Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
9.2%
1 yr return
11.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$48.1 M
Holdings in Top 10
33.0%
Expense Ratio 1.93%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
The Fund pursues its investment objective by constructing a portfolio of companies that exhibit a track record of moving through recessionary periods with little to minimal impact on aggregate earnings growth relative to the overall equity market.
The Fund’s portfolio is composed of 50-120 U.S. exchange-listed companies with the highest stability in their historic and forecasted earnings per share (“EPS”). Historic EPS stability is determined by evaluating the variability of the company’s EPS over the past 15 years. Forecasted EPS stability is determined by evaluating the forecasted variability of the company’s earnings over the next 2 years. Those companies with the least variability are selected for the Fund’s portfolio. These quantitative screens are combined with the qualitative judgment of the portfolio manager based on an analysis of financial statement filing consistency, profitability, earnings stability in recessionary periods, valuation, and improving fundamentals (revenue estimates and earnings estimates).
The Advisor selects the Fund’s portfolio securities from a universe of the largest 750 equity securities listed in the U.S. equity market, which may be a combination of large, mid, and small capitalization companies. The Advisor then selects 100 companies based on the qualitative judgment of the portfolio manager described above. The 50-120 companies with the highest historic and forecasted EPS stability are then selected for the Fund’s portfolio.
The portfolio is generally rebalanced on a weekly basis. However, the Advisor may rebalance the portfolio at other times due to things like corporate actions, such as mergers and acquisitions.
|Period
|ZECP Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.2%
|-51.8%
|22.1%
|95.42%
|1 Yr
|11.8%
|-58.9%
|46.9%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-25.7%
|197.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-29.1%
|93.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-17.2%
|37.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ZECP Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.4%
|-69.4%
|53.7%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-94.0%
|152.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-18.2%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-80.2%
|35.2%
|N/A
|Period
|ZECP Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-97.2%
|22.1%
|88.91%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-58.9%
|67.6%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-25.7%
|197.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-28.1%
|93.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.8%
|37.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ZECP Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.4%
|-69.4%
|53.7%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-94.0%
|152.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-12.8%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-60.0%
|35.2%
|N/A
|ZECP
|Category Low
|Category High
|ZECP % Rank
|Net Assets
|48.1 M
|177 K
|1.21 T
|95.79%
|Number of Holdings
|60
|2
|4154
|69.43%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|4.97 M
|1.74 K
|270 B
|93.64%
|Weighting of Top 10
|33.00%
|1.8%
|100.0%
|43.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ZECP % Rank
|Stocks
|97.71%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|72.75%
|Cash
|2.29%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|24.90%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.23%
|60.86%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|60.93%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|58.78%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|58.64%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ZECP % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.44%
|10.50%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|54.27%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.52%
|31.86%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|29.97%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|5.39%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|71.43%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|93.49%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|86.83%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|49.14%
|7.28%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|50.47%
|92.93%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.10%
|80.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ZECP % Rank
|US
|97.71%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|34.99%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.51%
|96.68%
|ZECP Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.93%
|0.01%
|2.95%
|66.32%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|39.28%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|15.95%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|ZECP Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ZECP Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ZECP Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|496.00%
|N/A
|ZECP
|Category Low
|Category High
|ZECP % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.84%
|0.00%
|19.15%
|48.43%
|ZECP
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|ZECP
|Category Low
|Category High
|ZECP % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|48.82%
|ZECP
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jan 03, 2023
|$0.211
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2021
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 23, 2021
0.77
0.8%
Mitch is the senior portfolio manager at Zacks Investment Management and oversees all investment research activities at the firm. Mitch is an expert on quantitative investment strategies and developed many of the proprietary models used by the firm. Mitch wrote a weekly finance column for the Chicago Sun- Times and has written two books on quantitative investment strategies: Ahead of the Market, Harper Collins 2003, which focuses on the earnings estimate revision investment anomaly and The Little Book of Stock Market Profits, which was published in 2011 and provides an overview of several other significant equity investment anomalies. Prior to joining Zacks Investment Management in 1997, Mitch was an investment banking analyst at Lazard Freres in New York. Mitch graduated cum laude from Yale University with distinction in his major of Economics. He received his M.B.A with high honors in his concentration of Analytic Finance and Statistics from the University of Chicago.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.17
|2.42
