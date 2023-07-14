Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
1.2%
1 yr return
-4.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-6.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.9%
Net Assets
$115 M
Holdings in Top 10
27.2%
Expense Ratio 0.82%
Front Load 2.00%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
To pursue its objective, the Fund invests, under normal market conditions, primarily in debt obligations such as bonds, notes and debentures, and bills issued by U.S. corporations or by the U.S. government, its agencies, or instrumentalities, municipal securities, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations and fixed income ETFs. Such debt obligations are “investment grade,” rated within the four highest ratings categories assigned by a nationally recognized statistical ratings organization, or, if not rated, found by the Adviser under guidelines approved by the Trust’s Board of Trustees to be of comparable quality. The Fund also invests in money market instruments.
Total return is defined as a percentage change, over a specified time period, in a mutual funds net asset value, with the ending net asset value adjusted to account for the reinvestment of all distributions of dividends and capital gains.
If the rating of a security is downgraded after purchase, the portfolio management team will determine whether it is in the best interest of the Fund’s shareholders to continue to hold the security. In making that determination, the factors considered at the time of purchase are reviewed. The Fund does not apply an automatic sale trigger.
The Fund will generally maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity of three to ten years.
In managing the portfolio, the portfolio management team searches for inefficiencies not only at the macro, or top down level, but also at the individual security level. Purchase and sale decisions are based on the Adviser’s judgment about issuers, risk, prices of securities, market conditions, potential returns, and other economic factors.
Under normal circumstances the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in bonds. This policy will not be changed without at least 60 days prior notice to shareholders.
|Period
|AABOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.2%
|-4.3%
|5.1%
|27.07%
|1 Yr
|-4.0%
|-15.7%
|164.5%
|56.43%
|3 Yr
|-6.1%*
|-12.2%
|47.9%
|28.05%
|5 Yr
|-1.9%*
|-10.0%
|55.6%
|29.53%
|10 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|29.44%
* Annualized
|Period
|AABOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.4%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|34.31%
|2021
|-1.7%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|50.97%
|2020
|1.6%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|40.23%
|2019
|1.2%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|72.73%
|2018
|-0.4%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|12.59%
|AABOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AABOX % Rank
|Net Assets
|115 M
|2.88 M
|287 B
|88.03%
|Number of Holdings
|188
|1
|17234
|86.55%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|31.8 M
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|84.34%
|Weighting of Top 10
|27.24%
|3.7%
|123.9%
|47.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AABOX % Rank
|Bonds
|95.73%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|45.17%
|Cash
|4.27%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|37.66%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|67.18%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|70.99%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|54.85%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|93.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AABOX % Rank
|Securitized
|33.76%
|0.00%
|98.40%
|37.85%
|Corporate
|28.72%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|54.47%
|Government
|21.00%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|58.21%
|Municipal
|12.26%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|3.07%
|Cash & Equivalents
|4.27%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|53.22%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|69.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AABOX % Rank
|US
|93.35%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|18.16%
|Non US
|2.38%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|86.84%
|AABOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.82%
|0.01%
|20.64%
|37.80%
|Management Fee
|0.20%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|10.92%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|42.32%
|Administrative Fee
|0.08%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|46.06%
|AABOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|2.00%
|2.00%
|5.75%
|99.32%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|AABOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|AABOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|2.00%
|493.39%
|9.46%
|AABOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AABOX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.92%
|0.00%
|10.77%
|72.52%
|AABOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|AABOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AABOX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.70%
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|50.91%
|AABOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 01, 2022
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2022
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2022
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2022
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2022
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 02, 2022
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2022
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2022
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 03, 2022
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2021
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2021
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2021
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2021
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 02, 2021
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2021
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2021
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 03, 2021
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2021
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2021
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2021
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 04, 2021
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2020
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 02, 2020
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2020
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2020
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 03, 2020
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2020
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2020
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2020
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2020
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 02, 2020
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 03, 2020
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2020
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 02, 2019
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2019
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2019
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 02, 2019
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2019
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 03, 2019
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2019
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2019
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2019
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2019
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2019
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 03, 2018
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2018
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 04, 2018
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2018
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 02, 2018
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2018
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2018
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 02, 2018
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2018
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2018
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2018
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2017
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2017
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 02, 2017
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2017
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2017
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 03, 2017
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2017
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2017
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 03, 2017
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2017
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2017
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 03, 2017
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2016
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2016
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 03, 2016
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2016
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2016
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2016
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2016
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 02, 2016
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2016
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2016
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2016
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 04, 2016
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2015
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 02, 2015
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2015
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2015
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 03, 2015
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2015
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2015
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2015
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2015
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 02, 2015
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 02, 2015
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2015
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2014
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 03, 2014
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2014
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 02, 2014
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2014
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2014
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 02, 2014
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2014
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2014
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 03, 2014
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 03, 2014
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2014
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 02, 2013
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2013
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2013
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 03, 2013
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2013
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2013
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 03, 2013
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2013
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2013
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2013
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2013
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2013
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 03, 2012
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2012
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2012
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2012
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2012
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 02, 2012
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2012
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2012
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 02, 2012
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2012
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2012
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 03, 2012
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2011
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2011
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 03, 2011
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2011
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2011
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2011
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2011
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2003
18.43
18.4%
Michael Maurer joined Cavanal Hill in 2002 as a Portfolio Manager and member of the Fixed Income Management team and senior vice president. Mr. Maurer is responsible for the execution of the taxable fixed income process and contributes to Cavanal Hill's macroeconomic analysis. In 2005, Lipper presented Mr. Maurer with a Performance Achievement Certificate for his #1 ranked mutual fund performance in the short-intermediate investment grade peer group. Prior to joining Cavanal Hill, Mr. Maurer worked as a senior high-grade and high-yield corporate bond trader with AG Edwards & Sons for August 1993 to October 2002.While at AG Edwards, Mr. Maurer was promoted to Fixed Income Strategist and presented insightful analysis on the fixed income markets. He also performed as a market analyst/debt strategist for A.G. Edwards. Mr. Maurer received his Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 2004 and a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Management in 1993 and a Masters in Business Administration in 1997 from Saint Louis University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2013
9.42
9.4%
Mr. Knox is a Vice President and has been a fixed income fund manager at Cavanal Hill Investment Management since 2005. Before joining the Adviser, Mr. Knox was a graduate assistant in Oklahoma State University’s finance department. Mr. Knox also interned with Citigroup Global Markets’ Yield Book desk. Mr. Knox holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.83
|1.16
