The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”). Curran Financial Partners, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”) selects investments for the Fund from a universe of U.S. listed equity securities with market capitalizations of at least $1 billion. From the initial investment universe, the Sub-Adviser eliminates companies that, in the Sub-Adviser’s assessment, have emphasized politically left and/or liberal political activism and social agendas at the expense of maximizing shareholder returns.

To determine whether a company emphasizes politically left and/or liberal political activism and social agendas the Sub-Adviser analyzes articles, websites, newspaper advertisements, press releases, TV appearances, other forms of mass communication and comments made by company spokespersons. The Sub-Adviser will avoid investing in companies that make left-leaning public statements about political issues unrelated to the company’s business. The Sub-Adviser considers a political statement unrelated to a company’s business if there is no meaningful nexus between the statement and the company’s primary business activity (e.g., companies that issue press releases in response to U.S. Supreme Court rulings that do not directly relate to a company’s primary business activity). In evaluating a company’s political activity, the Sub-Adviser will not consider a company’s internal policies regarding employee relations nor its political or charitable donation practices.

In addition to evaluating a company’s political activity, the Sub-Adviser also analyzes information from company regulatory filings (e.g., annual reports), and evaluates each candidate company’s investment potential by analyzing well-recognized stock valuation metrics (e.g., relative dividend yields and price-to-earnings ratios). The Sub-Adviser will focus on companies with low price-to-earnings ratios (relative to industry peers) that have a multi-year track record of job growth.

The Sub-Adviser then constructs the Fund’s portfolio with the equity securities of approximately 30-40 companies. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities listed on U.S. exchanges. The Fund’s portfolio will, under normal market conditions, include securities from each of the following eleven market sectors: Energy, Materials, Industrials, Consumer Discretionary, Consumer Staples, Health Care, Financials, Information Technology, Real Estate, Communication Services, and Utilities. The Fund’s portfolio holdings will generally be weighted in line with the market capitalization of the preceding market sectors relative to the Fund’s overall investment universe.

If a company in the Fund’s portfolio, in the Sub-Adviser’s assessment, begins to emphasize politically left and/or liberal political activism and social agendas at the expense of maximizing shareholder returns, the Sub-Adviser will sell the security from the Fund’s portfolio. That determination will be made without regard to the Sub-Adviser’s view of the company’s financial characteristics. In addition, the Fund may sell a holding when the Sub-Adviser determines the fundamental outlook for a company is expected to deteriorate or if the Sub-Adviser determines another company has a greater opportunity to achieve the Fund’s investment objective.