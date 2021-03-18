Home
ZDEU (ETF)
Name

As of 03/18/2021

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund's total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

SSgA Active Trust - SPDR Solactive Germany ETF

ZDEU | Active ETF

-

$30.5 M

0.00%

0.20%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$30.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

57.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$67.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.20%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

As of 03/18/2021

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Expense ratio is the fund's total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

SSgA Active Trust - SPDR Solactive Germany ETF

ZDEU | Active ETF

-

$30.5 M

0.00%

0.20%

ZDEU - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SSgA Active Trust - SPDR Solactive Germany ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    State Street Global Advisors - advised funds
  • Inception Date
    Jun 11, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Michael Feehily

Fund Description

In seeking to track the performance of the Solactive GBS Germany Large & Mid Cap USD Index NTR (the “Index”), the Fund employs a sampling strategy, which means that the Fund is not required to purchase all of the securities represented in the Index. Instead, the Fund may purchase a subset of the securities in the Index in an effort to hold a portfolio of securities with generally the same risk and return characteristics of the Index. The quantity of holdings in the Fund will be based on a number of factors, including asset size of the Fund. Based on its analysis of these factors, SSGA Funds Management, Inc. (“SSGA FM” or the “Adviser”), the investment adviser to the Fund, either may invest
the Fund's assets in a subset of securities in the Index or may invest the Fund's assets in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index, as determined by the Adviser to be in the best interest of the Fund in pursuing its objective.
Under normal market conditions, the Fund generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index and in depositary receipts (including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) or Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”)) based on securities comprising the Index. In addition, in seeking to track the Index, the Fund may invest in equity securities that are not included in the Index (including common stock, preferred stock, depositary receipts and shares of other investment companies), cash and cash equivalents or money market instruments, such as repurchase agreements and money market funds (including money market funds advised by the Adviser). In seeking to track the Index, the Fund's assets may be concentrated in an industry or group of industries, but only to the extent that the Index concentrates in a particular industry or group of industries. Futures contracts (a type of derivative instrument) may be used by the Fund in seeking performance that corresponds to the Index and in managing cash flows.
The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the equity market performance of large- and mid-cap companies in Germany. A company's free float-adjusted market capitalization is calculated by multiplying the number of shares readily available in the market by the price of such shares. Companies with a larger free float-adjusted market capitalization make up a proportionally larger portion of the Index. The initial universe of securities eligible for inclusion in the Index include common stock, preferred stock, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and depositary receipts. To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, new and current components must meet the following criteria as of the rebalancing reference date: (i) be listed on an exchange in a developed country; (ii) have a minimum one- and six-month average daily trading value of $1,000,000 ($750,000 for current Index components); (iii) have a minimum trading volume of 100,000 (75,000 for current Index components) shares over the preceding one-month period and 600,000 (450,000 for current Index components) shares over the preceding six-month period; (iv) have either (a) a free float percentage (percentage of common shares outstanding readily available in the market) of at least 10% (7.5% for current Index components) or (b) a free float market capitalization of at least $1 billion ($750,000,000 for current Index components); and (v) have no more than 10 non-trading days over the preceding six-month period. Initial public offerings (“IPOs”) are eligible for inclusion in the Index, subject to similar criteria. Eligible securities are assigned to a country based on country of primary listing, incorporation, domicile and country of risk. All securities assigned to Germany are then ranked by issuer market capitalization and the securities of approximately 85% of the largest issuers are included in the Index. The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced semi-annually on the first Wednesday in May and November. In addition, IPOs may be included on the first Wednesday in February and August. The rebalancing reference date is 20 business days prior to the rebalancing date. As of November 30, 2020, a significant portion of the Fund comprised companies in the consumer discretionary and financial sectors, although this may change from time to time. As of November 30, 2020, the Index comprised 44 securities.
The Index is sponsored by Solactive AG (the “Index Provider”), which is not affiliated with the Fund or the Adviser. The Index Provider determines the composition of the Index, relative weightings of the securities in the Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Index.
Read More

ZDEU - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ZDEU Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -84.6% 23.0% 38.98%
1 Yr N/A -90.6% 103.3% 27.97%
3 Yr N/A* -77.9% 20.6% 53.51%
5 Yr N/A* -59.5% 14.1% 46.53%
10 Yr N/A* -36.5% 13.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ZDEU Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -98.9% 112.8% 34.19%
2021 N/A -13.3% 20.1% 58.12%
2020 N/A -13.5% 12.6% 73.64%
2019 N/A -6.5% 19.7% 27.84%
2018 N/A -11.5% 5.8% 65.98%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ZDEU Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -84.6% 23.0% 39.83%
1 Yr N/A -90.6% 103.3% 27.97%
3 Yr N/A* -77.9% 20.6% 53.51%
5 Yr N/A* -59.5% 14.1% 46.53%
10 Yr N/A* -35.7% 13.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ZDEU Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -98.9% 112.8% 31.62%
2021 N/A -13.3% 20.1% 58.12%
2020 N/A -13.5% 12.6% 73.64%
2019 N/A -6.5% 19.7% 28.87%
2018 N/A -11.5% 5.9% 61.86%

ZDEU - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ZDEU Category Low Category High ZDEU % Rank
Net Assets 30.5 M 718 K 6.75 B 72.17%
Number of Holdings 45 13 873 60.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 17.4 M 464 K 3.17 B 70.43%
Weighting of Top 10 57.22% 10.1% 100.0% 46.96%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. SAP SE 10.03%
  2. Siemens AG 8.70%
  3. Allianz SE 7.66%
  4. BASF SE 5.45%
  5. adidas AG 4.78%
  6. Deutsche Telekom AG 4.45%
  7. Daimler AG 4.41%
  8. Bayer AG 4.34%
  9. Infineon Technologies AG 3.75%
  10. Deutsche Post AG 3.65%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ZDEU % Rank
Stocks 		93.36% 0.00% 102.00% 20.87%
Preferred Stocks 		6.18% 0.00% 1.75% 88.70%
Cash 		0.46% -2.00% 100.00% 80.87%
Other 		0.00% -7.90% 31.19% 93.04%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.30% 92.17%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.75% 89.57%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ZDEU % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 40.46% 41.44%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 44.58% 10.81%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 34.46% 31.53%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 39.81% 23.42%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 37.68% 17.12%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 64.45% 81.08%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 51.00% 99.10%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 26.06% 53.15%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 30.04% 72.97%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 34.93% 6.31%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 50.50% 63.96%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ZDEU % Rank
Non US 		91.92% 0.00% 102.00% 14.78%
US 		1.44% 0.00% 49.47% 92.17%

ZDEU - Expenses

Operational Fees

ZDEU Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.20% 0.01% 2.49% 88.89%
Management Fee 0.20% 0.00% 1.35% 14.78%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.08% 0.15% N/A

Sales Fees

ZDEU Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ZDEU Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ZDEU Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 3.00% 217.50% 0.99%

ZDEU - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ZDEU Category Low Category High ZDEU % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 18.68% 92.86%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ZDEU Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ZDEU Category Low Category High ZDEU % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -4.11% 6.59% 65.79%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ZDEU Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ZDEU - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Feehily

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 11, 2014

6.72

6.7%

Mr. Feehily, CFA, is a Managing Director of SSGA and the Adviser and Co-Head of Passive Equity Strategies in North America in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. In this capacity, Mr. Feehily has oversight of the North American Passive Equity teams in Boston and Montreal. In addition, Mr. Feehily is a member of the Senior Management Group. Mr. Feehily rejoined SSgA in 2010 after spending the previous four years at State Street Global Markets LLC where he helped to build the Exposure Solutions business.

Karl Schneider

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2015

6.08

6.1%

Karl Schneider, CAIA, is a Vice President of SSGA and SSGA FM, and Head of U.S. Equity Strategies for GEBS, where in addition to overseeing the management of the U.S. equity index strategies, he also serves as a portfolio manager for a number of the group's passive equity portfolios. Previously within GEBS, he served as a portfolio manager and product specialist for synthetic beta strategies, including commodities, buy/write, and hedge fund replication. Prior to joining GEBS, Mr. Schneider worked as a portfolio manager in SSGA's Currency Management Group, managing both active currency selection and traditional passive hedging overlay portfolios. He joined SSGA in 1996. Mr. Schneider holds a BS in finance and investments from Babson College and an MS in finance from Boston College. He has earned the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designation. Mr. Schneider is a member of the CAIA Association.

Olga Winner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2019

2.0

2.0%

Olga Winner, CFA, is a Vice President of SSGA FM and Senior Portfolio Manager in the GEBS Group. Ms. Winner joined SSGA FM in 2007 and has 15 years of investment experience. She has co-managed the USAA MSCI Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF since its inception in October 2017 and the USAA International Value Momentum Blend Index ETF since December 2018. Education: B.S. in Finance, the University of Massachusetts; M.B.A and M.S. in Finance., the Carroll School of Management at Boston College. She also earned the CFA designation and is a member of CFA Society Boston, Inc.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 31.8 7.63 10.64

