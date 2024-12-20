The Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes (if any), in the securities of the Underlying Index, which may include common stocks and American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") based on the securities in the Underlying Index. The Fund's 80% investment policy is non-fundamental and requires 60 days prior written notice to shareholders before it can be changed.

The Underlying Index is owned and was developed by Global X Management Company LLC (the “Index Provider”), an affiliate of the Fund and the Fund's investment adviser (the “Adviser”). The Underlying Index is administered and calculated by Mirae Asset Global Indices Pvt. Ltd. (the “Index Administrator”), an affiliate of the Index Provider.

The Underlying Index is, as presently constituted, designed to track the performance of U.S. listed companies domiciled in developed markets and involved in electrification. “Electrification” refers to the increase and expansion of electric power generation and delivery. In constructing the Underlying Index, the Index Administrator first identifies FactSet industries and business segments related to electrification. FactSet is a leading financial data provider that maintains a comprehensive structured taxonomy designed to offer precise classification of global companies and their individual business units. Companies within these industry and business segments, as of the selection date, are further reviewed by the Index Administrator on the basis of revenue.

• Conventional Electricity : Companies primarily engaged in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using traditional energy sources such as fossil fuels (e.g., coal, natural gas, and oil) and nuclear power, that deliver electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

• Alternative Electricity : Companies primarily engaged in generating electricity from non-traditional, cleaner energy sources (e.g., wind, solar, low-carbon hydrogen, and biomass-fired power), as well as other technology solutions (e.g., small modular nuclear reactors).

• Grid Infrastructure and Smart Grid Technologies : Companies primarily engaged in the expansion and modernization of power grid infrastructure (e.g., high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission infrastructure), as well as the development, manufacturing, and implementation of the infrastructure, technologies, and systems that transport electricity and enhance the electrical grid, such as electrical components, energy storage devices (e.g., batteries, compressed air, flywheel, gravity-based, and other energy storage technologies), electric vehicle charging equipment, smart meters, etc.

To be considered for inclusion in the Underlying Index, companies must generate at least 50% of their revenue from the U.S., as determined by the Index Administrator. If a company derives revenue from multiple sub-themes, the company’s sub-theme classification will generally be determined by the sub-theme representing the highest portion of revenue for the company relative to the other sub-themes. For the Conventional Electricity sub-theme, companies must derive at least 75% of their revenues from one or more of the stated business activities of the sub-themes, in aggregate, to be eligible for inclusion (however, a constituent company may remain in the Underlying Index to the extent that it derives at least 50% of its revenue from one or more of the stated business activities of the sub-themes, in aggregate). For the Alternative Electricity and Grid Infrastructure and Smart Grid Technologies sub-themes, companies must derive at least 50% of their revenues from one or more of the stated business activities of the sub-themes, in aggregate, to be eligible for inclusion.

Additionally, for the Grid Infrastructure and Smart Grid Technologies sub-theme, companies that derive between 25% and 50% of their revenues from one or more of the stated business activities from this sub-theme only, are also eligible for inclusion (collectively, “Diversified Grid Infrastructure and Smart Grid Technologies Companies”).

To be a part of the eligible universe of the Underlying Index, companies must meet certain minimum market capitalization and liquidity criteria, as defined by the Index Administrator. In order to be eligible for initial inclusion in the Underlying Index, as of November 8, 2024, companies must have a minimum market capitalization of $200 million and an average daily turnover for the last 6 months greater than or equal to $2 million. As of November 8, 2024, only companies listed in the U.S. were eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index, and companies domiciled in the following developed markets, as defined by the Index Administrator, were eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom and the United States. In addition, ADRs are eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index.

The Underlying Index is weighted according to a “modified” capitalization weighting methodology and is reconstituted and re-weighted on a semi-annual basis. The modified capitalization weighting seeks to weight constituents based on their “free-float” market capitalization subject to caps on the weights of the individual securities. Free-float market capitalization measures a company’s market capitalization discounted by the percentage of its shares readily available to be traded by the general public in the open market (“free float”). At each rebalance, the maximum weight of a company is capped at 4%. In addition, Diversified Grid Infrastructure and Smart Grid Technologies Companies are subject to an aggregate weight cap of 10% at each semi-annual rebalance. Modified capitalization weighting is expected to limit the Fund’s exposure to the largest market capitalization companies in the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies; however, the Underlying Index is not required to reflect any one or all market capitalizations. As of November 8, 2024, the Underlying Index had 47 constituents. The Fund's investment objective and Underlying Index may be changed without shareholder approval.

The Underlying Index is created and sponsored by the Index Provider. Any determinations related to the constituents of the Underlying Index are made by the Index Administrator and are independent of the Fund's portfolio managers. The Index Administrator determines the composition and relative weightings of the securities in the Underlying Index.

The Adviser uses a "passive" or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund's investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to outperform the Underlying Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.

The Fund generally will use a replication strategy. A replication strategy is an indexing strategy that involves investing in the securities of the Underlying Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Underlying Index. However, the Fund may utilize a representative sampling strategy with respect to the Underlying Index when a replication strategy might be detrimental or disadvantageous to shareholders, such as when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of equity securities to replicate the Underlying Index, in instances in which a security in the Underlying Index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations (such as tax diversification requirements) that apply to the Fund but not the Underlying Index.

The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund's performance and that of the Underlying Index, before fees and expenses, will exceed 95%. A correlation percentage of 100% would indicate perfect correlation. If the Fund uses a replication strategy, it can be expected to have greater correlation to the Underlying Index than if it uses a representative sampling strategy.

The Fund concentrates its investments (i.e., holds 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated. As of November 8, 2024, the Underlying Index was concentrated in the Electric Utilities industry and had significant exposure to the Utilities sector. The Fund is classified as “non-diversified,” which means it may invest a larger percentage of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.