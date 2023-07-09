Under normal market conditions, the Fund intends to invest at least 99.5% of its total assets in cash, government securities and/or repurchase agreements that are collateralized fully with cash or government securities. Government securities are obligations issued or guaranteed as to principal or interest by the U.S. government or its agencies or instrumentalities, including obligations issued by private issuers that are guaranteed as to principal or interest by the U.S. government or its agencies or instrumentalities.

Using a top-down strategy and bottom-up security selection, the sub-adviser (the Sub-Adviser) seeks to invest in securities with a remaining maturity not greater than 397 calendar days that are marketable, liquid and offer competitive yields, and which are expected to result in the Fund's portfolio having an average dollar-weighted maturity of 60 days or less and a dollar-weighted average life to maturity of 120 days or less. In making investment decisions, the Sub-Adviser also considers factors such as the anticipated level of interest rates and the maturity of individual securities relative to the maturity of the Fund as a whole. Currently, the Fund invests only in first-tier securities.

The Fund values its securities using amortized cost and seeks to maintain a stable net asset value (NAV) of $1.00 per share.