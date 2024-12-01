The F/m 10-Year Bond ETF is a passively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the ICE 10-Year US Target Maturity Corporate Index (CUTM10Y) (“Underlying Index”), a subset of the ICE BofA US Corporate Index (the “Parent Index”) that is comprised of selected investment-grade corporate bonds with a remaining term maturity of approximately 10 years. Under normal market conditions, F/m Investments, LLC d/b/a North Slope Capital, LLC (the “Adviser”) seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investment grade corporate bonds that have at least 9.5 years but less than 10.5 years remaining to maturity. For purposes of this policy, investment grade corporate bonds are publicly- and privately-offered debt securities issued by private issuers that are rated in the four highest credit categories (AAA, AA, A, BBB, or an equivalent rating) by at least one nationally recognized rating agency or are unrated securities that the Adviser considers to be of comparable quality.

The Adviser uses a representative sampling indexing strategy in seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. Under normal market conditions, the Fund generally invests substantially all of its assets in the securities comprising the Underlying Index and in securities that the Adviser determines have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the economic characteristics of the securities that comprise the Underlying Index. The Fund may invest in securities of both U.S. and non-U.S. issuers, and the Adviser expects that the Fund will invest primarily in the securities of issuers domiciled in the U.S. and other developed markets. In seeking to track the Underlying Index, the Fund may invest in securities that are not included in the Underlying Index, cash and cash equivalents and/or money market instruments, such as repurchase agreements and money market funds. To the extent the Underlying Index concentrates (i.e., holds more than 25% of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Underlying Index.

The Fund may enter into reverse repurchase agreements in amounts not exceeding one-third of the Fund’s total assets (including the amount borrowed). The Fund may invest in securities of other affiliated and unaffiliated ETFs registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, that invest primarily in Fund eligible investments (collectively, “Underlying Funds”) to the extent permitted by applicable law and subject to certain restrictions.

The Fund may also seek to increase its income by lending securities. These loans will be secured by collateral (consisting of cash, U.S. government securities, or irrevocable letters of credit) maintained in an amount equal to at least 100% of the market value, determined daily, of the loaned securities. Cash collateral received by the Fund in connection with its lending of portfolio securities will be invested in short-term investments, including money market funds.

The Underlying Index and Parent Index

The Underlying Index was incepted December 31, 2010 by ICE Data Services (the “Index Provider”). The Underlying Index is comprised of selected investment-grade corporate bonds of both U.S. and non-U.S. issuers that (i) are included in the Parent Index; (ii) have at least 9.5 years but less than 10.5 years remaining to maturity, and (iii) have at least $300 million face value amount outstanding. Of the qualifying securities, the Index Provider selects one per issuer for inclusion in the Underlying Index based on the priority of (1) rank, (2) amount outstanding, and (3) time since issue. With respect to rank, senior bonds are selected first, followed by senior secured debt and finally all subordinated debt. Underlying Index constituents are equally weighted. The Underlying Index is reconstituted and rebalanced by the Index Provider on the last calendar day of each month, and there is no limit to the number of issues included in the Underlying Index. As of September 30, 2023, the Underlying Index included approximately 224 constituents. As of September 30, 2023, the Underlying Index was most concentrated in securities of companies in the utilities industry or sector, which comprised approximately 14.7% of the Underlying Index as of that date. Because the Underlying Index is reconstituted and rebalanced monthly, the components of the Underlying Index are likely to change over time.

The Parent Index was established December 31, 1972 by the Index Provider. The Parent Index consists of investment-grade corporate bonds of both U.S. and non-U.S. issuers that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to one year, have been publicly issued in the U.S. domestic market, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value. The Index Provider deems securities as “investment grade” based on the average rating of Fitch Ratings, Inc. (BBB or better), Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (Baa or better) and/or Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of S&P Global (BBB or better). In addition, the securities in the Parent Index must be denominated in U.S. dollars and, with limited exception, must be fixed rate. The Parent Index includes securities that are currently fixed rate but that will transition to a floating interest rate in the last year before their maturity. Excluded from the Parent Index are equity-linked securities, securities in legal default, hybrid securitized corporate bonds, Eurodollar bonds (U.S. dollar-denominated securities not issued in the U.S. domestic market), taxable and tax-exempt U.S. municipal securities and dividends-received-deduction-eligible securities. The Parent Index is market capitalization-weighted, and the securities included in the Parent Index are updated by the Index Provider on the last calendar day of each month.

Each of the Underlying Index and Parent Index is calculated and administered by the Index Provider, which is not affiliated with the F/m 10-Year Bond ETF or the Adviser. The Index Provider calculates each of the Underlying Index and Parent Index on a total return basis. Additional information regarding the Underlying Index, including its value, is available at https://indices.ice.com/.

The F/m 10-Year Bond ETF has elected and intends to qualify each year for treatment as a regulated investment company (“RIC”) under Subchapter M of Subtitle A, Chapter 1, of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”).