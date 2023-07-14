Home
American Beacon Balanced Fund

mutual fund
AADBX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.82 -0.1 -0.72%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
Retirement (AADBX) Primary Inv (AABPX) Adv (ABLSX) Inst (ACBYX) A (ABFAX) C (ABCCX)
AADBX (Mutual Fund)

American Beacon Balanced Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.82 -0.1 -0.72%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
Retirement (AADBX) Primary Inv (AABPX) Adv (ABLSX) Inst (ACBYX) A (ABFAX) C (ABCCX)
AADBX (Mutual Fund)

American Beacon Balanced Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.82 -0.1 -0.72%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
Retirement (AADBX) Primary Inv (AABPX) Adv (ABLSX) Inst (ACBYX) A (ABFAX) C (ABCCX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

American Beacon Balanced Fund

AADBX | Fund

$13.82

$147 M

2.03%

$0.28

0.70%

Vitals

YTD Return

4.9%

1 yr return

-1.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.9%

Net Assets

$147 M

Holdings in Top 10

15.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.70%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 37.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

American Beacon Balanced Fund

AADBX | Fund

$13.82

$147 M

2.03%

$0.28

0.70%

AADBX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.37%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Beacon Balanced Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    American Beacon
  • Inception Date
    Jul 17, 1987
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mark Luchsinger

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, between 50% and 70% of the Fund’s total assets are invested in equity securities and between 30% and 50% of the Fund’s total assets are invested in debt securities.
The Fund’s equity investments may include common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities, income deposit securities, income trusts, initial public offerings (“IPOs”), master limited partnerships (“MLPs”), real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (“ADRs”) and global depositary receipts (“GDRs”), and U.S. dollar-denominated foreign stocks traded on U.S. exchanges (collectively referred to as “stocks”). The Fund principally invests in large-capitalization and mid-capitalization companies, and to a lesser extent in small-capitalization companies. The Manager allocates the assets of the Fund among different sub-advisors.
The Manager believes that this strategy may help the Fund outperform other investment styles over the longer term while reducing volatility and downside risk.
The Fund’s sub-advisors select stocks that, in their opinion, have most or all of the following characteristics (relative to the S&P 500® Index):
above-average earnings growth potential,
below-average price to earnings ratio,
below-average price to book value ratio, and
above-average dividend yields.
Each of the Fund’s sub-advisors determines the earnings growth prospects of companies based upon a combination of internal and external research using fundamental analysis and considering changing economic trends. The sub-advisors typically seek to invest in companies that they believe to be undervalued at the time of purchase. The decision to sell a stock is typically based on the belief that the company is no longer considered undervalued or shows deteriorating fundamentals, or that better investment opportunities exist in other stocks.
The Fund’s debt securities may include: debentures; obligations of the U.S. Government, its agencies and instrumentalities, including U.S. Government-sponsored enterprises (some of which are not backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. Government); U.S. and U.S. dollar-denominated foreign corporate debt securities, such as notes and bonds; mortgage-backed and mortgage-related securities, including collateralized mortgage obligations, commercial mortgage-backed securities, dollar rolls, and mortgage pass-through securities; asset-backed securities; and variable and floating rate securities, which pay interest at variable rates, certain of which are based on a lending rate.
The Fund will only buy debt securities that are deemed by the Manager or sub-advisors, as applicable, to be investment grade at the time of the purchase. If an investment held by the Fund is downgraded below investment grade, the Manager or sub-advisors, as applicable will take action that they believe to be advantageous to the Fund. The Fund has no limitations regarding the duration of the debt securities it can buy.
The Fund may have significant exposure to the Financials sector. However, as the sector composition of the Fund’s portfolio changes over time, the Fund’s exposure to the Financials sector may be lower at a future date, and the Fund’s exposure to other market sectors may be higher.
In determining which debt securities to buy and sell, the Manager and the sub-advisors generally use a “top-down” or “bottom-up” investment strategy, or a combination of both strategies. The top-down fixed income investment strategy is implemented as follows:
Develop an overall investment strategy, including a portfolio duration target, by examining the current trends in the U.S. economy.
Set desired portfolio duration structure by comparing the differences between corporate and U.S. Government securities of similar duration to judge their potential for optimal return in accordance with the target duration benchmark.
Determine the weightings of each security type by analyzing the difference in yield spreads between corporate and U.S. Government securities.
Select specific debt securities within each security type.
Review and monitor portfolio composition for changes in credit, risk-return profile and comparisons with benchmarks.
The bottom-up fixed income investment strategy is implemented as follows:
Search for eligible securities with a yield to maturity advantage versus a U.S. Government security with a similar duration.
Evaluate credit quality of the securities.
Perform an analysis of the expected price volatility of the securities to changes in interest rates by examining actual price volatility between U.S. Government and non-U.S. Government securities.
Each sub-advisor’s investment processes incorporate the sub-advisor’s environmental, social and/or governance (“ESG”) analysis as a consideration in the assessment of all potential portfolio investments. However, as ESG information is just one investment consideration, ESG considerations are not solely determinative in any investment decision made by a sub-advisor. In addition, the sub-advisors do not use ESG considerations to limit, restrict or otherwise exclude companies or sectors from the Fund’s investment universe. A sub-advisor may use ESG research and/or ratings information provided by one or more third parties in performing this analysis and considering ESG risks.
The Fund may invest cash balances in other investment companies, including government money market funds, and may purchase and sell equity index futures contracts to gain market exposure on cash balances or reduce market exposure in anticipation of liquidity needs. The Fund may invest in rights and warrants. The Fund may seek to earn additional income by lending its securities to certain qualified broker-dealers and institutions.
Read More

AADBX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AADBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.9% -7.5% 18.5% 76.25%
1 Yr -1.2% -13.2% 144.1% 86.10%
3 Yr -1.5%* -7.9% 25.7% 63.78%
5 Yr -3.9%* -9.6% 24.4% 91.65%
10 Yr -1.4%* -6.1% 9.1% 77.69%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AADBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.4% -34.7% 92.4% 30.68%
2021 3.2% -6.1% 19.5% 40.94%
2020 -2.2% -7.5% 11.8% 98.20%
2019 2.9% 0.1% 14.9% 68.99%
2018 -3.4% -12.6% 0.0% 90.81%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AADBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.9% -11.9% 18.5% 75.71%
1 Yr -1.2% -13.2% 144.1% 85.46%
3 Yr -1.5%* -7.9% 25.7% 64.09%
5 Yr -2.4%* -9.6% 24.4% 82.85%
10 Yr 2.0%* -6.1% 11.0% 63.47%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AADBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.4% -34.7% 92.4% 30.68%
2021 3.2% -6.1% 19.5% 40.94%
2020 -2.2% -7.5% 11.8% 98.20%
2019 2.9% 0.1% 14.9% 69.29%
2018 -1.8% -12.6% 0.2% 54.05%

NAV & Total Return History

AADBX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AADBX Category Low Category High AADBX % Rank
Net Assets 147 M 658 K 207 B 79.89%
Number of Holdings 479 2 15351 28.22%
Net Assets in Top 10 25 M 660 K 48.5 B 87.79%
Weighting of Top 10 15.91% 8.4% 105.0% 96.01%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Future on S&P MidCap 400 PR Sep21 6.03%
  2. Future on S&P MidCap 400 PR Sep21 6.03%
  3. Future on S&P MidCap 400 PR Sep21 6.03%
  4. Future on S&P MidCap 400 PR Sep21 6.03%
  5. Future on S&P MidCap 400 PR Sep21 6.03%
  6. Future on S&P MidCap 400 PR Sep21 6.03%
  7. Future on S&P MidCap 400 PR Sep21 6.03%
  8. Future on S&P MidCap 400 PR Sep21 6.03%
  9. Future on S&P MidCap 400 PR Sep21 6.03%
  10. Future on S&P MidCap 400 PR Sep21 6.03%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AADBX % Rank
Stocks 		58.01% 0.00% 99.40% 59.70%
Bonds 		39.19% 0.00% 116.75% 21.98%
Cash 		2.30% -16.75% 81.51% 68.93%
Convertible Bonds 		0.51% 0.00% 23.84% 48.71%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 27.92% 86.70%
Other 		0.00% -2.51% 25.19% 82.09%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AADBX % Rank
Financial Services 		20.79% 0.00% 38.77% 4.90%
Healthcare 		14.41% 0.00% 29.35% 34.83%
Industrials 		13.13% 0.00% 24.37% 11.70%
Technology 		12.13% 0.00% 44.21% 88.30%
Energy 		12.09% 0.00% 85.65% 5.71%
Communication Services 		7.54% 0.00% 23.67% 40.68%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.58% 0.00% 19.36% 81.22%
Basic Materials 		5.23% 0.00% 33.35% 19.32%
Consumer Defense 		3.77% 0.00% 19.93% 86.39%
Utilities 		2.51% 0.00% 99.55% 66.67%
Real Estate 		1.82% 0.00% 65.01% 80.82%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AADBX % Rank
US 		53.02% -1.65% 98.67% 35.41%
Non US 		4.99% 0.00% 37.06% 68.66%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AADBX % Rank
Corporate 		42.82% 0.00% 98.21% 26.05%
Government 		32.12% 0.00% 97.26% 41.11%
Securitized 		19.59% 0.00% 92.13% 42.88%
Cash & Equivalents 		5.47% 0.14% 100.00% 80.05%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 31.93% 76.53%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 24.80% 85.21%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AADBX % Rank
US 		36.55% 0.00% 62.18% 14.52%
Non US 		2.64% 0.00% 84.73% 67.30%

AADBX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AADBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.70% 0.01% 17.63% 59.64%
Management Fee 0.52% 0.00% 1.83% 62.75%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 8.37%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.83% 97.31%

Sales Fees

AADBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AADBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AADBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 37.00% 0.00% 343.00% 46.64%

AADBX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AADBX Category Low Category High AADBX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.03% 0.00% 8.31% 28.19%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AADBX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AADBX Category Low Category High AADBX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.37% -2.34% 19.41% 38.19%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AADBX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AADBX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mark Luchsinger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 1998

23.43

23.4%

Mr. Luchsinger joined Barrow Hanley in 1997. He was appointed Co-Head of Fixed Income, along with Scott McDonald, in 2017. Mr. Luchsinger serves as a portfolio manager, specializing in investment grade and high yield corporate bond strategies and is the lead portfolio manager for our Core and Core Plus strategies. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas-Fort Worth. During his 39-year investment career, Mr. Luchsinger has served as Chief Investment Officer for Great American Reserve Insurance Company. He began his career as a credit analyst at Scor Reinsurance Company. In addition, Mr. Luchsinger spent 10 years in fixed income sales at First Boston Corporation. He earned a BBA from Bowling Green State University.

Deborah Petruzzelli

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2003

18.43

18.4%

Ms. Petruzzelli joined BHMS in 2003. She serves as our structured securities portfolio manager for mortgage-backed, asset-backed, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. She is also an analyst for structured securities. During her 34-year investment career, Ms. Petruzzelli has served as managing director/senior portfolio manager for Victory Capital Management, Inc., where she was responsible for the management of ABS, CMBS, and whole-loan sectors for all client portfolios. She also had an active role in that firm’s development of a core plus strategy, leveraging the firm’s convertible equity management strengths. Prior to joining Victory, Ms. Petruzzelli worked for McDonald & Company Securities, Inc., as senior vice president for ABS syndication and traded ABS, CMO, and MBS. She earned a BSBA in Business Administration from Bowling Green State University.

Judd Peters

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2003

18.43

18.4%

In his role as portfolio manager, Mr. Peters plays an integral part in the investment research review and decision-making process as well as coordinates the day-to-day management of Large Cap Fundamental Value, Large Cap Diversified Value, Small Cap Diversified Value and Global Value portfolios. He also provides expertise and insight into the capital goods, energy and technology sectors. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Peters was an analyst in the corporate finance department of an investment banking firm. Mr. Peters, a CFA charterholder, received his BA in Mathematics and a BS in Biochemistry from University of California, San Diego.

Scott McBride

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2004

17.42

17.4%

Scott McBride serves as CEO and portfolio manager on the Large Cap Fundamental Value, Large Cap Diversified Value, Global Value and Focused Global Value portfolios. He covers technology companies and is a member of the consumer, technology, healthcare and financial sector teams. Prior to joining the firm in 2001, Mr. McBride was an associate consultant with Deloitte Consulting and worked as an investment marketing analyst with Fidelity Investments. Mr. McBride, a CFA charterholder, received his BA in Economics from Georgetown University and MBA from Columbia University.

Erin Higginbotham

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2011

11.26

11.3%

Ms. Higginbotham has served as Portfolio Manager since February 2011. She has responsibility for credit and relative value analysis of corporate bonds. Ms. Higginbotham managed enhanced cash and money market portfolios at American Beacon Advisors and has been a Portfolio Manager since April 2003.

Samuel Silver

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2014

8.26

8.3%

Samuel Silver oversees the team responsible for the portfolio management of the American Beacon Short-Term Bond Fund and a portion of the fixed-income assets of the American Beacon Balanced Fund, American Beacon Retirement Income and Appreciation Fund, and American Beacon Intermediate Bond Fund. Mr. Silver has been with the Manager since September 1999 and has served as Vice President, Fixed Income Investments since October 2011. Prior to October 2011, Mr. Silver was a Senior Portfolio Manager, Fixed Income Investments. The team responsible for the day-to-day portfolio management of the American Beacon Balanced Fund, American Beacon Retirement Income and Appreciation Fund, American Beacon Intermediate Bond Fund and American Beacon Short-Term Bond Fund includes Patrick A. Sporl and Erin Higginbotham.

Kirk Brown

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2016

6.26

6.3%

Kirk Brown serves as Senior Portfolio Manager, Asset Management for American Beacon Advisors, Inc. and is responsible for monitoring the investment advisors to several American Beacon Funds as well as investments in alternative products (including private equity). He is also responsible for monitoring the international, high yield bond, emerging markets and currency overlay investment advisors to AMR Corporation’s pension plans. Prior to joining American Beacon in 1994, Mr. Brown served in operational and business planning roles for American Airlines, Inc. Mr. Brown received his BA from the State University of New York at Brockport in 1986 and an MBA from Vanderbilt University’s Owen Graduate School of Management in 1988. He is a CFA charterholder.

Paul Cavazos

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2016

5.42

5.4%

Paul B Cavazos is Chief Investment Officer and joined American Beacon Advisors and has served on the portfolio management team since 2016. Prior to joining American Beacon Advisors, Mr. Cavazos was Chief Investment Officer and Assistant Treasurer of DTE Energy from 2007 to 2016.

Matthew Routh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2021

0.58

0.6%

Mr. Routh joined BHMS in 2013. He is an analyst in credit research, focusing on investment grade credits in the non-corporate sector, including sovereigns, foreign agencies, and taxable municipals, such as Build America bonds. His responsibilities also include quantitative portfolio analysis using the BHMS relative return model, portfolio analytics, and risk management systems. Mr. Routh began his investment career in 2008 at Callan Associates, where he worked in fixed income research. He is a member of the CFA Institute. Mr. Routh earned a BA in Economics from the University of Texas and an MA in Economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

Justin Martin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2021

0.58

0.6%

Mr. Martin joined Barrow Hanley in 2004 and has served as a credit analyst in fixed income since 2009. Prior to his work as a credit analyst, Mr. Martin’s work at the firm included market and index research and portfolio analysis. Mr. Martin earned a BBA in Finance from Southern Methodist University. He is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.31 2.41

