DWS RREEF Real Assets Fund

mutual fund
AAASX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.24 -0.06 -0.53%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (AAAZX) Primary C (AAAPX) A (AAAAX) S (AAASX) Retirement (AAAQX) Retirement (AAAVX)
Vitals

YTD Return

0.0%

1 yr return

-2.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.5%

Net Assets

$6.04 B

Holdings in Top 10

30.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.12%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 65.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

AAASX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.29%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    DWS RREEF Real Assets Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    DWS
  • Inception Date
    Jul 30, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    S
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Vojticek

Fund Description

Main investments. The fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes (calculated at the time of any investment), in a combination of investments that the Advisor believes offer exposure to “real assets.” Currently, the Advisor intends to seek exposure to the following real assets sectors (either directly or through investment in companies that own or derive a significant portion of their value from such real assets or the production thereof): listed real estate (REITs and real estate operating companies), commodities (commodity futures), natural resource-related equities (energy, metals and mining, paper and forestry, agriculture), listed infrastructure (regulated utilities, transport, communications, pipelines, seaports, airports and toll roads), gold and other precious metals, master limited partnerships (MLPs), Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) and other fixed income securities. However, these exposures may change from time to time and exposures to new real assets sectors may be added or exposures to existing real assets sectors may be deleted.The fund generally invests between 15% and 75% of fund assets in securities of foreign issuers, including up to 10% of fund assets in issuers located in countries with new or emerging markets.The fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets in affiliated and unaffiliated exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and may also invest in certain other securities, including fixed income securities, and derivative instruments, including gold futures contracts and other commodity-linked futures. With respect to investments in fixed income securities, the fund may hold securities of any quality, maturity or duration.The fund may gain exposure to the commodity markets by investing up to 25% of the fund’s total assets in a wholly owned subsidiary formed under the laws of the Cayman Islands (the “Subsidiary”), which shares the same portfolio management team as the fund and invests mainly in commodity-linked futures contractsand fixed income instruments, some of which may serve as margin or collateral for the Subsidiary’s derivatives positions.Management process. The investment process starts with top-down allocations to each of the underlying real assets sectors, that comprise listed real estate, commodities, natural resource-related equities, listed infrastructure,gold and other precious metals, master limited partnerships (MLPs), Treasury Protected Inflation Securities (TIPs) and other fixed fixed income securities, and then continues with allocations to the subsectors within each main sector. Portfolio management continuously monitors the current economic environment and reviews the sectorand subsector allocations accordingly. Sector allocationsare adjusted on an ongoing basis based upon portfolio management’s macro views in an effort to increase portfolio efficiency through tactical allocations. Within each of the sectors, portfolio management uses bottom-up analysis to value each individual security and judges the relative attractiveness of each to select what it believes to be the best investments to fill the sector allocations defined by the top-down allocation process. In addition to valuing the cash flow stream of the underlying assets, portfolio management’s bottom-up analysis also considers a company’s balance sheet, the quality and geography of the assets, the company’s management team, market thematics, liquidity, and a number of environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations, each of which can impact an investment’s potential risk and return expectations. The portfolio is monitored on an ongoing basis for risk management purposes.Derivatives.In addition to the commodity-linked futures contracts, the fund may also use other types of derivatives (a contract whose value is based on, for example, indices, currencies or securities) (i) for hedging purposes; (ii) for risk management; (iii) for non-hedging purposes to seek to enhance potential gains; or (iv) as a substitute for direct investment in a particular asset class or to keep cash on hand to meet shareholder redemptions.Securities lending. The fund may lend securities (up to one-third of total assets) to approved institutions, such as registered broker-dealers, banks and pooled investment vehicles.
Read More

AAASX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AAASX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% -23.7% 16.4% 14.81%
1 Yr -2.9% -8.9% 48.3% 7.73%
3 Yr 5.4%* -2.2% 16.4% 2.00%
5 Yr 3.5%* -0.7% 13.4% 1.64%
10 Yr 2.0%* 0.9% 11.8% 44.85%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AAASX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.4% -40.8% 20.6% 0.89%
2021 9.8% -21.0% 24.5% 52.62%
2020 0.8% -24.2% 27.8% 5.84%
2019 4.5% -23.1% 11.7% 3.23%
2018 -1.4% -100.0% 20.6% 20.98%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AAASX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% -23.7% 16.4% 14.59%
1 Yr -2.9% -12.8% 48.3% 6.99%
3 Yr 5.4%* -3.4% 16.4% 1.97%
5 Yr 3.6%* -1.1% 13.4% 1.37%
10 Yr 3.2%* 0.9% 11.8% 42.27%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AAASX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.4% -40.8% 20.6% 0.89%
2021 9.8% -21.0% 24.5% 52.62%
2020 0.8% -24.2% 27.8% 6.54%
2019 4.5% -23.1% 11.7% 5.21%
2018 -1.1% -2.9% 23.1% 35.15%

NAV & Total Return History

AAASX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AAASX Category Low Category High AAASX % Rank
Net Assets 6.04 B 1.12 M 110 B 13.61%
Number of Holdings 180 2 10961 59.92%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.97 B -31.7 M 22 B 14.20%
Weighting of Top 10 30.41% 10.8% 100.0% 54.77%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Cayman Real Assets Fund Ltd. 13.65%
  2. Cayman Real Assets Fund Ltd. 13.65%
  3. Cayman Real Assets Fund Ltd. 13.65%
  4. Cayman Real Assets Fund Ltd. 13.65%
  5. Cayman Real Assets Fund Ltd. 13.65%
  6. Cayman Real Assets Fund Ltd. 13.65%
  7. Cayman Real Assets Fund Ltd. 13.65%
  8. Cayman Real Assets Fund Ltd. 13.65%
  9. Cayman Real Assets Fund Ltd. 13.65%
  10. Cayman Real Assets Fund Ltd. 13.65%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AAASX % Rank
Stocks 		64.82% -45.72% 98.42% 37.16%
Bonds 		19.30% -39.76% 93.84% 65.97%
Other 		13.75% -1.25% 197.12% 9.39%
Cash 		2.14% -97.12% 185.58% 86.43%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 14.00% 98.75%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 25.49% 98.75%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AAASX % Rank
Real Estate 		42.49% 0.00% 90.14% 4.46%
Utilities 		18.03% 0.00% 40.29% 7.86%
Energy 		14.79% 0.00% 38.61% 18.90%
Basic Materials 		11.17% 0.00% 60.23% 13.38%
Industrials 		9.63% 0.09% 32.39% 57.54%
Communication Services 		1.86% 0.00% 28.59% 94.48%
Consumer Cyclical 		1.21% 0.00% 20.84% 92.78%
Consumer Defense 		0.82% 0.00% 31.85% 94.48%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 39.48% 99.79%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 30.30% 98.94%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 30.34% 98.94%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AAASX % Rank
US 		36.78% -4.82% 95.75% 39.67%
Non US 		28.04% -46.69% 57.06% 36.33%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AAASX % Rank
Government 		90.02% 0.00% 98.64% 1.67%
Cash & Equivalents 		9.98% 0.10% 100.00% 81.63%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 41.88% 97.08%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 83.28% 97.49%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 99.90% 99.79%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 31.28% 97.08%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AAASX % Rank
US 		19.30% -177.12% 87.76% 35.91%
Non US 		0.00% -39.00% 137.36% 95.41%

AAASX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AAASX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.12% 0.16% 2.71% 52.19%
Management Fee 0.79% 0.00% 1.70% 83.30%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.01% 0.70% 48.95%

Sales Fees

AAASX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

AAASX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AAASX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 65.00% 0.00% 441.00% 66.75%

AAASX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AAASX Category Low Category High AAASX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.97% 0.00% 10.92% 12.06%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AAASX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AAASX Category Low Category High AAASX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.29% -5.20% 6.33% 60.78%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AAASX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AAASX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Vojticek

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 15, 2015

7.38

7.4%

Co-Head of Liquid Real Assets / Chief Investment Officer of Liquid Real Assets John W. Vojticek has served as a Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer of Real Estate & Infrastructure Securities and Global Portfolio Manager for RREEF since July 2011 and was Co-Head of Americas Real Estate Securities from 2006 to July 2011. Mr. Vojticek was responsible for launching the firm's first listed infrastructure securities strategy in June 2008 and served as Head of the Listed Infrastructure Securities business from June 2008 until his appointment as Chief Information Officer in July 2011. Mr. Vojticek is an associate member of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts. Mr. Vojticek holds a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Southern California.

Francis Greywitt

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 26, 2016

6.1

6.1%

Portfolio Manager, Real Estate Securities Francis was a REIT research analyst for nearly 5 years with KeyBanc Capital Markets where he covered the office sector. BBA in Finance from St. Bonaventure University in 2000; MBA in with concentrations in International Business, Economics and Finance from University of Chicago Booth School of Business in 2012

Evan Rudy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 26, 2016

6.1

6.1%

Evan Rudy, CFA, Director. Evan Rudy joined Deutsche Asset Management in 2007. Previously, he worked as an Analyst at the Townsend Group, a real estate consulting firm. Portfolio Analyst, Real Estate & Infrastructure Securities: Chicago. BS, Miami University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.03 30.27 6.52 9.25

