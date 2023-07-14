Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|■
|above-average earnings growth potential,
|■
|below-average price to earnings ratio,
|■
|below-average price to book value ratio, and
|■
|above-average dividend yields.
|■
|Develop an overall investment strategy, including a portfolio duration target, by examining the current trends in the U.S. economy.
|■
|Set desired portfolio duration structure by comparing the differences between corporate and U.S. Government securities of similar duration to judge their potential for optimal return in accordance with the target duration benchmark.
|■
|Determine the weightings of each security type by analyzing the difference in yield spreads between corporate and U.S. Government securities.
|■
|Select specific debt securities within each security type.
|■
|Review and monitor portfolio composition for changes in credit, risk-return profile and comparisons with benchmarks.
|■
|Search for eligible securities with a yield to maturity advantage versus a U.S. Government security with a similar duration.
|■
|Evaluate credit quality of the securities.
|■
|Perform an analysis of the expected price volatility of the securities to changes in interest rates by examining actual price volatility between U.S. Government and non-U.S. Government securities.
|Period
|AABPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.6%
|-7.5%
|18.5%
|79.22%
|1 Yr
|-3.3%
|-13.2%
|144.1%
|91.63%
|3 Yr
|-3.5%*
|-7.9%
|25.7%
|85.04%
|5 Yr
|-5.5%*
|-9.6%
|24.4%
|98.18%
|10 Yr
|-2.5%*
|-6.1%
|9.1%
|95.25%
* Annualized
|Period
|AABPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.2%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|46.85%
|2021
|2.4%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|54.78%
|2020
|-2.8%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|98.95%
|2019
|2.6%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|79.88%
|2018
|-3.7%
|-12.6%
|0.0%
|94.24%
|Period
|AABPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.6%
|-11.9%
|18.5%
|78.68%
|1 Yr
|-3.3%
|-13.2%
|144.1%
|91.12%
|3 Yr
|-3.5%*
|-7.9%
|25.7%
|85.11%
|5 Yr
|-3.9%*
|-9.6%
|24.4%
|95.30%
|10 Yr
|1.5%*
|-6.1%
|11.0%
|74.95%
* Annualized
|Period
|AABPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.2%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|46.85%
|2021
|2.4%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|54.78%
|2020
|-2.8%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|98.95%
|2019
|2.6%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|80.64%
|2018
|-1.8%
|-12.6%
|0.2%
|55.92%
|AABPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AABPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|147 M
|658 K
|207 B
|79.48%
|Number of Holdings
|479
|2
|15351
|27.82%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|25 M
|660 K
|48.5 B
|87.38%
|Weighting of Top 10
|15.91%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|95.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AABPX % Rank
|Stocks
|58.01%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|59.29%
|Bonds
|39.19%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|21.57%
|Cash
|2.30%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|68.52%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.51%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|47.63%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|72.18%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|64.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AABPX % Rank
|Financial Services
|20.79%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|4.49%
|Healthcare
|14.41%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|34.42%
|Industrials
|13.13%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|11.29%
|Technology
|12.13%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|87.89%
|Energy
|12.09%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|5.31%
|Communication Services
|7.54%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|40.27%
|Consumer Cyclical
|6.58%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|80.82%
|Basic Materials
|5.23%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|18.91%
|Consumer Defense
|3.77%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|85.99%
|Utilities
|2.51%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|66.12%
|Real Estate
|1.82%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|80.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AABPX % Rank
|US
|53.02%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|35.01%
|Non US
|4.99%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|68.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AABPX % Rank
|Corporate
|42.82%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|25.64%
|Government
|32.12%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|40.71%
|Securitized
|19.59%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|42.47%
|Cash & Equivalents
|5.47%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|79.65%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|48.30%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|67.98%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AABPX % Rank
|US
|36.55%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|14.11%
|Non US
|2.64%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|66.89%
|AABPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.99%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|39.67%
|Management Fee
|0.52%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|62.35%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|1.36%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.83%
|95.96%
|AABPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|AABPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|AABPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|37.00%
|0.00%
|343.00%
|46.05%
|AABPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AABPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.24%
|0.00%
|8.31%
|26.31%
|AABPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|AABPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AABPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.07%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|54.03%
|AABPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Oct 04, 2022
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 05, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 04, 2022
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2021
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2021
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 05, 2021
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2020
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2020
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2020
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2019
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2019
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2019
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 03, 2018
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 03, 2018
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2017
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 05, 2017
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 03, 2017
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2016
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2016
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 05, 2016
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 04, 2016
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2015
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2015
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2015
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2014
|$0.136
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2014
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2014
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2013
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2013
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2013
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2012
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 03, 2012
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 03, 2012
|$0.137
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2011
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2011
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 05, 2011
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 04, 2011
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2010
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2010
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2009
|$0.315
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2008
|$0.476
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2003
|$0.302
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2002
|$0.435
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 1998
23.43
23.4%
Mr. Luchsinger joined Barrow Hanley in 1997. He was appointed Co-Head of Fixed Income, along with Scott McDonald, in 2017. Mr. Luchsinger serves as a portfolio manager, specializing in investment grade and high yield corporate bond strategies and is the lead portfolio manager for our Core and Core Plus strategies. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas-Fort Worth. During his 39-year investment career, Mr. Luchsinger has served as Chief Investment Officer for Great American Reserve Insurance Company. He began his career as a credit analyst at Scor Reinsurance Company. In addition, Mr. Luchsinger spent 10 years in fixed income sales at First Boston Corporation. He earned a BBA from Bowling Green State University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2003
18.43
18.4%
Ms. Petruzzelli joined BHMS in 2003. She serves as our structured securities portfolio manager for mortgage-backed, asset-backed, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. She is also an analyst for structured securities. During her 34-year investment career, Ms. Petruzzelli has served as managing director/senior portfolio manager for Victory Capital Management, Inc., where she was responsible for the management of ABS, CMBS, and whole-loan sectors for all client portfolios. She also had an active role in that firm’s development of a core plus strategy, leveraging the firm’s convertible equity management strengths. Prior to joining Victory, Ms. Petruzzelli worked for McDonald & Company Securities, Inc., as senior vice president for ABS syndication and traded ABS, CMO, and MBS. She earned a BSBA in Business Administration from Bowling Green State University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2003
18.43
18.4%
In his role as portfolio manager, Mr. Peters plays an integral part in the investment research review and decision-making process as well as coordinates the day-to-day management of Large Cap Fundamental Value, Large Cap Diversified Value, Small Cap Diversified Value and Global Value portfolios. He also provides expertise and insight into the capital goods, energy and technology sectors. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Peters was an analyst in the corporate finance department of an investment banking firm. Mr. Peters, a CFA charterholder, received his BA in Mathematics and a BS in Biochemistry from University of California, San Diego.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2004
17.42
17.4%
Scott McBride serves as CEO and portfolio manager on the Large Cap Fundamental Value, Large Cap Diversified Value, Global Value and Focused Global Value portfolios. He covers technology companies and is a member of the consumer, technology, healthcare and financial sector teams. Prior to joining the firm in 2001, Mr. McBride was an associate consultant with Deloitte Consulting and worked as an investment marketing analyst with Fidelity Investments. Mr. McBride, a CFA charterholder, received his BA in Economics from Georgetown University and MBA from Columbia University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2011
11.26
11.3%
Ms. Higginbotham has served as Portfolio Manager since February 2011. She has responsibility for credit and relative value analysis of corporate bonds. Ms. Higginbotham managed enhanced cash and money market portfolios at American Beacon Advisors and has been a Portfolio Manager since April 2003.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2014
8.26
8.3%
Samuel Silver oversees the team responsible for the portfolio management of the American Beacon Short-Term Bond Fund and a portion of the fixed-income assets of the American Beacon Balanced Fund, American Beacon Retirement Income and Appreciation Fund, and American Beacon Intermediate Bond Fund. Mr. Silver has been with the Manager since September 1999 and has served as Vice President, Fixed Income Investments since October 2011. Prior to October 2011, Mr. Silver was a Senior Portfolio Manager, Fixed Income Investments. The team responsible for the day-to-day portfolio management of the American Beacon Balanced Fund, American Beacon Retirement Income and Appreciation Fund, American Beacon Intermediate Bond Fund and American Beacon Short-Term Bond Fund includes Patrick A. Sporl and Erin Higginbotham.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2016
6.26
6.3%
Kirk Brown serves as Senior Portfolio Manager, Asset Management for American Beacon Advisors, Inc. and is responsible for monitoring the investment advisors to several American Beacon Funds as well as investments in alternative products (including private equity). He is also responsible for monitoring the international, high yield bond, emerging markets and currency overlay investment advisors to AMR Corporation’s pension plans. Prior to joining American Beacon in 1994, Mr. Brown served in operational and business planning roles for American Airlines, Inc. Mr. Brown received his BA from the State University of New York at Brockport in 1986 and an MBA from Vanderbilt University’s Owen Graduate School of Management in 1988. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2016
5.42
5.4%
Paul B Cavazos is Chief Investment Officer and joined American Beacon Advisors and has served on the portfolio management team since 2016. Prior to joining American Beacon Advisors, Mr. Cavazos was Chief Investment Officer and Assistant Treasurer of DTE Energy from 2007 to 2016.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2021
0.58
0.6%
Mr. Routh joined BHMS in 2013. He is an analyst in credit research, focusing on investment grade credits in the non-corporate sector, including sovereigns, foreign agencies, and taxable municipals, such as Build America bonds. His responsibilities also include quantitative portfolio analysis using the BHMS relative return model, portfolio analytics, and risk management systems. Mr. Routh began his investment career in 2008 at Callan Associates, where he worked in fixed income research. He is a member of the CFA Institute. Mr. Routh earned a BA in Economics from the University of Texas and an MA in Economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2021
0.58
0.6%
Mr. Martin joined Barrow Hanley in 2004 and has served as a credit analyst in fixed income since 2009. Prior to his work as a credit analyst, Mr. Martin’s work at the firm included market and index research and portfolio analysis. Mr. Martin earned a BBA in Finance from Southern Methodist University. He is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.31
|2.41
