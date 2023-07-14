Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

God Bless America ETF

ETF
YALL
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$27.8973 -0.13 -0.47%
primary theme
N/A
YALL (ETF)

God Bless America ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$27.8973 -0.13 -0.47%
primary theme
N/A
YALL (ETF)

God Bless America ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$27.8973 -0.13 -0.47%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

God Bless America ETF

YALL | ETF

$27.90

$39.3 M

0.00%

0.65%

Vitals

YTD Return

29.9%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$39.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

50.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$28.0
$19.77
$28.03

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.65%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

God Bless America ETF

YALL | ETF

$27.90

$39.3 M

0.00%

0.65%

YALL - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annual

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    God Bless America ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”). Curran Financial Partners, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”) selects investments for the Fund from a universe of U.S. listed equity securities with market capitalizations of at least $1 billion. From the initial investment universe, the Sub-Adviser eliminates companies that, in the Sub-Adviser’s assessment, have emphasized politically left and/or liberal political activism and social agendas at the expense of maximizing shareholder returns.

To determine whether a company emphasizes politically left and/or liberal political activism and social agendas the Sub-Adviser analyzes articles, websites, newspaper advertisements, press releases, TV appearances, other forms of mass communication and comments made by company spokespersons. The Sub-Adviser will avoid investing in companies that make left-leaning public statements about political issues unrelated to the company’s business. The Sub-Adviser considers a political statement unrelated to a company’s business if there is no meaningful nexus between the statement and the company’s primary business activity (e.g., companies that issue press releases in response to U.S. Supreme Court rulings that do not directly relate to a company’s primary business activity). In evaluating a company’s political activity, the Sub-Adviser will not consider a company’s internal policies regarding employee relations nor its political or charitable donation practices.

In addition to evaluating a company’s political activity, the Sub-Adviser also analyzes information from company regulatory filings (e.g., annual reports), and evaluates each candidate company’s investment potential by analyzing well-recognized stock valuation metrics (e.g., relative dividend yields and price-to-earnings ratios). The Sub-Adviser will focus on companies with low price-to-earnings ratios (relative to industry peers) that have a multi-year track record of job growth.

The Sub-Adviser then constructs the Fund’s portfolio with the equity securities of approximately 30-40 companies. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities listed on U.S. exchanges. The Fund’s portfolio will, under normal market conditions, include securities from each of the following eleven market sectors: Energy, Materials, Industrials, Consumer Discretionary, Consumer Staples, Health Care, Financials, Information Technology, Real Estate, Communication Services, and Utilities. The Fund’s portfolio holdings will generally be weighted in line with the market capitalization of the preceding market sectors relative to the Fund’s overall investment universe.

If a company in the Fund’s portfolio, in the Sub-Adviser’s assessment, begins to emphasize politically left and/or liberal political activism and social agendas at the expense of maximizing shareholder returns, the Sub-Adviser will sell the security from the Fund’s portfolio. That determination will be made without regard to the Sub-Adviser’s view of the company’s financial characteristics. In addition, the Fund may sell a holding when the Sub-Adviser determines the fundamental outlook for a company is expected to deteriorate or if the Sub-Adviser determines another company has a greater opportunity to achieve the Fund’s investment objective.

Read More

YALL - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period YALL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 29.9% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period YALL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period YALL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period YALL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

YALL - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

YALL Category Low Category High YALL % Rank
Net Assets 39.3 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 39 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 13.4 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 49.99% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Tesla Inc 13.63%
  2. NVIDIA Corp 8.76%
  3. Boeing Co/The 5.58%
  4. Charles Schwab Corp/The 5.14%
  5. Danaher Corp 5.12%
  6. Amgen Inc 4.81%
  7. Costco Wholesale Corp 4.81%
  8. Charter Communications Inc 3.89%
  9. Broadcom Inc 3.86%
  10. Schlumberger Ltd 2.83%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High YALL % Rank
Stocks 		99.85% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.15% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High YALL % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High YALL % Rank
US 		99.85% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

YALL - Expenses

Operational Fees

YALL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.65% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

YALL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

YALL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

YALL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

YALL - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

YALL Category Low Category High YALL % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

YALL Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annual

Net Income Ratio Analysis

YALL Category Low Category High YALL % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

YALL Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

YALL - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×