Trending ETFs
YieldMaxTM Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF

ETF
YQQQ
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$18.6536 +0.11 +0.61%
primary theme
N/A
Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$3.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.5
$18.54
$20.22

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.99%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

YQQQ - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 27.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    YieldMaxTM Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Aug 15, 2024
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Effective as the date of this supplement:

· The first paragraph of the sub-section entitled “Covered Put Writing” on page 3 of the Summary Prospectus and page 4 Statutory Prospectus, is hereby amended and restated in its entirety to read as follows:
“As part of its strategy, the Fund will write (sell) put option contracts on the Index to generate income. The put options written (sold) by the Fund will generally have 1-month or less expiration dates (the “Put Period”) and a strike level that is approximately 0%-15% below then-current Index level at the time of such sales.”
· In the table entitled “YieldMaxTM Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF – Principal Holdings” on page 5 of the Summary Prospectus and page 6 of the Statutory Prospectus, the row for “Sold (short) put option contracts” is amended and restated in its entirety as follows:
Portfolio Holdings (All options are based on the Index level) Investment Terms Expected Target Maturity Primary Purpose of Holding
Sold (short) put option contracts

The strike level is approximately 0%-15% below then-current level of the Index at the time of sale.

They generate current income. However, they also limit some potential positive returns that the Fund may have otherwise experienced.  

 1-month or less expiration dates Generate income for the Fund in the form of premiums, in return for capping the returns of the Fund’s synthetic short position.
Read More

YQQQ - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period YQQQ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period YQQQ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period YQQQ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period YQQQ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

YQQQ - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

YQQQ Category Low Category High YQQQ % Rank
Net Assets 3.4 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High YQQQ % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

YQQQ - Expenses

Operational Fees

YQQQ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.99% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.99% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

YQQQ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

YQQQ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

YQQQ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

YQQQ - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

YQQQ Category Low Category High YQQQ % Rank
Dividend Yield 27.22% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

YQQQ Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

YQQQ Category Low Category High YQQQ % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

YQQQ Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

YQQQ - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

