Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Name

As of 01/12/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund's total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

F/m 3-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

ZTRE | ETF

$50.35

-

0.00%

0.15%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$50.2
$50.22
$50.35

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.15%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

ZTRE - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    F/m 3-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Jan 11, 2024
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The F/m 3-Year Bond ETF is a passively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the ICE 3-Year US Target Maturity Corporate Index (CUTM3Y) (“Underlying Index”), a subset of the ICE BofA US Corporate Index (the “Parent Index”) that is comprised of selected investment-grade corporate bonds with a remaining term maturity of approximately 3 years. Under normal market conditions, F/m Investments, LLC d/b/a North Slope Capital, LLC (the “Adviser”) seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investment grade corporate bonds that have at least 2.5 years but less than 3.5 years remaining to maturity. For purposes of this policy, investment grade corporate bonds are publicly- and privately-offered debt securities issued by private issuers that are rated in the four highest credit categories (AAA, AA, A, BBB, or an equivalent rating) by at least one nationally recognized rating agency or are unrated securities that the Adviser considers to be of comparable quality.

The Adviser uses a representative sampling indexing strategy in seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. Under normal market conditions, the Fund generally invests substantially all of its assets in the securities comprising the Underlying Index and in securities that the Adviser determines have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the economic characteristics of the securities that comprise the Underlying Index. The Fund may invest in securities of both U.S. and non-U.S. issuers, and the Adviser expects that the Fund will invest primarily in the securities of issuers domiciled in the U.S. and other developed markets. In seeking to track the Underlying Index, the Fund may invest in securities that are not included in the Underlying Index, cash and cash equivalents and/or money market instruments, such as repurchase agreements and money market funds. To the extent the Underlying Index concentrates (i.e., holds more than 25% of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Underlying Index.

The Fund may enter into reverse repurchase agreements in amounts not exceeding one-third of the Fund’s total assets (including the amount borrowed). The Fund may invest in securities of other affiliated and unaffiliated ETFs registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, that invest primarily in Fund eligible investments (collectively, “Underlying Funds”) to the extent permitted by applicable law and subject to certain restrictions.

The Fund may also seek to increase its income by lending securities. These loans will be secured by collateral (consisting of cash, U.S. government securities, or irrevocable letters of credit) maintained in an amount equal to at least 100% of the market value, determined daily, of the loaned securities. Cash collateral received by the Fund in connection with its lending of portfolio securities will be invested in short-term investments, including money market funds.

The Underlying Index and Parent Index

The Underlying Index was incepted December 31, 2010 by ICE Data Services (the “Index Provider”). The Underlying Index is comprised of selected investment-grade corporate bonds of both U.S. and non-U.S. issuers that (i) are included in the Parent Index; (ii) have at least 2.5 years but less than 3.5 years remaining to maturity, and (iii) have at least $300 million face value amount outstanding. Of the qualifying securities, the Index Provider selects one per issuer for inclusion in the Underlying Index based on the priority of (1) rank, (2) amount outstanding, and (3) time since issue. With respect to rank, senior bonds are selected first, followed by senior secured debt and finally all subordinated debt. Underlying Index constituents are equally weighted. The Underlying Index is reconstituted and rebalanced by the Index Provider on the last calendar day of each month, and there is no limit to the number of issues included in the Underlying Index. As of September 30, 2023, the Underlying Index included approximately 533 constituents. As of September 30, 2023, the Underlying Index was most concentrated in securities of companies in the banking industry or sector, which comprised approximately 12.2% of the Underlying Index as of that date. Because the Underlying Index is reconstituted and rebalanced monthly, the components of the Underlying Index are likely to change over time.

The Parent Index was established December 31, 1972 by the Index Provider. The Parent Index consists of investment-grade corporate bonds of both U.S. and non-U.S. issuers that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to one year, have been publicly issued in the U.S. domestic market, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value. The Index Provider deems securities as “investment grade” based on the average rating of Fitch Ratings, Inc. (BBB or better), Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (Baa or better) and/or Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of S&P Global (BBB or better). In addition, the securities in the Parent Index must be denominated in U.S. dollars and, with limited exception, must be fixed rate. The Parent Index includes securities that are currently fixed rate but that will transition to a floating interest rate in the last year before their maturity. Excluded from the Parent Index are equity-linked securities, securities in legal default, hybrid securitized corporate bonds, Eurodollar bonds (U.S. dollar-denominated securities not issued in the U.S. domestic market), taxable and tax-exempt U.S. municipal securities and dividends-received-deduction-eligible securities. The Parent Index is market capitalization-weighted, and the securities included in the Parent Index are updated by the Index Provider on the last calendar day of each month.

Each of the Underlying Index and Parent Index is calculated and administered by the Index Provider, which is not affiliated with the F/m 3-Year Bond ETF or the Adviser. The Index Provider calculates each of the Underlying Index and Parent Index on a total return basis. Additional information regarding the Underlying Index, including its value, is available at https://indices.ice.com/.

The F/m 3-Year Bond ETF has elected and intends to qualify each year for treatment as a regulated investment company (“RIC”) under Subchapter M of Subtitle A, Chapter 1, of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”).

Read More

ZTRE - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ZTRE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ZTRE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ZTRE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ZTRE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

ZTRE - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ZTRE Category Low Category High ZTRE % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ZTRE % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

ZTRE - Expenses

Operational Fees

ZTRE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.15% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.15% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

ZTRE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

ZTRE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ZTRE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

ZTRE - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ZTRE Category Low Category High ZTRE % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ZTRE Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ZTRE Category Low Category High ZTRE % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ZTRE Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

ZTRE - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

