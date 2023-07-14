Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|Period
|AAAPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.2%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|16.31%
|1 Yr
|-2.8%
|-8.9%
|48.3%
|9.01%
|3 Yr
|5.5%*
|-2.2%
|16.4%
|6.90%
|5 Yr
|3.5%*
|-0.7%
|13.4%
|3.74%
|10 Yr
|2.0%*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|71.03%
* Annualized
|Period
|AAAPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.4%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|1.33%
|2021
|9.8%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|52.85%
|2020
|0.8%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|5.37%
|2019
|4.5%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|2.49%
|2018
|-1.4%
|-100.0%
|20.6%
|23.16%
|AAAPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AAAPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|6.04 B
|1.12 M
|110 B
|12.96%
|Number of Holdings
|180
|2
|10961
|59.29%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.97 B
|-31.7 M
|22 B
|13.57%
|Weighting of Top 10
|30.41%
|10.8%
|100.0%
|54.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AAAPX % Rank
|Stocks
|64.82%
|-45.72%
|98.42%
|36.53%
|Bonds
|19.30%
|-39.76%
|93.84%
|65.34%
|Other
|13.75%
|-1.25%
|197.12%
|8.77%
|Cash
|2.14%
|-97.12%
|185.58%
|85.80%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|14.00%
|82.05%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.49%
|86.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AAAPX % Rank
|Real Estate
|42.49%
|0.00%
|90.14%
|3.82%
|Utilities
|18.03%
|0.00%
|40.29%
|7.22%
|Energy
|14.79%
|0.00%
|38.61%
|18.26%
|Basic Materials
|11.17%
|0.00%
|60.23%
|12.74%
|Industrials
|9.63%
|0.09%
|32.39%
|56.90%
|Communication Services
|1.86%
|0.00%
|28.59%
|93.84%
|Consumer Cyclical
|1.21%
|0.00%
|20.84%
|92.14%
|Consumer Defense
|0.82%
|0.00%
|31.85%
|93.84%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|98.30%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.30%
|94.90%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.34%
|95.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AAAPX % Rank
|US
|36.78%
|-4.82%
|95.75%
|39.04%
|Non US
|28.04%
|-46.69%
|57.06%
|35.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AAAPX % Rank
|Government
|90.02%
|0.00%
|98.64%
|1.04%
|Cash & Equivalents
|9.98%
|0.10%
|100.00%
|81.00%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.88%
|70.98%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|83.28%
|84.13%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.90%
|96.45%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.28%
|64.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AAAPX % Rank
|US
|19.30%
|-177.12%
|87.76%
|35.28%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-39.00%
|137.36%
|90.81%
|AAAPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.02%
|0.16%
|2.71%
|7.10%
|Management Fee
|0.79%
|0.00%
|1.70%
|81.37%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|85.26%
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.01%
|0.70%
|46.32%
|AAAPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.50%
|57.32%
|AAAPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|AAAPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|65.00%
|0.00%
|441.00%
|66.03%
|AAAPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AAAPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.54%
|0.00%
|10.92%
|16.63%
|AAAPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|AAAPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AAAPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.40%
|-5.20%
|6.33%
|88.45%
|AAAPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2022
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2022
|$0.303
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2021
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2021
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2020
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2020
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2019
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 15, 2015
7.38
7.4%
Co-Head of Liquid Real Assets / Chief Investment Officer of Liquid Real Assets John W. Vojticek has served as a Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer of Real Estate & Infrastructure Securities and Global Portfolio Manager for RREEF since July 2011 and was Co-Head of Americas Real Estate Securities from 2006 to July 2011. Mr. Vojticek was responsible for launching the firm's first listed infrastructure securities strategy in June 2008 and served as Head of the Listed Infrastructure Securities business from June 2008 until his appointment as Chief Information Officer in July 2011. Mr. Vojticek is an associate member of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts. Mr. Vojticek holds a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Southern California.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 26, 2016
6.1
6.1%
Portfolio Manager, Real Estate Securities Francis was a REIT research analyst for nearly 5 years with KeyBanc Capital Markets where he covered the office sector. BBA in Finance from St. Bonaventure University in 2000; MBA in with concentrations in International Business, Economics and Finance from University of Chicago Booth School of Business in 2012
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 26, 2016
6.1
6.1%
Evan Rudy, CFA, Director. Evan Rudy joined Deutsche Asset Management in 2007. Previously, he worked as an Analyst at the Townsend Group, a real estate consulting firm. Portfolio Analyst, Real Estate & Infrastructure Securities: Chicago. BS, Miami University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.03
|30.27
|6.52
|9.25
