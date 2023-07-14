Home
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Vitals

YTD Return

20.2%

1 yr return

24.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

13.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$38.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

37.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$31.3
$22.50
$31.33

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.84%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 233.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

ZIG - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -11.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.60%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    The Acquirers Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Acquirers Funds
  • Inception Date
    May 14, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    1575000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Charles Ragauss

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in equity securities of U.S.-listed companies that Acquirers Funds, LLC, the Fund’s investment adviser (“Acquirers” or the “Adviser”), believes to be undervalued, but fundamentally strong. The Adviser typically selects approximately 30 stocks from the largest 25% of all stocks (equivalent to a market capitalization greater than approximately $2 billion).
The Adviser identifies potentially undervalued stocks by using The Acquirer’s Multiple®, which is a valuation metric developed and published in 2014 by Tobias Carlisle, Managing Member of Acquirers. The initial universe of stocks is then valued holistically—assets, earnings, and cash flows are examined—to understand the economic reality of each stock. Each stock is then ranked on the basis of such valuation.
Potential holdings are further evaluated using statistical measures of fraud, earnings manipulation, and financial distress. Each potential holding is then examined for a margin of safety in three ways: (a) a wide discount to a conservative valuation, (b) a strong, liquid balance sheet, and (c) a robust business capable of generating free cash flows. Finally, a forensic-accounting due diligence review of each of the remaining potential components’ financial statements, particularly the notes and management’s discussion and analysis, is undertaken by the Adviser.
The Fund may invest in companies in any economic sector and may frequently and actively purchase and sell securities.
Read More

ZIG - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ZIG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.2% -14.3% 36.7% 7.55%
1 Yr 24.2% -34.8% 38.6% 0.91%
3 Yr 13.7%* -27.6% 93.5% 2.67%
5 Yr 0.0%* -30.4% 97.2% 71.14%
10 Yr 0.0%* -18.7% 37.4% 76.39%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ZIG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.3% -56.3% 28.9% 16.62%
2021 17.2% -20.5% 152.6% 0.70%
2020 -5.6% -13.9% 183.6% 99.51%
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -13.5% 12.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ZIG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -11.9% -20.5% 36.7% 93.88%
1 Yr 4.6% -34.8% 40.3% 73.89%
3 Yr 6.0%* -27.6% 93.5% 47.50%
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 97.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ZIG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.3% -56.3% 28.9% 16.69%
2021 17.2% -20.5% 152.6% 0.70%
2020 -5.6% -13.9% 183.6% 99.51%
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -10.9% 12.6% N/A

ZIG - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ZIG Category Low Category High ZIG % Rank
Net Assets 38.4 M 1.01 M 1.21 T 92.15%
Number of Holdings 32 2 4154 92.98%
Net Assets in Top 10 16.2 M 288 K 270 B 90.19%
Weighting of Top 10 37.37% 1.8% 106.2% 26.77%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Northern Oil and Gas Inc 3.89%
  2. Meta Platforms Inc 3.82%
  3. Builders FirstSource Inc 3.61%
  4. DR Horton Inc 3.58%
  5. American Equity Investment Life Holding Co 3.57%
  6. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc 3.56%
  7. Virtu Financial Inc 3.55%
  8. Micron Technology Inc 3.49%
  9. Comstock Resources Inc 3.47%
  10. Matador Resources Co 3.47%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ZIG % Rank
Stocks 		99.97% 0.00% 130.24% 11.62%
Cash 		0.02% -102.29% 100.00% 87.25%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 49.89%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 49.51%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 46.60%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 46.49%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ZIG % Rank
Financial Services 		28.90% 0.00% 55.59% 1.68%
Consumer Cyclical 		22.37% 0.00% 30.33% 0.84%
Healthcare 		14.91% 0.00% 60.70% 36.91%
Technology 		12.87% 0.00% 48.94% 92.57%
Consumer Defense 		7.76% 0.00% 47.71% 27.57%
Industrials 		6.43% 0.00% 29.90% 92.11%
Basic Materials 		3.55% 0.00% 25.70% 26.72%
Communication Services 		3.22% 0.00% 27.94% 91.58%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 20.91% 92.42%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 31.91% 93.26%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.64% 91.81%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ZIG % Rank
US 		96.45% 0.00% 127.77% 51.85%
Non US 		3.52% 0.00% 32.38% 32.91%

ZIG - Expenses

Operational Fees

ZIG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.84% 0.01% 49.27% 47.61%
Management Fee 0.89% 0.00% 2.00% 93.93%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

ZIG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ZIG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ZIG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 233.00% 0.00% 496.00% 99.37%

ZIG - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ZIG Category Low Category High ZIG % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.05% 0.00% 23.92% 11.21%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ZIG Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ZIG Category Low Category High ZIG % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.60% -54.00% 6.06% 95.84%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ZIG Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ZIG - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Charles Ragauss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 14, 2019

3.05

3.1%

Mr. Ragauss currently serves as Director of Product Management at CSat Investment Advisory, having joined the it in April 2016. Prior to joiningCSat Investment Advisory, Mr. Ragauss was Assistant Vice President at Huntington National Bank (“Huntington”), where he was Product Manager for the Huntington Funds and Huntington Strategy Shares ETFs, a combined fund complex of almost $4 billion in assets under management. At Huntington, he led ETF development bringing to market some of the first actively managed ETFs. Mr. Ragauss joined Huntington in 2010. Mr. Ragauss attended Grand Valley State University where he received his Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and International Business, as well as a minor in French. He is a member of both the National and West Michigan CFA societies and holds the CFA designation.

Qiao Duan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 14, 2019

3.05

3.1%

Ms. Qiao Duan serves as Portfolio Manager at Exponential ETFs, having joined the firm in February 2017, where she is responsible for day-to-day management of client portfolios, quantitative research, and portfolio trading. Her experience spans domestic and international equities, fixed income, and derivatives. Ms. Duan received a Master of Science in Quantitative Finance and Risk Management from the University of Michigan in 2016 and a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and Applied Mathematics from Xiamen University in 2014. She is a candidate in the CFA Program.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

