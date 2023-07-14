Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF

ZECP | Active ETF

$25.17

$48.1 M

0.84%

$0.21

1.93%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.2%

1 yr return

11.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$48.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

33.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.1
$21.15
$25.17

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.93%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

ZECP - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Aug 23, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Mitch Zacks

Fund Description

The Fund pursues its investment objective by constructing a portfolio of companies that exhibit a track record of moving through recessionary periods with little to minimal impact on aggregate earnings growth relative to the overall equity market.

The Fund’s portfolio is composed of 50-120 U.S. exchange-listed companies with the highest stability in their historic and forecasted earnings per share (“EPS”). Historic EPS stability is determined by evaluating the variability of the company’s EPS over the past 15 years. Forecasted EPS stability is determined by evaluating the forecasted variability of the company’s earnings over the next 2 years. Those companies with the least variability are selected for the Fund’s portfolio. These quantitative screens are combined with the qualitative judgment of the portfolio manager based on an analysis of financial statement filing consistency, profitability, earnings stability in recessionary periods, valuation, and improving fundamentals (revenue estimates and earnings estimates).

The Advisor selects the Fund’s portfolio securities from a universe of the largest 750 equity securities listed in the U.S. equity market, which may be a combination of large, mid, and small capitalization companies. The Advisor then selects 100 companies based on the qualitative judgment of the portfolio manager described above. The 50-120 companies with the highest historic and forecasted EPS stability are then selected for the Fund’s portfolio.

The portfolio is generally rebalanced on a weekly basis. However, the Advisor may rebalance the portfolio at other times due to things like corporate actions, such as mergers and acquisitions.

Read More

ZECP - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ZECP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.2% -51.8% 22.1% 95.42%
1 Yr 11.8% -58.9% 46.9% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -25.7% 197.6% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -29.1% 93.8% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -17.2% 37.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ZECP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.4% -69.4% 53.7% N/A
2021 N/A -94.0% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -18.2% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -80.2% 35.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ZECP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -97.2% 22.1% 88.91%
1 Yr N/A -58.9% 67.6% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -25.7% 197.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -28.1% 93.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -11.8% 37.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ZECP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.4% -69.4% 53.7% N/A
2021 N/A -94.0% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -12.8% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -60.0% 35.2% N/A

ZECP - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ZECP Category Low Category High ZECP % Rank
Net Assets 48.1 M 177 K 1.21 T 95.79%
Number of Holdings 60 2 4154 69.43%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.97 M 1.74 K 270 B 93.64%
Weighting of Top 10 33.00% 1.8% 100.0% 43.57%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. APPLE INC 6.65%
  2. MICROSOFT CORP 5.95%
  3. PROCTER GAMBLE 3.48%
  4. UNITEDHEALTH GRP 3.38%
  5. ALPHABET INC-A 2.81%
  6. HERSHEY CO/THE 2.69%
  7. PEPSICO INC 2.65%
  8. HOME DEPOT INC 2.61%
  9. AMERICAN ELECTRI 2.30%
  10. JPMORGAN CHASE 2.27%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ZECP % Rank
Stocks 		97.71% 0.00% 130.24% 72.75%
Cash 		2.29% -102.29% 100.00% 24.90%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.23% 60.86%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 60.93%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 58.78%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 58.64%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ZECP % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 25.44% 10.50%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 48.94% 54.27%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 37.52% 31.86%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 29.90% 29.97%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 60.70% 5.39%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 55.59% 71.43%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.64% 93.49%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 27.94% 86.83%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 49.14% 7.28%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 50.47% 92.93%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 26.10% 80.32%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ZECP % Rank
US 		97.71% 0.00% 127.77% 34.99%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 33.51% 96.68%

ZECP - Expenses

Operational Fees

ZECP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.93% 0.01% 2.95% 66.32%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 2.00% 39.28%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 15.95%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

ZECP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ZECP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ZECP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% N/A

ZECP - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ZECP Category Low Category High ZECP % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.84% 0.00% 19.15% 48.43%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ZECP Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ZECP Category Low Category High ZECP % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -54.00% 6.06% 48.82%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ZECP Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ZECP - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mitch Zacks

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 23, 2021

0.77

0.8%

Mitch is the senior portfolio manager at Zacks Investment Management and oversees all investment research activities at the firm. Mitch is an expert on quantitative investment strategies and developed many of the proprietary models used by the firm. Mitch wrote a weekly finance column for the Chicago Sun- Times and has written two books on quantitative investment strategies: Ahead of the Market, Harper Collins 2003, which focuses on the earnings estimate revision investment anomaly and The Little Book of Stock Market Profits, which was published in 2011 and provides an overview of several other significant equity investment anomalies. Prior to joining Zacks Investment Management in 1997, Mitch was an investment banking analyst at Lazard Freres in New York. Mitch graduated cum laude from Yale University with distinction in his major of Economics. He received his M.B.A with high honors in his concentration of Analytic Finance and Statistics from the University of Chicago.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.17 2.42

