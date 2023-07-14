Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
The Fund uses a “passive management” (or indexing) approach to track the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index.
Reverse Cap Weighted U.S. Large Cap Index
The Index is a rules-based, reverse capitalization weighted index comprised of constituents of the S&P 500® Index, which consists of approximately 500 leading U.S.-listed companies representing approximately 80% of the U.S. equity market capitalization. The Index seeks to provide exposure to the U.S. large-cap market but with greater emphasis on the smaller-end of the large-cap market, unlike many traditional market capitalization weighted indexes that place a greater emphasis on the largest companies in the large-cap market. The Index includes common stocks and equity interests in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).
At the time of each Index rebalance, the Index components are weighted by the inverse of their free-float market capitalization divided by the total of the inverse free-float market capitalizations of all of the Index components such that the smallest company in the Index will have the largest weight and the largest company in the Index will have the smallest weight.
The Index is generally rebalanced on each date that the S&P 500 Index is rebalanced (typically as of the close of trading on the third Friday in each March, June, September, and December (or the following business day if such third Friday is not a business day) based on data as of the second Friday of such rebalance month). In the event that the S&P 500 Index postpones or changes its rebalance schedule, so too will the Index.
SFC Fund Ventures is the index provider and maintains the Index. The Index is calculated by an independent third-party calculation agent.
The Fund’s Investment Strategy
The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in all of the component securities of the Index in approximately the same proportion as in the Index. However, the Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning it may invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole, when Arrow Investment Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes it is in the best interests of the Fund (e.g., when replicating the Index involves practical difficulties or substantial costs, an Index constituent becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable, or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations that apply to the Fund but not to the Index).
The Fund may invest in securities or other investments not included in the Index, but which the Advisor believes will help the Fund track the Index. For example, the Fund may invest in securities that are not components of the Index to reflect various corporate actions and other changes to the Index (such as reconstitutions, additions, and deletions).
To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds more than 25% of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of related industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index.
|Period
|YPS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.7%
|-16.6%
|13.4%
|93.73%
|1 Yr
|12.4%
|-34.1%
|14.1%
|55.70%
|3 Yr
|15.7%*
|-15.1%
|91.2%
|15.03%
|5 Yr
|7.9%*
|-16.0%
|41.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-7.1%
|21.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|YPS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.4%
|-56.4%
|42.6%
|N/A
|2021
|14.4%
|-23.5%
|23.2%
|N/A
|2020
|2.5%
|-8.6%
|93.7%
|N/A
|2019
|6.3%
|-27.7%
|7.8%
|N/A
|2018
|-2.1%
|-8.2%
|11.3%
|N/A
|Period
|YPS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-19.0%
|13.4%
|99.75%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-34.1%
|56.5%
|56.36%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-15.1%
|91.2%
|14.80%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.5%
|41.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.9%
|22.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|YPS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.4%
|-56.4%
|42.6%
|1.78%
|2021
|14.4%
|-23.5%
|23.2%
|72.31%
|2020
|2.5%
|-8.6%
|93.7%
|2.08%
|2019
|6.3%
|-27.7%
|7.8%
|98.92%
|2018
|-2.1%
|-7.2%
|14.7%
|N/A
|YPS
|Category Low
|Category High
|YPS % Rank
|Net Assets
|14 M
|504 K
|30.4 B
|97.02%
|Number of Holdings
|499
|9
|2354
|4.67%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.45 M
|2.87 K
|9.16 B
|98.03%
|Weighting of Top 10
|8.82%
|5.3%
|99.9%
|98.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|YPS % Rank
|Stocks
|99.68%
|85.69%
|100.65%
|16.22%
|Cash
|0.32%
|-0.65%
|14.30%
|83.05%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.42%
|4.67%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.56%
|5.41%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|3.19%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.65%
|5.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|YPS % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.69%
|46.93%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.07%
|19.16%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|40.74%
|63.88%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.42%
|56.76%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.47%
|29.98%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|60.11%
|87.96%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.17%
|76.41%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.80%
|41.52%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.79%
|40.54%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.62%
|9.83%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.88%
|70.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|YPS % Rank
|US
|99.68%
|55.79%
|100.30%
|11.79%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.04%
|77.64%
|YPS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.29%
|0.01%
|2.78%
|93.33%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.20%
|5.46%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|0.47%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|YPS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|YPS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|YPS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|227.00%
|30.96%
|YPS
|Category Low
|Category High
|YPS % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.01%
|0.00%
|9.46%
|14.18%
|YPS
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|YPS
|Category Low
|Category High
|YPS % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.84%
|4.73%
|12.28%
|YPS
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jan 03, 2023
|$0.227
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2022
|$0.244
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2020
|$0.353
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2020
|$0.323
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2019
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2018
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 21, 2021
1.03
1.0%
Joseph Barrato is a founding member of Arrow Investment Advisors, LLC. He has over 20 years of experience in the investment management industry, including six years with Rydex Investments, where he was responsible for the firm’s research and developed momentum models with the Rydex sector funds. Prior to Rydex, Mr. Barrato spent 12 years at the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, as an analyst and senior financial examiner. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from The George Washington University, where he majored in finance and minored in accounting. Mr. Barrato’s experience in the investment management industry gives him a strong understanding of the operational issues facing mutual funds and the regulatory framework under which investment companies must operate. Mr. Barrato has served as an Interested Trustee and the Chairman of the Board since the Trust was organized in August 2011.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 21, 2021
1.03
1.0%
Jonathan Guyer joined Arrow Investment Advisors, LLC in October 2013 after spending seven years with Longview Funds Management, LLC. During his tenure at Longview, he served the Principal, Director of Research and Chief Investment Officer of the firm. Mr. Guyer received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Northc Carolina - Wilmington in 1985. Mr. Guyer worked in the audit field as a seniro audit manager for commercial banks and trust companies from 1986 until 1994, when he decided to focus on investment management. From May 1995 to December 2001, Mr. Guyer was the head of the Proprietary Hedge Fund Group of Alex. Brown & Sons, Inc. ("DBAB"). From February 2001 to April 2006 Mr. Guyer was the head of the Alternative Investment Group of Legg Mason Wood Walker Incorporated ("LMWW"). Founded in 1800, Alex. Brown & Sons, Inc. was a Baltimore based investment bank acquired by Bankers Trust in 1997 and again acquired by Deutsche Bank in 1999. LMWW, also headquartered in Baltimore, MD, was a broker/dealer acquired by Citigroup Capital Markets Inc. in 2006. Mr. Guyer is a financial professional with significant, broad-based experience in alternative investments, including active portfolio management and trading, manager selection and due diligence, marketing and fund administration.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 21, 2021
1.03
1.0%
Amit Gutt, CFA has been a Portfolio Manager for the ArrowFund since June 2020. Amit joined Arrow Investment Advisors, LLC in August 2014 as an Investment Strategist. In that role, he was responsible for performing quantitative research, portfolio management and trading across multiple asset classes. Prior to joining Arrow, Amit worked as a Summer Associate in emerging markets equity research at KAUST Investment Management and as a Statistician at the United States Department of Commerce from 2009 to 2012. Amit holds a B.S. in Financial Economics from University of Maryland Baltimore County, a Master of Arts in Applied Economics from Johns Hopkins University and an MBA in Finance from the NYU Stern School of Business. Amit is also a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.59
|8.52
|10.92
