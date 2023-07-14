Dividend Investing Ideas Center
YTD Return
20.2%
1 yr return
24.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
13.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$38.4 M
Holdings in Top 10
37.4%
Expense Ratio 0.84%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 233.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
|Period
|ZIG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|20.2%
|-14.3%
|36.7%
|7.55%
|1 Yr
|24.2%
|-34.8%
|38.6%
|0.91%
|3 Yr
|13.7%*
|-27.6%
|93.5%
|2.67%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-30.4%
|97.2%
|71.14%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-18.7%
|37.4%
|76.39%
* Annualized
|Period
|ZIG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.3%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|16.62%
|2021
|17.2%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|0.70%
|2020
|-5.6%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|99.51%
|2019
|N/A
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|N/A
|Period
|ZIG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-11.9%
|-20.5%
|36.7%
|93.88%
|1 Yr
|4.6%
|-34.8%
|40.3%
|73.89%
|3 Yr
|6.0%*
|-27.6%
|93.5%
|47.50%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.7%
|97.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ZIG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.3%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|16.69%
|2021
|17.2%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|0.70%
|2020
|-5.6%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|99.51%
|2019
|N/A
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|N/A
|ZIG
|Category Low
|Category High
|ZIG % Rank
|Net Assets
|38.4 M
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|92.15%
|Number of Holdings
|32
|2
|4154
|92.98%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|16.2 M
|288 K
|270 B
|90.19%
|Weighting of Top 10
|37.37%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|26.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ZIG % Rank
|Stocks
|99.97%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|11.62%
|Cash
|0.02%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|87.25%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|49.89%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|49.51%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|46.60%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|46.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ZIG % Rank
|Financial Services
|28.90%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|1.68%
|Consumer Cyclical
|22.37%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|0.84%
|Healthcare
|14.91%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|36.91%
|Technology
|12.87%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|92.57%
|Consumer Defense
|7.76%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|27.57%
|Industrials
|6.43%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|92.11%
|Basic Materials
|3.55%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|26.72%
|Communication Services
|3.22%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|91.58%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|92.42%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|93.26%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|91.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ZIG % Rank
|US
|96.45%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|51.85%
|Non US
|3.52%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|32.91%
|ZIG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.84%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|47.61%
|Management Fee
|0.89%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|93.93%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|ZIG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ZIG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ZIG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|233.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|99.37%
|ZIG
|Category Low
|Category High
|ZIG % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.05%
|0.00%
|23.92%
|11.21%
|ZIG
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|ZIG
|Category Low
|Category High
|ZIG % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.60%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|95.84%
|ZIG
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2022
|$0.325
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2021
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2020
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 14, 2019
3.05
3.1%
Mr. Ragauss currently serves as Director of Product Management at CSat Investment Advisory, having joined the it in April 2016. Prior to joiningCSat Investment Advisory, Mr. Ragauss was Assistant Vice President at Huntington National Bank (“Huntington”), where he was Product Manager for the Huntington Funds and Huntington Strategy Shares ETFs, a combined fund complex of almost $4 billion in assets under management. At Huntington, he led ETF development bringing to market some of the first actively managed ETFs. Mr. Ragauss joined Huntington in 2010. Mr. Ragauss attended Grand Valley State University where he received his Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and International Business, as well as a minor in French. He is a member of both the National and West Michigan CFA societies and holds the CFA designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 14, 2019
3.05
3.1%
Ms. Qiao Duan serves as Portfolio Manager at Exponential ETFs, having joined the firm in February 2017, where she is responsible for day-to-day management of client portfolios, quantitative research, and portfolio trading. Her experience spans domestic and international equities, fixed income, and derivatives. Ms. Duan received a Master of Science in Quantitative Finance and Risk Management from the University of Michigan in 2016 and a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and Applied Mathematics from Xiamen University in 2014. She is a candidate in the CFA Program.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
