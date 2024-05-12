The Fund is an actively managed ETF. The adviser seeks to fulfill the Fund’s investment objective by using two strategies: (1) a gold futures strategy, and (2) an income generating option strategy.

Gold Futures Strategy

The adviser seeks capital gains through a gold futures strategy. The Fund is deemed to be concentrated because it holds the economic equivalent of more than 25% of its net assets in gold futures contracts.

Under normal market conditions, at the start of each quarter, the adviser selects gold futures so that the total value of economic gold exposure is up to approximately 150% of the net assets of the Fund. The adviser expects to rebalance this exposure quarterly. Consequently, as the price of gold future rises or falls, the Fund’s exposure could be higher or lower than 150% during a quarter. However, the adviser will rebalance more frequently, if needed, to comply with the Investment Company Act of 1940 and its regulations related to derivatives. Gold futures are intended to track, although not lockstep, the price of gold. The Fund invests in standardized gold futures contracts traded on commodity exchanges registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, such as the Commodity Exchange Inc. (commonly known as COMEX), which is a part of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group. The value of gold futures is determined by reference to 100 troy ounces of gold subject to an assay minimum of 995 fineness (i.e. 99.5% pure). The adviser invests primarily in front-month gold futures. Front-month gold futures contracts are those contracts with the shortest time to maturity. The adviser will roll futures contracts prior to their expiration into a contract with a longer maturity, although this does not produce rebalancing.

Income Generating Option Strategy

To generate income, the Fund employs an exchange traded and over-the-counter (“OTC”) option spread writing strategy on equity, fixed income, and currency ETFs. The adviser focuses on index-based domestically-traded ETFs, for example, such as those linked to the S&P 500® Index or the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index. The adviser selects equity ETFs holding stocks of any market capitalization and fixed income ETFs holding securities of any maturity or credit quality. A call option gives the owner the right, but not the obligation, to buy an ETF at a specified price (strike price) within a specific time period. A put option gives the owner the right, but not the obligation, to sell an ETF at a specified price (strike price) within a specific time period. By selling put and call options, in a spread writing strategy, in return for the receipt of premiums (the purchase price of an option), the adviser attempts to increase Fund income as the passage of time decreases the value of the written option leg of the spread. Gains from written option premiums are capital gains, but commonly referred to as income. The option writing strategy is a form of leveraged investing. The adviser focuses on writing short-term options with less than one-month to maturity because their value erodes faster than long-term options.

Call Spread Sub-Strategy

When the adviser believes an ETF’s price will decrease, remain unchanged, or only increase slightly it employs a call spread strategy. In a call option spread, the Fund sells (writes) an out of the money (above current market price) call option while also purchasing a further out of the money call option.

Put Spread Sub-Strategy

When the adviser believes an ETF’s price will increase, remain unchanged, or only decrease slightly it employs a put spread strategy. In a put option spread, the Fund sells (writes) an out of the money (below current market price) put option while also purchasing a further out of the money put option.

The adviser expects the written options to expire worthless, but purchases lower-cost further out of the money options to insulate the Fund from large losses if the written options increase in value. The adviser expects options to be held to expiration, but may adjust positions following a large (over 10%) price swing in an option’s reference ETF. The Fund limits net economic exposure at the time of investment to any one over-the-counter counterparty to 25% of Fund net assets.

When writing options or using gold futures, the Fund is required to post collateral to assure its performance. The Fund will hold cash and cash-like instruments or high-quality short term fixed income securities (collectively, “Collateral”). The Collateral may consist of (1) U.S. Government securities, such as bills, notes and bonds issued by the U.S. Treasury; (2) money market funds; (3) fixed income ETFs; and/or (4) corporate debt securities, such as commercial paper and other short-term unsecured promissory notes issued by companies that are rated investment grade or of comparable quality. The adviser considers an unrated security to be of comparable quality to a security rated investment grade if it believes it has a similar low risk of default. The majority of the Fund’s securities portfolio will consist of Collateral and approximately up to 25% will consist of the purchased leg of options related to the option spread strategy.

The Fund expects to gain exposure to gold futures and certain options markets by investing up to 25% of its assets in a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fund organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands (the “Subsidiary”). The Subsidiary is advised by the Fund’s investment adviser. Unlike the Fund, the Subsidiary is not an investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”) and is not subject to all of the investor protections of the 1940 Act. The Fund’s investment in the Subsidiary is intended to provide the Fund with exposure to gold futures and certain options markets in accordance with applicable rules and regulations.

The Fund, by investing in the Subsidiary when viewed together with the Fund, will operate as though it is subject to the protections offered to investors in registered investment companies with respect to Sections 8 and 18 of the 1940 Act (regarding investment policies, capital structure and leverage), Section 15 of the 1940 Act (regarding investment advisory contracts) and Section 17 of the 1940 Act (regarding affiliated transactions and custody). The Fund wholly owns and controls the Subsidiary, and the Fund and Subsidiary are both managed by the adviser, making it unlikely that the Subsidiary will take action contrary to the interests of the Fund or its shareholders. The Fund’s Board has oversight responsibility for the investment activities of the Fund, including its investment in the Subsidiary, and the Fund’s role as the sole shareholder of the Subsidiary. Also, the Adviser in managing the Subsidiary’s investment portfolio, is subject to the same investment restrictions and operational guidelines that apply to the management of the Fund, when viewed on a consolidated basis.

The Fund is a “commodity pool” under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act (“CEA”), and the Adviser is a “commodity pool operator” registered with and regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (“CFTC”). As a result, additional CFTC-mandated disclosure, reporting and recordkeeping obligations apply with respect to the Fund under CFTC and Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) harmonized regulations. The Fund is classified as a “non-diversified” investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, which means that the Fund may invest a higher percentage of its assets in a fewer number of issuers than is permissible for a “diversified” Fund.