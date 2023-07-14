Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Thrivent Large Cap Growth Fund

AAAGX | Fund

$14.20

$1.82 B

0.00%

$0.00

1.06%

Vitals

YTD Return

34.1%

1 yr return

14.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.6%

Net Assets

$1.82 B

Holdings in Top 10

58.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.06%

SALES FEES

Front Load 4.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 40.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

AAAGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 34.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.67%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Thrivent Large Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Thrivent Funds
  • Inception Date
    Oct 29, 1999
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Lauri Brunner

Fund Description

AAAGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AAAGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 34.1% -41.7% 65.2% 21.61%
1 Yr 14.8% -45.6% 77.3% 59.49%
3 Yr 0.9%* -41.6% 28.4% 50.09%
5 Yr 3.6%* -30.4% 23.6% 39.29%
10 Yr 8.3%* -16.9% 19.4% 18.23%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AAAGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -39.5% -85.9% 81.6% 76.00%
2021 6.9% -31.0% 26.7% 29.84%
2020 9.7% -13.0% 34.8% 30.37%
2019 5.7% -6.0% 10.6% 49.58%
2018 -1.9% -15.9% 2.0% 38.99%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AAAGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 34.1% -41.7% 65.2% 20.30%
1 Yr 14.8% -45.6% 77.3% 55.71%
3 Yr 0.9%* -41.6% 28.4% 49.96%
5 Yr 5.9%* -30.4% 23.6% 29.71%
10 Yr 9.7%* -16.9% 19.5% 26.01%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AAAGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -39.5% -85.9% 81.6% 76.00%
2021 6.9% -31.0% 26.7% 29.84%
2020 9.7% -13.0% 34.8% 30.37%
2019 5.7% -6.0% 10.6% 49.77%
2018 0.3% -15.9% 3.1% 10.96%

NAV & Total Return History

AAAGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AAAGX Category Low Category High AAAGX % Rank
Net Assets 1.82 B 189 K 222 B 40.76%
Number of Holdings 38 2 3509 81.62%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.28 B -1.37 M 104 B 36.52%
Weighting of Top 10 58.29% 11.4% 116.5% 8.86%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 9.71%
  2. Amazon.com Inc 9.07%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class A 8.77%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class C 8.75%
  5. Apple Inc 8.64%
  6. NVIDIA Corp 5.34%
  7. Tesla Inc 5.32%
  8. Visa Inc Class A 4.80%
  9. Mastercard Inc Class A 3.43%
  10. Block Inc Class A 3.36%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AAAGX % Rank
Stocks 		97.81% 50.26% 104.50% 62.74%
Cash 		2.19% -10.83% 49.73% 33.97%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 11.71%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 18.05%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 5.85%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 4.70%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AAAGX % Rank
Technology 		39.77% 0.00% 65.70% 31.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		17.84% 0.00% 62.57% 34.13%
Communication Services 		12.74% 0.00% 66.40% 23.66%
Healthcare 		11.77% 0.00% 39.76% 58.12%
Financial Services 		11.33% 0.00% 43.06% 31.16%
Consumer Defense 		3.06% 0.00% 25.50% 57.87%
Industrials 		2.32% 0.00% 30.65% 86.89%
Basic Materials 		1.17% 0.00% 18.91% 50.29%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 31.74%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 67.52%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 54.91%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AAAGX % Rank
US 		96.70% 34.69% 100.00% 34.87%
Non US 		1.11% 0.00% 54.22% 72.30%

AAAGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AAAGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.06% 0.01% 20.29% 40.13%
Management Fee 0.64% 0.00% 1.50% 52.15%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 25.51%
Administrative Fee 0.02% 0.00% 1.02% 1.04%

Sales Fees

AAAGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 4.50% 2.25% 8.50% 91.67%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AAAGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AAAGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 40.00% 0.00% 316.74% 59.61%

AAAGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AAAGX Category Low Category High AAAGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 40.83% 15.91%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AAAGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AAAGX Category Low Category High AAAGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.67% -6.13% 1.75% 73.82%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AAAGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AAAGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Lauri Brunner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2018

3.67

3.7%

Ms. Brunner has been with Thrivent Financial since 2007 and currently is a Senior Equity Portfolio Manager.

Jaimin Soni

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2022

0.25

0.3%

Jaimin Soni is a Portfolio Manager and a Senior Research Analyst at Aristotle Atlantic. Prior to joining Aristotle Atlantic, Jaimin served as a Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst for Deutsche Asset Management. He also worked for Bank of America as an Equity Research Analyst. Additionally, Jaimin worked as a Project Manager for Nuveen Investments and as a Senior Technology Consultant for Accenture. Jaimin earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and his MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

