The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by allocating all or substantially all of its assets across equities and bonds primarily through derivative instruments. The Fund implements its strategy by utilizing a proprietary quantitative model, which is designed to provide a stable level of volatility regardless of market conditions.

The Fund invests primarily in futures (including interest rate futures, equity index futures, non-U.S. currency futures, and government bond futures, such as treasury futures), but also may invest in other types of derivative instruments based on securities, indices, and currencies. These may include foreign currency forward contracts, including non-deliverable forwards (“NDFs”). The Fund uses derivative instruments to enhance total return, to manage certain investment risks or to substitute for the purchase or sale of the underlying securities, including forward contracts to hedge against currency exchange rates. The Fund expects that, under normal market conditions, the notional value of its derivatives exposure generally will exceed that of its net assets. In connection with the Fund’s use of derivatives, the Fund also may hold significant amounts of U.S. Treasury securities and other foreign developed market sovereign and quasi-sovereign short-term bonds issued by countries such as France, Germany, Japan and other developed countries, or high-quality short-term investments, including government money market funds, cash and time deposits in order to meet collateral and applicable asset coverage requirements under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “Investment Company Act”), and for cash management purposes. The Fund’s use of derivatives may have the economic effect of financial leverage. The Fund’s investments are generally made without restriction as to issuer market capitalization, country, currency, or maturity. The Fund may invest in derivatives instruments that provide exposure to issuers in the U.S. and foreign developed and emerging markets and may invest directly in non-U.S. currencies and securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies. The Fund may invest directly in government obligations. The Fund may also invest in U.S. government securities, and zero coupon securities.

The sub-advisor’s strategy is designed to provide a return that exceeds that of the Fund’s benchmark index with a stable level of volatility regardless of market conditions. The Fund’s current benchmark is a composite index comprised 60% of the MSCI World Index and 40% of the Bloomberg Global-Aggregate Total Return Index, both hedged to U.S. Dollars. The sub-advisor seeks to do this by using systematic algorithms (a mathematical model) to scale positions based on the net asset value (“NAV”) of the Fund. The algorithm measures the degree of volatility in a particular market. If the market is turbulent, and returns are volatile, the algorithm will reduce exposure. Conversely, it will increase exposure if the market is calm. This technique is called ‘volatility scaling’ and can be applied at various levels to achieve a balanced risk exposure through time, and across different asset classes. Volatility scaling attempts to create a more stable return stream through time. The resulting portfolio aims to achieve a certain target level of volatility which is stable through time. The Fund has set an annualized volatility target of 10% of its NAV. Volatility is defined for this purpose as the annualized standard deviation of returns. It is important to note that both the short and long term realized volatility of the Fund can and will differ from the targeted volatility and can be dependent on prevailing market conditions.

In addition to the volatility scaling described above, the strategy utilizes additional systematic overlays to control downside risk. The first of these is a momentum overlay, which uses past price behavior to identify periods when a market is in a downtrend. The strategy uses this information to scale down positions depending upon the strength of that trend, thereby reducing risk in falling markets. The second is a volatility switching mechanism, which reacts quickly to spikes in volatility by using a formula that is designed to minimize market transactions during periods of low volatility and increase market transactions during periods of heightened market volatility in order to maintain the Fund’s target level of volatility. Volatility switching is used to react more dynamically to market events. The third, a correlation overlay, uses intraday data to identify dangerous environments in which fixed income assets no longer act as a hedge to equities and other assets. The combination of these overlays aims to reduce losses and improve risk-adjusted returns.

The Fund’s holdings may be frequently adjusted to reflect the sub-advisor’s assessment of changing risks, which could result in high portfolio turnover.