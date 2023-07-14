Jaimin Soni is a Portfolio Manager and a Senior Research Analyst at Aristotle Atlantic. Prior to joining Aristotle Atlantic, Jaimin served as a Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst for Deutsche Asset Management. He also worked for Bank of America as an Equity Research Analyst. Additionally, Jaimin worked as a Project Manager for Nuveen Investments and as a Senior Technology Consultant for Accenture. Jaimin earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and his MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.