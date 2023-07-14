Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF

ETF
YPS
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$22.3922 -0.21 -0.92%
primary theme
N/A
YPS (ETF)

Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$22.3922 -0.21 -0.92%
primary theme
N/A
YPS (ETF)

Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$22.3922 -0.21 -0.92%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF

YPS | ETF

$22.39

$14 M

1.01%

$0.23

0.29%

Vitals

YTD Return

7.7%

1 yr return

12.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

15.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

7.9%

Net Assets

$14 M

Holdings in Top 10

8.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$22.6
$18.83
$23.46

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.29%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF

YPS | ETF

$22.39

$14 M

1.01%

$0.23

0.29%

YPS - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Arrow Funds
  • Inception Date
    Oct 31, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Joseph Barrato

Fund Description

The Fund uses a “passive management” (or indexing) approach to track the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index.

Reverse Cap Weighted U.S. Large Cap Index

The Index is a rules-based, reverse capitalization weighted index comprised of constituents of the S&P 500® Index, which consists of approximately 500 leading U.S.-listed companies representing approximately 80% of the U.S. equity market capitalization. The Index seeks to provide exposure to the U.S. large-cap market but with greater emphasis on the smaller-end of the large-cap market, unlike many traditional market capitalization weighted indexes that place a greater emphasis on the largest companies in the large-cap market. The Index includes common stocks and equity interests in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).

At the time of each Index rebalance, the Index components are weighted by the inverse of their free-float market capitalization divided by the total of the inverse free-float market capitalizations of all of the Index components such that the smallest company in the Index will have the largest weight and the largest company in the Index will have the smallest weight.

The Index is generally rebalanced on each date that the S&P 500 Index is rebalanced (typically as of the close of trading on the third Friday in each March, June, September, and December (or the following business day if such third Friday is not a business day) based on data as of the second Friday of such rebalance month). In the event that the S&P 500 Index postpones or changes its rebalance schedule, so too will the Index.

SFC Fund Ventures is the index provider and maintains the Index. The Index is calculated by an independent third-party calculation agent.

The Fund’s Investment Strategy

The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in all of the component securities of the Index in approximately the same proportion as in the Index. However, the Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning it may invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole, when Arrow Investment Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes it is in the best interests of the Fund (e.g., when replicating the Index involves practical difficulties or substantial costs, an Index constituent becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable, or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations that apply to the Fund but not to the Index).

The Fund may invest in securities or other investments not included in the Index, but which the Advisor believes will help the Fund track the Index. For example, the Fund may invest in securities that are not components of the Index to reflect various corporate actions and other changes to the Index (such as reconstitutions, additions, and deletions).

To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds more than 25% of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of related industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index.

Read More

YPS - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period YPS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.7% -16.6% 13.4% 93.73%
1 Yr 12.4% -34.1% 14.1% 55.70%
3 Yr 15.7%* -15.1% 91.2% 15.03%
5 Yr 7.9%* -16.0% 41.0% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -7.1% 21.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period YPS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.4% -56.4% 42.6% N/A
2021 14.4% -23.5% 23.2% N/A
2020 2.5% -8.6% 93.7% N/A
2019 6.3% -27.7% 7.8% N/A
2018 -2.1% -8.2% 11.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period YPS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -19.0% 13.4% 99.75%
1 Yr N/A -34.1% 56.5% 56.36%
3 Yr N/A* -15.1% 91.2% 14.80%
5 Yr N/A* -14.5% 41.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -2.9% 22.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period YPS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.4% -56.4% 42.6% 1.78%
2021 14.4% -23.5% 23.2% 72.31%
2020 2.5% -8.6% 93.7% 2.08%
2019 6.3% -27.7% 7.8% 98.92%
2018 -2.1% -7.2% 14.7% N/A

YPS - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

YPS Category Low Category High YPS % Rank
Net Assets 14 M 504 K 30.4 B 97.02%
Number of Holdings 499 9 2354 4.67%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.45 M 2.87 K 9.16 B 98.03%
Weighting of Top 10 8.82% 5.3% 99.9% 98.77%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. FAIR ISAAC CORP 1.58%
  2. NEWS CORP-CL B 1.44%
  3. DISH NETWORK-A 1.00%
  4. LINCOLN NATL CRP 0.91%
  5. RALPH LAUREN COR 0.89%
  6. ORGANON CO 0.80%
  7. NEWELL BRANDS IN 0.80%
  8. HASBRO INC 0.75%
  9. ALASKA AIR GROUP 0.75%
  10. NEWS CORP-CL A 0.73%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High YPS % Rank
Stocks 		99.68% 85.69% 100.65% 16.22%
Cash 		0.32% -0.65% 14.30% 83.05%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.42% 4.67%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 5.56% 5.41%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 3.19%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.65% 5.90%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High YPS % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 24.69% 46.93%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 30.07% 19.16%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 40.74% 63.88%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 31.42% 56.76%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 32.47% 29.98%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 60.11% 87.96%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 29.17% 76.41%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 19.80% 41.52%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 33.79% 40.54%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 29.62% 9.83%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 23.88% 70.52%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High YPS % Rank
US 		99.68% 55.79% 100.30% 11.79%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 36.04% 77.64%

YPS - Expenses

Operational Fees

YPS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.29% 0.01% 2.78% 93.33%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.20% 5.46%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 0.47%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

YPS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

YPS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

YPS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 227.00% 30.96%

YPS - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

YPS Category Low Category High YPS % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.01% 0.00% 9.46% 14.18%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

YPS Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

YPS Category Low Category High YPS % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.84% 4.73% 12.28%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

YPS Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

YPS - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joseph Barrato

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 21, 2021

1.03

1.0%

Joseph Barrato is a founding member of Arrow Investment Advisors, LLC. He has over 20 years of experience in the investment management industry, including six years with Rydex Investments, where he was responsible for the firm’s research and developed momentum models with the Rydex sector funds. Prior to Rydex, Mr. Barrato spent 12 years at the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, as an analyst and senior financial examiner. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from The George Washington University, where he majored in finance and minored in accounting. Mr. Barrato’s experience in the investment management industry gives him a strong understanding of the operational issues facing mutual funds and the regulatory framework under which investment companies must operate. Mr. Barrato has served as an Interested Trustee and the Chairman of the Board since the Trust was organized in August 2011.

Jonathan Guyer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 21, 2021

1.03

1.0%

Jonathan Guyer joined Arrow Investment Advisors, LLC in October 2013 after spending seven years with Longview Funds Management, LLC. During his tenure at Longview, he served the Principal, Director of Research and Chief Investment Officer of the firm. Mr. Guyer received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Northc Carolina - Wilmington in 1985. Mr. Guyer worked in the audit field as a seniro audit manager for commercial banks and trust companies from 1986 until 1994, when he decided to focus on investment management. From May 1995 to December 2001, Mr. Guyer was the head of the Proprietary Hedge Fund Group of Alex. Brown & Sons, Inc. ("DBAB"). From February 2001 to April 2006 Mr. Guyer was the head of the Alternative Investment Group of Legg Mason Wood Walker Incorporated ("LMWW"). Founded in 1800, Alex. Brown & Sons, Inc. was a Baltimore based investment bank acquired by Bankers Trust in 1997 and again acquired by Deutsche Bank in 1999. LMWW, also headquartered in Baltimore, MD, was a broker/dealer acquired by Citigroup Capital Markets Inc. in 2006. Mr. Guyer is a financial professional with significant, broad-based experience in alternative investments, including active portfolio management and trading, manager selection and due diligence, marketing and fund administration.

Amit Gutt

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 21, 2021

1.03

1.0%

Amit Gutt, CFA has been a Portfolio Manager for the ArrowFund since June 2020. Amit joined Arrow Investment Advisors, LLC in August 2014 as an Investment Strategist. In that role, he was responsible for performing quantitative research, portfolio management and trading across multiple asset classes. Prior to joining Arrow, Amit worked as a Summer Associate in emerging markets equity research at KAUST Investment Management and as a Statistician at the United States Department of Commerce from 2009 to 2012. Amit holds a B.S. in Financial Economics from University of Maryland Baltimore County, a Master of Arts in Applied Economics from Johns Hopkins University and an MBA in Finance from the NYU Stern School of Business. Amit is also a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.59 8.52 10.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×