The Fund pursues its investment objective by constructing a portfolio of companies that exhibit a track record of moving through recessionary periods with little to minimal impact on aggregate earnings growth relative to the overall equity market.

The Fund’s portfolio is composed of 50-120 U.S. exchange-listed companies with the highest stability in their historic and forecasted earnings per share (“EPS”). Historic EPS stability is determined by evaluating the variability of the company’s EPS over the past 15 years. Forecasted EPS stability is determined by evaluating the forecasted variability of the company’s earnings over the next 2 years. Those companies with the least variability are selected for the Fund’s portfolio. These quantitative screens are combined with the qualitative judgment of the portfolio manager based on an analysis of financial statement filing consistency, profitability, earnings stability in recessionary periods, valuation, and improving fundamentals (revenue estimates and earnings estimates).

The Advisor selects the Fund’s portfolio securities from a universe of the largest 750 equity securities listed in the U.S. equity market, which may be a combination of large, mid, and small capitalization companies. The Advisor then selects 100 companies based on the qualitative judgment of the portfolio manager described above. The 50-120 companies with the highest historic and forecasted EPS stability are then selected for the Fund’s portfolio.

The portfolio is generally rebalanced on a weekly basis. However, the Advisor may rebalance the portfolio at other times due to things like corporate actions, such as mergers and acquisitions.