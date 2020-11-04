Welcome to Dividend.com
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
ProShares Short FTSE China 50

etf
YXI
Dividend policy
Suspended
Price as of:
$14.79 -0.61 0%
primary theme
Inverse Equity
YXI - Snapshot

Vitals

  • YTD Return -18.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Return -7.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Return -10.5%
  • Net Assets $5.52 M
  • Holdings in Top 10 N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.40
$14.79
$22.15

Expenses

OPERATING RELATED FEES

  • Expense Ratio 1.98%

SALES FEES

  • Front Load N/A
  • Deferred Load N/A

BROKERAGE FEES

  • Turnover N/A

TRADING FEES

  • Max Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

  • Standard (Taxable) N/A
  • IRA N/A

Fund Classification

  • Primary Theme Inverse Equity
  • Fund Type Exchange Traded Fund
  • Investment Style Trading--Inverse Equity

Compare YXI to Popular Inverse Equity Funds and ETFs

Overview

Next Dividend

Income Profile

Income Risk

Returns Profile

Allocations

Expenses

About

YXI - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -17.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -10.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.28%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    ProShares Short FTSE China 50
  • Fund Family Name
    ProShares
  • Inception Date
    Mar 16, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    350000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Scott Hanson

Fund Description

The fund invests in financial instruments that ProShare Advisors believes, in combination, should produce daily returns consistent with the fund's investment objective. The index consists of 50 of the largest and most liquid Chinese stocks listed and traded on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. The fund is non-diversified.

YXI - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period YXI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -18.5% -81.0% 991.6% 44.71%
1 Yr -18.5% -96.4% 45.8% 24.10%
3 Yr -7.0%* -80.4% 13.3% 13.70%
5 Yr -10.5%* -84.7% 5.1% 11.27%
10 Yr -9.2%* -64.0% -2.6% 6.35%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period YXI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2019 -15.2% -80.5% 216.6% 14.29%
2018 9.4% -22.1% 1024.3% 60.81%
2017 -28.4% -75.7% 177.4% 47.95%
2016 -7.7% -84.5% 192.8% 12.68%
2015 3.9% -37.6% 770.1% 33.82%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period YXI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -17.1% -95.7% 991.6% 31.76%
1 Yr -18.5% -96.4% 45.8% 24.10%
3 Yr -7.0%* -80.4% 13.3% 13.70%
5 Yr -10.5%* -84.7% 5.1% 11.27%
10 Yr -9.2%* -64.0% -2.6% 6.35%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period YXI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2019 -15.2% -84.0% -9.3% 3.90%
2018 9.4% -22.1% 48.3% 50.00%
2017 -28.4% -75.7% -0.1% 38.36%
2016 -7.7% -97.6% 146.1% 8.45%
2015 3.9% -52.6% 97.9% 20.59%

YXI - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

YXI Category Low Category High YXI % Rank
Net Assets 5.52 M 313 K 3.05 B 82.35%
Number of Holdings 11 4 49 67.11%
Net Assets in Top 10 -5.55 M -4.04 B 502 M 52.63%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 0.3% 100.0% 6.52%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Ishares Ftse China Large-Cap (Fxi) Swap Societe Generale 50.53%
  2. Ishares Ftse China Large-Cap (Fxi) Swap Societe Generale 50.53%
  3. Ishares Ftse China Large-Cap (Fxi) Swap Societe Generale 50.53%
  4. Ishares Ftse China Large-Cap (Fxi) Swap Societe Generale 50.53%
  5. Ishares Ftse China Large-Cap (Fxi) Swap Societe Generale 50.53%
  6. Ishares Ftse China Large-Cap (Fxi) Swap Societe Generale 50.53%
  7. Ishares Ftse China Large-Cap (Fxi) Swap Societe Generale 50.53%
  8. Ishares Ftse China Large-Cap (Fxi) Swap Societe Generale 50.53%
  9. Ishares Ftse China Large-Cap (Fxi) Swap Societe Generale 50.53%
  10. Ishares Ftse China Large-Cap (Fxi) Swap Societe Generale 50.53%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High YXI % Rank
Cash 		200.55% 48.16% 400.07% 39.47%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 59.21%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 32.72% 59.21%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 59.21%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 49.68% 68.42%
Stocks 		-100.55% -300.07% 0.70% 57.89%

YXI - Expenses

Operational Fees

YXI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.98% 0.66% 6.72% 28.38%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.35% 0.95% 36.47%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

YXI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 4.75% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

YXI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

YXI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 78.00% N/A

YXI - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

YXI Category Low Category High YXI % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.25% 0.00% 17.18% 62.35%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

YXI Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

YXI Category Low Category High YXI % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.28% -1.09% 1.86% 59.46%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

YXI Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Dividend Payout History

View More +

YXI - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Scott Hanson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2016

4.17

4.2%

Scott Hanson is Portfolio Manager at ProShare Advisors since August 2016, Associate Portfolio Manager from May 2012 to August 2016 and Senior Portfolio Analyst from August 2010 to May 2012.

Alexander Ilyasov

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 14, 2020

0.21

0.2%

Alexander Ilyasov, ProShare Advisors: Senior Portfolio Manager since October 2013 and Portfolio Manager from November 2009 through September 2013. ProFund Advisors LLC: Senior Portfolio Manager since October 2013 and Portfolio Manager from November 2009 through September 2013. World Asset Management, Inc.: Portfolio Manager from January 2006 through November 2009. Ilyasov joined WAM’s predecessor entity in September 2005 as a member of its International Investment Team. Since joining in 2005, he has been involved in supporting WAM’s international equity product line.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.21 20.47 6.33 2.51

