilson, Vice President and Portfolio Manager, has been a member of the team since 2013. He joined American Century Investments in 1992, became an analyst in 1994 and a portfolio manager in 2011. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Pepperdine University and is a CFA charterholder.

Vidya Rajappa

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 10, 2021

1.22

1.2%

Ms. Rajappa, Vice President and Portfolio Manager, has been a member of the team since 2018 when she joined American Century Investments. Previously, she served in roles as senior vice president of multi-asset solutions and senior vice president of global analytics at AllianceBernstein L.P. She has a bachelor’s degree in electronics and telecommunications from PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore, India and a master's degree in statistics and operations research from New York University. She is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.06 8.11 2.38 1.25

