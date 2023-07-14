The Fund uses a “passive management” (or indexing) approach to track the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index.

Reverse Cap Weighted U.S. Large Cap Index

The Index is a rules-based, reverse capitalization weighted index comprised of constituents of the S&P 500® Index, which consists of approximately 500 leading U.S.-listed companies representing approximately 80% of the U.S. equity market capitalization. The Index seeks to provide exposure to the U.S. large-cap market but with greater emphasis on the smaller-end of the large-cap market, unlike many traditional market capitalization weighted indexes that place a greater emphasis on the largest companies in the large-cap market. The Index includes common stocks and equity interests in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).

At the time of each Index rebalance, the Index components are weighted by the inverse of their free-float market capitalization divided by the total of the inverse free-float market capitalizations of all of the Index components such that the smallest company in the Index will have the largest weight and the largest company in the Index will have the smallest weight.

The Index is generally rebalanced on each date that the S&P 500 Index is rebalanced (typically as of the close of trading on the third Friday in each March, June, September, and December (or the following business day if such third Friday is not a business day) based on data as of the second Friday of such rebalance month). In the event that the S&P 500 Index postpones or changes its rebalance schedule, so too will the Index.

SFC Fund Ventures is the index provider and maintains the Index. The Index is calculated by an independent third-party calculation agent.

The Fund’s Investment Strategy

The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in all of the component securities of the Index in approximately the same proportion as in the Index. However, the Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning it may invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole, when Arrow Investment Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes it is in the best interests of the Fund (e.g., when replicating the Index involves practical difficulties or substantial costs, an Index constituent becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable, or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations that apply to the Fund but not to the Index).

The Fund may invest in securities or other investments not included in the Index, but which the Advisor believes will help the Fund track the Index. For example, the Fund may invest in securities that are not components of the Index to reflect various corporate actions and other changes to the Index (such as reconstitutions, additions, and deletions).

To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds more than 25% of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of related industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index.