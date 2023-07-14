Home
Trending ETFs
Vitals

YTD Return

-3.1%

1 yr return

-5.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$3.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

42.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.7
$16.45
$20.72

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.69%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

YUMY - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    VanEck Future of Food ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    VANECKFUND
  • Inception Date
    Nov 30, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Shawn Reynolds

Fund Description

Under normal conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in domestic and foreign equity securities of companies engaged in Agri-Food technology and innovation. “Agri-Food technology and innovation” encompasses industries and companies that are leading, enabling, supplying, disrupting, or benefiting from new environmentally sustainable agriculture and food products and services. The Adviser performs a qualitative and quantitative analysis of each company’s financial statements, balance sheets and/or earnings reports to determine whether a company is engaged in Agri-Food technology and innovation. The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”).
The Adviser classifies Agri-Food technology and innovation-related companies into three overarching categories: food technology companies, precision agriculture companies and agricultural sustainability companies. Food technology companies include
companies that apply innovative science to the creation, production, packaging, or distribution of new environmentally sustainable food products, such as alternative proteins, novel ingredients and flavors, and aquaculture (i.e., breeding, rearing and harvesting of fish, shellfish and other organisms). Precision agriculture companies are companies that make, service, or operate solutions that optimize farm operations, such as robotics and automation platforms, indoor and vertical (i.e., growth in vertically stacked layers) farms, water and irrigation equipment, and data collection and analysis software. Agricultural sustainability companies are companies that research, develop, make, or distribute environmentally sustainable products across the agricultural supply chain, such as new seed genetics, environmentally sustainable fertilizers, biological and nature-based crop chemicals, novel animal feed and nutrition solutions, and sustainable crop preservation and storage alternatives.
The Fund may invest without limitation in any of these three Agri-Food technology and innovation categories and may have limited or no exposure to one or more particular categories at any given time. The Adviser selects equity securities of companies that it believes represent growth opportunities. The Adviser engages in its own internal research and analysis and leverages insights from diverse sources, including external research, to identify and take advantage of Agri-Food technology and innovation trends that influence and impact individual companies or industries. Further, the Adviser will analyze financially material risks and opportunities related to ESG (i.e., Environmental, Social and Governance) factors as a component of the overall investment process. ESG considerations can affect the Adviser’s fundamental assessment of a company or country.
The Fund may invest in securities of companies located anywhere in the world, including the United States. The Fund may invest in securities of companies of any capitalization range. The Fund concentrates its investments in the food technology, precision agriculture, and agricultural sustainability group of industries. An Agri-Food technology and innovation-related company may not currently derive any revenue, and there is no assurance that such company will derive any revenue from environmentally sustainable agriculture and food products and services in the future. The Fund’s 80% investment policy is non-fundamental and may be changed without shareholder approval upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders.
The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its net assets in special purpose vehicles such as special purpose acquisition companies (“SPACs”), initial public offerings (“IPOs”), and securities issued by other investment companies, including exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) and foreign investment companies. The Fund may also invest in money market funds, but these investments are not subject to this limitation. The Fund may invest in SPACs, IPOs, and ETFs to participate in, or gain exposure to, certain market industries, or when direct investments in certain countries are not permitted or available.
The Fund is classified as a non-diversified fund under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “Investment Company Act of 1940”) and, therefore, may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer. As of December 31, 2022, each of the basic materials, consumer staples, and industrials sectors represented a significant portion of the Fund.
Read More

YUMY - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period YUMY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -3.1% -16.0% 6.3% 96.00%
1 Yr -5.7% -7.2% 11.1% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -7.3% 19.1% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -6.0% 11.8% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -0.9% 12.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period YUMY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.2% -27.4% 11.7% N/A
2021 N/A -5.4% 13.5% N/A
2020 N/A -1.3% 22.3% N/A
2019 N/A -13.2% 6.4% N/A
2018 N/A -5.8% 4.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period YUMY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -33.4% 6.3% 96.00%
1 Yr N/A -7.2% 11.1% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -7.3% 19.1% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -6.0% 11.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -0.9% 12.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period YUMY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.2% -27.4% 11.7% N/A
2021 N/A -5.4% 13.5% N/A
2020 N/A -1.3% 22.3% N/A
2019 N/A -13.2% 6.4% N/A
2018 N/A -4.6% 4.0% N/A

YUMY - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

YUMY Category Low Category High YUMY % Rank
Net Assets 3.4 M 3.16 M 16.1 B 100.00%
Number of Holdings 49 31 112 68.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.14 M 1.31 M 11.4 B 100.00%
Weighting of Top 10 42.08% 33.4% 70.4% 92.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Ingredion Inc 5.71%
  2. Deere Co 5.67%
  3. Corteva Inc 5.46%
  4. FMC Corp 4.89%
  5. Nutrien Ltd 4.62%
  6. State Street Navigator Securities Lending Government Money Market Portfolio 4.50%
  7. Novozymes A/S 4.35%
  8. Bunge Ltd 4.33%
  9. Orbia Advance Corp SAB de CV 3.83%
  10. Givaudan SA 3.58%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High YUMY % Rank
Stocks 		95.93% 88.28% 100.00% 100.00%
Cash 		4.07% 0.00% 11.72% 4.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 4.00%
Other 		0.00% -0.33% 0.00% 4.00%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 4.00%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 4.00%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High YUMY % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.28% 4.00%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 2.95% 8.00%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 4.00%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 16.13% 4.00%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 11.58% 40.00%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 5.15% 8.00%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 4.00%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 2.61% 32.00%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 31.04% 98.54% 96.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 62.08% 20.00%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 34.22% 4.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High YUMY % Rank
US 		57.87% 52.21% 100.00% 100.00%
Non US 		38.06% 0.00% 44.04% 12.00%

YUMY - Expenses

Operational Fees

YUMY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.69% 0.08% 2.45% 48.00%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.03% 0.85% 80.00%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.25% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

YUMY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

YUMY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

YUMY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 4.00% 116.00% N/A

YUMY - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

YUMY Category Low Category High YUMY % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.45% 0.00% 2.56% 76.00%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

YUMY Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

YUMY Category Low Category High YUMY % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -0.23% 2.71% 75.00%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

YUMY Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

YUMY - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Shawn Reynolds

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2021

0.5

0.5%

Mr. Reynolds joined VanEck in 2005. He serves as Portfolio Manager for VanEck’s Global Hard Assets Strategy, and oversees the Global Hard Assets Team. He is responsible for company research and portfolio construction. Prior to joining VanEck, he was employed at Petrie Parkman & Co. as an energy analyst covering North American oil and gas exploration and production companies. From 1991 to 2001, Mr. Reynolds served as an equity research analyst, covering North American, European, and global energy companies out of New York, London, and Australia with Goldman Sachs, Lehman Brothers, and Credit Suisse First Boston. Prior to his career in finance, Mr. Reynolds worked at Tenneco Oil Company from 1987 to 1989 as an exploration geologist. Mr. Reynolds was previously a board member of several private Latin American oil and gas exploration companies. He is a Member of the Riverview Medical Center Board of Trustees and Meridian Health Pension and Investment Committee; Former President of the Board of Trustees at the Rumson Country Day School. Mr. Reynolds received an MBA in Finance (Beta Gamma Sigma) from Columbia Business School, an MA in Petroleum Geology from the University of Texas, Austin (Phi Kappa Kappa), and a BS in Engineering from Cornell University. In 2000, he was chosen as The Wall Street Journal’s “Best on the Street” for E&P stock selection. Mr. Reynolds has also authored several technical geology articles in periodicals published by the American Association of Petroleum Geologists. He has appeared on CNBC and has been quoted in The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, and Bloomberg Businessweek, among other notable media outlets.

Ammar James

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2021

0.5

0.5%

Mr. James joined VanEck in 2019. He serves as Analyst for the VanEck Global Hard Assets Strategy, focusing on agribusiness, timber, and paper and packaging. Prior to joining VanEck, Mr. James served as Associate Investment Director at Cambridge Associates performing public and private equity investment manager research in the agriculture, mining, energy, and infrastructure sectors. Prior to this role, he served as Investment Operations Analyst at Cambridge Associates. Mr. James received a BS in Mathematics from the State University of New York at Stony Brook.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.87 23.92 10.19 2.41

