Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
34.1%
1 yr return
14.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.6%
Net Assets
$1.82 B
Holdings in Top 10
58.3%
Expense Ratio 1.06%
Front Load 4.50%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 40.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|AAAGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|34.1%
|-41.7%
|65.2%
|21.61%
|1 Yr
|14.8%
|-45.6%
|77.3%
|59.49%
|3 Yr
|0.9%*
|-41.6%
|28.4%
|50.09%
|5 Yr
|3.6%*
|-30.4%
|23.6%
|39.29%
|10 Yr
|8.3%*
|-16.9%
|19.4%
|18.23%
* Annualized
|Period
|AAAGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-39.5%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|76.00%
|2021
|6.9%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|29.84%
|2020
|9.7%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|30.37%
|2019
|5.7%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|49.58%
|2018
|-1.9%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|38.99%
|Period
|AAAGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|34.1%
|-41.7%
|65.2%
|20.30%
|1 Yr
|14.8%
|-45.6%
|77.3%
|55.71%
|3 Yr
|0.9%*
|-41.6%
|28.4%
|49.96%
|5 Yr
|5.9%*
|-30.4%
|23.6%
|29.71%
|10 Yr
|9.7%*
|-16.9%
|19.5%
|26.01%
* Annualized
|Period
|AAAGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-39.5%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|76.00%
|2021
|6.9%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|29.84%
|2020
|9.7%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|30.37%
|2019
|5.7%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|49.77%
|2018
|0.3%
|-15.9%
|3.1%
|10.96%
|AAAGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AAAGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.82 B
|189 K
|222 B
|40.76%
|Number of Holdings
|38
|2
|3509
|81.62%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.28 B
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|36.52%
|Weighting of Top 10
|58.29%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|8.86%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AAAGX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.81%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|62.74%
|Cash
|2.19%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|33.97%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|11.71%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|18.05%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|5.85%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|4.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AAAGX % Rank
|Technology
|39.77%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|31.00%
|Consumer Cyclical
|17.84%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|34.13%
|Communication Services
|12.74%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|23.66%
|Healthcare
|11.77%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|58.12%
|Financial Services
|11.33%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|31.16%
|Consumer Defense
|3.06%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|57.87%
|Industrials
|2.32%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|86.89%
|Basic Materials
|1.17%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|50.29%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|31.74%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|67.52%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|54.91%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AAAGX % Rank
|US
|96.70%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|34.87%
|Non US
|1.11%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|72.30%
|AAAGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.06%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|40.13%
|Management Fee
|0.64%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|52.15%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|25.51%
|Administrative Fee
|0.02%
|0.00%
|1.02%
|1.04%
|AAAGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|4.50%
|2.25%
|8.50%
|91.67%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|AAAGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|AAAGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|40.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|59.61%
|AAAGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AAAGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|40.83%
|15.91%
|AAAGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|AAAGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AAAGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.67%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|73.82%
|AAAGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 12, 2019
|$0.626
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2018
3.67
3.7%
Ms. Brunner has been with Thrivent Financial since 2007 and currently is a Senior Equity Portfolio Manager.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2022
0.25
0.3%
Jaimin Soni is a Portfolio Manager and a Senior Research Analyst at Aristotle Atlantic. Prior to joining Aristotle Atlantic, Jaimin served as a Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst for Deutsche Asset Management. He also worked for Bank of America as an Equity Research Analyst. Additionally, Jaimin worked as a Project Manager for Nuveen Investments and as a Senior Technology Consultant for Accenture. Jaimin earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and his MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...