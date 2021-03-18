securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index, as determined by the Adviser to be in the best interest of the Fund in pursuing its objective. The Fund is classified as “diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended; however, the Fund may become “non-diversified” solely as a result of tracking the Index (e.g., changes in weightings of one or more component securities). When the Fund is non-diversified, it may invest a relatively high percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index and in depositary receipts (including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) or Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”)) based on securities comprising the Index. In addition, in seeking to track the Index, the Fund may invest in equity securities that are not included in the Index (including common stock, preferred stock, depositary receipts and shares of other investment companies), cash and cash equivalents or money market instruments, such as repurchase agreements and money market funds (including money market funds advised by the Adviser). In seeking to track the Index, the Fund's assets may be concentrated in an industry or group of industries, but only to the extent that the Index concentrates in a particular industry or group of industries. Futures contracts (a type of derivative instrument) may be used by the Fund in seeking performance that corresponds to the Index and in managing cash flows.

The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the equity market performance of large- and mid-cap companies in Canada. A company's free float-adjusted market capitalization is calculated by multiplying the number of shares readily available in the market by the price of such shares. Companies with a larger free float-adjusted market capitalization make up a proportionally larger portion of the Index. The initial universe of securities eligible for inclusion in the Index include common stock, preferred stock, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and depositary receipts. To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, new and current components must meet the following criteria as of the rebalancing reference date: (i) be listed on an exchange in a developed country; (ii) have a minimum one- and six-month average daily trading value of $1,000,000 ($750,000 for current Index components); (iii) have a minimum trading volume of 100,000 (75,000 for current Index components) shares over the preceding one-month period and 600,000 (450,000 for current Index components) shares over the preceding six-month period; (iv) have either (a) a free float percentage (percentage of common shares outstanding readily available in the market) of at least 10% (7.5% for current Index components) or (b) a free float market capitalization of at least $1 billion ($750,000,000 for current Index components); and (v) have no more than 10 non-trading days over the preceding six-month period. Initial public offerings (“IPOs”) are eligible for inclusion in the Index, subject to similar criteria. Eligible securities are assigned to a country based on country of primary listing, incorporation, domicile and country of risk. All securities assigned to Canada are then ranked by issuer market capitalization and the securities of approximately 85% of the largest issuers are included in the Index. The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced semi-annually on the first Wednesday in May and November. In addition, IPOs may be included on the first Wednesday in February and August. The rebalancing reference date is 20 business days prior to the rebalancing date. As of November 30, 2020, a significant portion of the Fund comprised companies in the financial sector, although this may change from time to time. As of November 30, 2020, the Index comprised 82 securities.